Sunday Talk Show Guests: Liz Cheney on ‘Face the Nation,’ CBS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCALS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah); NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Russia and Ukraine: James Clapper; Beth Sanner. Panel: Alyssa Farah Griffin; Susan Glasser; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); former NSC official Alexander Vindman. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia and Ukraine: Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Parallels between European colonialization and Russia’s empire ambitions: Martin Kimani, Kenyan ambassador to the U.N. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Kash Patel. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Max Boot, Washington Post; Rashad Robinson, Color of Change; Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.); former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; David Malpass, World Bank Group. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Jeremy Bash; Andrea Mitchell; Danielle Pletka; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Peter Doocy; Jonathan Turley; Juan Williams; Charles Hurt. Anchored by Harris Faulkner. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Reporting on war in Europe: Julia Davis, the Daily Beast; Jane Lytvynenko, Shorenstein Center; David French, the Dispatch; Bianna Golodryga. A former Obama speechwriter previews Biden’s first State of the Union address: Jon Favreau. A fund to support books and stop book bans: Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Andrew C. McCarthy; Jennifer Griffin; Jason Chaffetz; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Patrick Somerville (“Station Eleven”). (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA
The Alex Jones Story: Megaphone for Conspiracy Drew Griffin examines the rise of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and how his extremist rhetoric moved from fringe to sway a large segment of the American public. (N) 6 and 11 p.m. CNN
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
