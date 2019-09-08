Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Entertainment & Arts

‘Trading Places’ reunion with Eddie Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis takes place at Toronto Film Festival

Jamie Lee Curtis and Eddie Murphy
Actors Jamie Lee Curtis from the film “Knives Out” and Eddie Murphy from the film “Dolemite Is My Name,” in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By Jay L. ClendeninStaff Photographer 
Sep. 8, 2019
12:40 PM
Share
Jamie Lee Curtis and Eddie Murphy
Jamie Lee Curtis from the film “Knives Out ” and Eddie Murphy from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy from the film "Dolemite Is My Name," photographed in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Eddie Murphy
Actors Jamie Lee Curtis from the film “Knives Out” and Eddie Murphy from "Dolemite Is My Name," in the L.A. Times Photo Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsFilm Festivals
Jay L. Clendenin
Follow Us
Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.
More From the Los Angeles Times