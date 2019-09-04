7 weekend picks including Barry Manilow at the Hollywood Bowl

Summer’s almost gone but our weekend picks live on. This week, they include Barry Manilow at the Hollywood Bowl, two Orange County concerts by Pacific Symphony and the final performances of “Frankenstein” at A Noise Within in Pasadena. Zola Jesus helps kick off an eclectic new concert series, funnyman John Leguizamo explores Latin history at the Ahmanson Theatre and free events unfold at the Hammer Museum and on Hollywood Boulevard.

He wrote the songs (except that one)

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow — the man, the myth, the legend — will belt out selections from his vast catalog of easy-listening hits, backed by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. With special guest Lorna Luft. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday. $14-$209. (323) 850-2000. hollywoodbowl.com

Pacific Symphony's annual “Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks” takes place Saturday at Pacific Amphitheatre. (Steven Georges / Pacific Symphony)

Out with a bang

Pacific Symphony wraps its summer season with a pair of concerts. At 8 p.m. Saturday, it’s the annual “Tchaikovsky Spectacular With Fireworks,” featuring the Russian composer’s thrilling “1812” Overture. And at 7 p.m. Sunday, country music star Lee Greenwood joins the orchestra for “Hail to the Heroes,” a musical salute to veterans, service members and first responders. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa. $12.50 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Michael Manuel and Erika Soto costar in “Frankenstein” at A Noise Within. (Craig Schwartz)

Of monsters and men

It’s your last weekend to catch “Frankenstein.” The titular scientist tries to play God, with catastrophic results, in Nick Dear’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Gothic novel. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $25 and up; student rush, $20; group discounts available. (626) 356-3121. anoisewithin.org

Zola Jesus performs in a new concert series at Descanso Gardens. (Tom Saccenti)

The sounds of ‘Silence’

Goth chanteuse Zola Jesus, electro-acoustic artist Low Leaf and local singer-songwriter Miya Folick are among the acts helping to kick off “Silence,” an eclectic series of outdoor concerts curated by Girlschool cofounder Anna Bulbrook and wild Up’s Christopher Rountree. Descanso Gardens, 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $30, $37. descansogardens.org

John Leguizamo brings his solo comedy “Latin History for Morons” to the Ahmanson Theatre. (Matthew Murphy)

Class is now in session

John Leguizamo explains it all for you in “Latin History for Morons,” the writer-performer’s new solo comedy celebrating Latinx heroes. Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 2 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Oct. 20. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. centertheatregroup.org

Performers from Bob Baker Marionette Theater will take part in “Family Day: Art Beyond Borders” at the Hammer Museum. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the whole family

Bring the kids to the Hammer Museum’s annual “Family Day: Art Beyond Borders.” Performers include the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the musical group Rhythm Child and the hip-hop dance troupe Culture Shock Los Angeles, plus poetry, storytelling and hands-on arts and crafts. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free. (310) 443-7000. hammer.ucla.edu

Taking it to the streets

Artists, art collectives and other organizations will take part in “Love &/Or Fear: A Celebration of Genders.” This indoor-outdoor event features performance art, dance, visual art and workshops, all intended to raise awareness of issues including intersectionality, gender identity and sexual harassment. 6500-6600 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Free. freewaves.org