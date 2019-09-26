Teen detective ‘Goldie Vance’ heads to Hollywood for next adventure



Goldie Vance is going to Hollywood.

In “Goldie Vance: Larceny in La La Land,” teenage detective Marigold “Goldie” Vance leaves her Florida resort behind to head to Los Angeles with her best friend Cheryl and girlfriend Diane. Boom! Studios announced the new original graphic novel from writer Jackie Ball and artist Mollie Rose on Friday.

Once in L.A., aspiring astronaut Cheryl is off to pursue her dreams at JPL, and Diane carries on with her gig as a scout for a music label. Goldie, meanwhile, befriends a silent-film star in the waning days of her career. When this new friend is framed for stealing, it’s up to Goldie and her sleuthing skills to dig into some old Hollywood secrets hidden beyond its glitz and glamour to uncover the truth.

“It was so much fun to send Goldie and her pals ‘on location’ to Los Angeles and old-school Hollywood. The time period Goldie lived in was such a visually exciting time in L.A., I couldn’t resist bringing her out to solve some Hollywood crimes,” said Ball in a statement.

Ball, who also works as a creative director for theme parks, has written for “Goldie Vance” since the third arc of the ongoing series. For “Larceny in La La Land” she is joined by series newcomer Rose, whose previous work includes “Steven Universe: Harmony, Fusion Frenzy” and “Welcome to Wonderland.”

“I’m new to the world of ‘Goldie Vance’ but I was immediately charmed by the series. It’s such a delightful take on the teen mystery genre, with a super fun setting and a fantastic cast of interesting characters,” Rose said in a statement. “I’m really excited to be the one to introduce fans to the exciting new destinations, new faces and new stories this volume brings!”

From Boom! Studios’ Boom! Box imprint, “Goldie Vance: Larceny in La La Land” is the latest installment of the ongoing series created by writer Hope Larson and artist Brittney Williams. Since its 2016 debut, the world of “Goldie Vance” has also expanded to include an upcoming middle-grade novel series. The first book, “Goldie Vance: The Hotel Whodunit” by Lilliam Rivera, is due in March.

“Goldie Vance: Larceny in La La Land” is slated for a July 2020 release.

The "Goldie Vance: Larceny in La La Land" cover drawn by Brittney Williams. (Brittney Williams / Boom! Studios)