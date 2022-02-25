Advertisement
Share
Television

Sunday Talk Show Guests: Liz Cheney on ‘Face the Nation,’ CBS

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks at a podium.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) will be a guest on “Face the Nation” on CBS.
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
Share

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCALS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

State of the Union Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah); NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Russia and Ukraine: James Clapper; Beth Sanner. Panel: Alyssa Farah Griffin; Susan Glasser; Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas); former NSC official Alexander Vindman. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia and Ukraine: Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Parallels between European colonialization and Russia’s empire ambitions: Martin Kimani, Kenyan ambassador to the U.N. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Kash Patel. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Max Boot, Washington Post; Rashad Robinson, Color of Change; Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.); former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster; David Malpass, World Bank Group. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Jeremy Bash; Andrea Mitchell; Danielle Pletka; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Peter Doocy; Jonathan Turley; Juan Williams; Charles Hurt. Anchored by Harris Faulkner. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Reporting on war in Europe: Julia Davis, the Daily Beast; Jane Lytvynenko, Shorenstein Center; David French, the Dispatch; Bianna Golodryga. A former Obama speechwriter previews Biden’s first State of the Union address: Jon Favreau. A fund to support books and stop book bans: Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Liz Claman; Andrew C. McCarthy; Jennifer Griffin; Jason Chaffetz; Marie Harf. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Patrick Somerville (“Station Eleven”). (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA

The Alex Jones Story: Megaphone for Conspiracy Drew Griffin examines the rise of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and how his extremist rhetoric moved from fringe to sway a large segment of the American public. (N) 6 and 11 p.m. CNN

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

What’s on TV This Week: ‘Killing Eve,’ the SAG Awards, the State of the Union and more

Patrick Fugit stars as William in DreamWorks Pictures' "Almost Famous." (AP Photo/ DreamWork Pictures, Neal Preston)

Television

Movies on TV this week: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘8 1/2’ on AMC; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime

Movies on TV this week: February 27: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime; ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ TCM

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format

Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in PDF format

TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in downloadable and printable PDF files

Camryn Manheim, left, Anthony Anderson and Jeffrey Donovan in "Law & Order" on NBC.

Television

What’s on TV: Television listings

Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

Television
Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement