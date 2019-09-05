Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Watch Britain’s Princess Charlotte meet her teacher on first day of school

Royal family
Britain’s Princess Charlotte, left, with her brother, Prince George, and their parents, Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea in London.
(Aaron Chown / Pool / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 5, 2019
11:16 AM
Share
LONDON — 

Britain’s Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and their parents, Prince William and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

William said Thursday that their 4-year-old daughter was “very excited” on her first day at Thomas’s Battersea in London.

Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard for the first time holdingher mother’s hand.

Six-year-old George has already been at the school for two years.

Advertisement

William told one of the head teachers: “First day. She’s very excited.”

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletters
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement