9 things to do in L.A. including salutes to the Beatles, Bowie and ‘Game of Thrones’

What shows to catch this first weekend in October? Your best bets include the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s season opener, a salute to the music of “Game of Thrones,” the Fab Faux’s re-creation of a Beatles’ classic, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet’s tribute to David Bowie. The new comedy “The Canadians” debuts at South Coast Repertory, the butoh troupe Sankai Juku performs at Royce Hall, and Le Salon de Musiques opens its doors for a 10th season. In Echo Park, new work recalls the influx of Central American refugees in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

Gustavo Dudamel & Co.

Summer’s over, fall’s in full swing, and the L.A. Phil is ready to play its season opener. Gustavo Dudamel and orchestra are joined by pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and soprano Julia Bullock for an all-American program that includes works by Samuel Barber, George Gershwin, Andre Previn and Aaron Copland. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$232. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” (HBO)

‘Valar morghulis’

The show may be gone but the music lives on in the “Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience,” featuring score selections and film clips from the HBO fantasy drama. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave. 8 p.m. Saturday. $29 and up. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

The Fab Faux, from left: Rich Pagano, Frank Agnello, Will Lee, Jimmy Vivino and Jack Petruzzelli. (Christine Gotti / Associated Press)

Why did the Beatles cross the road?

The Fab Faux, composed of veteran session musicians who specialize in sonically accurate re-creations of the Beatles’ catalog, perform the classic 1969 “Abbey Road” album in its entirety and in original track order, along with other favorites. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Saturday. $48 and up. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

The cast of “The Canadians.” Adam Bock’s comedy opens this weekend at South Coast Repertory in Costa Mesa. (Robert Schmahl / SCR)

On a life-changing cruise



Best buddies from Manitoba broaden their horizons by going on a gay cruise in “The Canadians.” A cast of five plays multiple roles in Adam Bock’s world-premiere comedy (contains adult language and sexuality). South Coast Repertory, Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 2 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; other dates through Oct. 20. $23 and up. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

Japanese dance-theater troupe Sankai Juku will perform “Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land” at UCLA’s Royce Hall on Sunday. (Sankai Juku)

It’s the time of the season

The Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA presents “Meguri: Teeming Sea, Tranquil Land.” Tokyo-based all-male dance-theater troupe Sankai Juku performs in choreographer and company founder Ushio Amagatsu’s butoh-style meditation on time, tide and the changing of the seasons. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 7 p.m. Sunday. $29-$74. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Vienna calling

The intimate chamber-music series Le Salon de Musiques opens its 10th anniversary season with “Luminous Vienna.” Violinists Jessica Guideri and Aubree Oliverson and pianist Vijay Venkatesh are featured in this program of works for piano and strings by Beethoven, Mozart, Handel and Haydn. A brief lecture precedes the performance, and a discussion with the artists and a light reception follow. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 4 p.m. Sunday. $45, $95. (310) 498-0257. lesalondemusiques.com

Complexions Contemporary Ballet will perform “Stardust” as part of a dance concert in Long Beach on Saturday. (Hagos Rush)

Let’s dance

New York City’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet returns with an encore of “Stardust,” the troupe’s tribute to the dearly departed rock icon David Bowie. The program also includes the SoCal premiere of “Woke,” company co-founder Dwight Rhoden’s call for diversity and inclusion. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $55 and up. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Refugees’ L.A. story

The new work “Variedades: Little Central America, 1984” uses poetry, music, dance and visual art to revisit the arrival in Los Angeles of Central American refugees fleeing violence in their war-torn home countries during the Reagan era. Echo Park United Methodist Church, 1226 N. Alvarado St., Echo Park. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. Free. RSVP at grandperformances.org

And all that jazz

La Santa Cecilia, Little Willie G, Boogaloo Assassins and the Susie Hansen Latin Band are among the performers slated for the 6th annual Free Latin Jazz & Music Festival. This two-day, family-friendly event also features arts and crafts, food trucks and a beer and wine garden. Sycamore Grove Park, 4702 N. Figueroa St., L.A. 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free. (213) 473-7001. facebook.com/events