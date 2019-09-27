What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday talk shows: ‘Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story’ on Lifetime

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Woody Harrelson hosts with musical guest Billie Eilish. 8:29 p.m. NBC

The Zoo: San Diego A southern white rhino is pregnant with a calf that could be key to saving the species from extinction. Also, polar bears exercise their hunting skills on live prey in the season finale of the documentary series. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Planet Earth: Nature’s Great Events This new episode documents summer in the seas of Alaska, where humpback whales, sea lions and killer whales depend on an explosion of plant life, the plankton bloom, which transforms those waters into the richest on Earth. 9 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

Always a Bridesmaid Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) makes her screenwriting debut with this 2019 romantic comedy that stars Javicia Leslie as a woman who has had enough of playing a supporting role in the weddings of others. As she re-enters the modern dating world she discovers it’s even more challenging than she expected. Brown co-stars as an acerbic pastor. Jordan Calloway and Brandon Micheal Hall also star. 8 p.m. BET

Isn’t It Romantic Plagued with low self-esteem, an architect (Rebel Wilson) developed an aversion to romantic comedies early in life, so when she’s knocked unconscious during an attempted mugging, she’s horrified to wake up trapped in just such a cliché-filled love story. Liam Hemsworth, Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra and Betty Gilpin also star in Todd Strauss-Schulson’s romantic comedy. 8 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story In this grim fact-based 2019 drama, a teenager (Addison Holley) comes out as a lesbian and her religious parents ship her off to a conversion camp whose methods cross the line into abuse. Sarah Booth, Ian Lake and Wilson Cruz co-star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Holmes & Watson Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly team up for the fourth time in this 2018 buddy-comedy take on famous London sleuth Sherlock Holmes (Ferrell) and his faithful sidekick, Dr. John Watson (Reilly). Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Steve Coogan and Ralph Fiennes also star. 8 p.m. Starz

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Electric scooters; Olivia Newton-John; Hillary Rodham Clinton; Chelsea Clinton; Lonnie Bunch. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: Impeachment: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Impeachment: Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). 2020 elections: Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.); David Urban; Aisha Moodie-Mills; Bill Kristol. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Panel: Rich Lowry, National Review; Donna Edwards; Gillian Turner; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 and 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS Brexit; Iran; Ukraine; U.S./British relations: former Prime Minister David Cameron, U.K. Ukraine: Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post. Iran: Dina Esfandiary. Israel’s election results: Thomas Friedman, the New York Times. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani; Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas). Rep. Terri A. Sewell (D-Ala.). Panel: Paula Reid; Mike Morell; Adam Entous, the New Yorker; Rachael Bade, the Washington Post. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

Advertisement

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Impeachment inquiry: Rudy Giuliani. Impeachment inquiry: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Nancy Pelosi’s plan for the impeachment process: Christine Pelosi. Insights from a Trump confidant: Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax. Coverage of impeachment process: Amanda Carpenter; Susan Hennessey; Suzanne Nossel, PEN America; Oliver Darcy. President Trump versus journalists: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Guy Benson; Juan Williams; David Bossie; Hank Sheinkopf; Larry Sabato. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes (Season premiere) Mohammad bin Salman; the presidential impeachment inquiry; great white sharks. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Northwestern visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas A&M versus Arkansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Middle Tennessee State visits Iowa, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits TCU, 9 a.m. FS1; Delaware visits Pittsburgh, 9:30 a.m. FS Prime; Ole Miss visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Virginia visits Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. NBC; Clemson visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ABC; USC visits Washington, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Iowa State visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Minnesota visits Purdue, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Florida Atlantic visits Charlotte, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Mississippi State visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut visits UCF, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Nebraska, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Washington State visits Utah, 7 p.m. FS1; UCLA visits Arizona, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Hawaii visits Nevada, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional Coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. CW and SportsNet LA; the Cleveland Indians visit the Washington Nationals, 1 p.m. FS1; the Chicago Cubs visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Angels host the Houston Astros, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net