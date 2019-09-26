10 things to do in L.A. and O.C., including ‘Little Shop’ and ‘Pixar in Concert’

The final weekend of September brings a revival of “Little Shop of Horrors,” conductor Jamie Martín’s debut with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and a musical celebration of all things Pixar. The Laguna Dance Festival returns, Pacific Symphony and Long Beach Symphony are both back in action and big things are in the offing for local dance companies BodyTraffic and L.A. Dance Project. An inventive staging of “Moby Dick” gives its final performance. And if you love the ukulele, have we got a festival for you.

‘Feed me, Seymour!’

A mild-mannered florist has his hands full with a budding romance and a bloodthirsty plant in “Little Shop of Horrors.” George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez from “Pose” and Amber Riley of “Glee” costar in an update of the campy Howard Ashman-Alan Menken off-Broadway musical based on a cheesy 1960 sci-fi flick. Pasadena Playhouse, 39 S. El Molino Ave. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays; other dates through Oct. 20. $25 and up. (626) 356-7529. PasadenaPlayhouse.org

New music director Jaime Martín makes his debut with Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra this weekend. (Jamie Pham)

Meet the new boss

Conductor Jaime Martín makes his debut as music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with a program that includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, the world premiere of Andrew Norman’s “Begin” and Berlioz’s “Les nuits d’été” featuring mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 8 p.m. Saturday. Also at Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $31 and up. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

The animated 2009 adventure "Up" is among the Pixar films celebrated in a concert at the Musco Center. (Disney / Pixar)

Advertisement

Get animated!

For Disney’s “Pixar in Concert,” a live orchestra will perform selections from the scores of kid-friendly favorites including “Toy Story,” “Up” and “Finding Nemo,” presented with film clips. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $30 and up. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Ballet West, with Chase O'Connell and Allison DeBona, is among the companies taking part in this year's Laguna Dance Festival. (Beau Pearson)

Getting a move on

New York City’s Parsons Dance Company, Montreal’s Rubberband and Salt Lake City’s Ballet West will put their best feet forward at the 2019 Laguna Dance Festival. The annual showcase relocates from Laguna Beach to nearby Irvine for its 15th showing. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $45-$100. lagunadancefestival.org

Pacific Symphony begins its new season this weekend at Segerstrom Center. (Pacific Symphony)

Advertisement

Classical sounds abound

Pacific Symphony is joined by Pacific Chorale and others for a season opener that includes Orff’s epic “Carmina Burana.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $35 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Meanwhile, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 is among the works featured in Long Beach Symphony’s season opener. Long Beach Convention Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd. 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

BodyTraffic, with Tina Finkelman Berkett, launches a residency at the Wallis on Thursday. (Rob Daly)

Two more doses of dance

L.A.-based BodyTraffic launches a residency at the Wallis with a program that includes a world premiere by local choreographer Micaela Taylor. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Elsewhere, L.A. Dance Project kicks off “L.A. Dances,” a two-month festival, with three distinct programs, featuring classic and contemporary works by company founder Benjamin Millepied plus Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitsky and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; other dates through Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Dane Oliver, left, Michael McFall, Gerald C. Rivers and Cavin Mohrhardt in "Moby Dick — Rehearsed" at Theatricum Botanicum. (Ian Flanders)

Thar she blows!

It’s your last chance to catch “Moby Dick — Rehearsed,” Orson Welles’ 1955 stage adaptation of Melville’s whale of a tale. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. 4 p.m. Sunday. $10-$42; 4 and under, free. (310) 455-3723. theatricum.com

The 2019 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival will be in Torrance this Saturday. (Craig Chee)

Advertisement

‘My dog has fleas’

What has four strings and is so easy to play even a child can learn how? Find out at the 2019 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival. This family-friendly offering includes live performances, workshops and instrument vendors, plus food, shave ice and more. Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. $20, $45; 12 & under, free. (800) 595-4849. losangelesukulelefestival.com