Audrey Hepburn, Morgan Freeman, more round out National Portrait Gallery additions

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery unveiled on Tuesday the final images set to round out its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibition, including photos of Audrey Hepburn and Morgan Freeman.

The late “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” star, “Angel Has Fallen” actor and more notable figures will join the display, along with previously announced 2019 American Portrait Gala honorees, including “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

“The diversity of these 25 recent acquisitions reflects a small sample of the wide variety of artistic media, time periods, artists and disciplines ranging from fashion, music and art to publishing, social justice, and science that is found both within our collection and our halls,” said National Portrait Gallery chief curator Brandon Brame Fortune in a statement to The Times.

Morgan Freeman (Jérôme De Perlinghi)

Advertisement

More faces slated for display at the exhibit include actor Andy García; Olympic champion Wilma Rudolph; composer Philip Glass; artist Cindy Sherman; biologist Ernest Everett Just; Mexican American journalist and former Times columnist Ruben Salazar; conductor Michael Tilson Thomas; late L.L. Bean president Leon Gorman; “Twelve Years a Slave” author Solomon Northup; late president of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies Eddie N. Williams; late executive director of the MLB Marvin Miller; band director William Patrick Foster; race car driver Patricia Mernone; choreographer Michael Bennett; Jorge Soto Sánchez; and dancers Masazumi Chaya and Paul Taylor.

Andy García (Alexis Rodríguez-Duarte)

Several make up the list of artists whose work will be showcased in the museum, from famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz to legendary illustrator Norman Rockwell. Other acquisitions announced last month include R&B band Earth, Wind & Fire , Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, chemical engineer Frances H. Arnold and former PepsiCo Inc. CEO Indra Nooyi.

The “Recent Exhibitions” exhibit will be open to the public Nov. 15 through Aug. 30, 2020. See more portraits from the exhibit below.

Advertisement

Cindy Sherman (Robert Mapplethorpe)

“Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup (Nathaniel Orr)

Ruben Salazar (Rupert García)

Paul Taylor (Jack Mitchell)

Philip Glass (Luis Álvarez Roure)