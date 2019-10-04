Comic Andy Dick pleads not guilty in Uber-driver sexual battery case

Andy Dick pleaded not guilty on Friday to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from an incident last year in which he allegedly groped a ride-share driver in West Hollywood, the L.A. County district attorney’s office confirmed.

If convicted of the crime, which allegedly occurred on April 12, 2018, the comedian could face up to 180 days in county jail. His next court date, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The driver, who filed a report to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, alleged that Dick reached over and grabbed his genitals during an Uber ride, according to TMZ.

This is not the first time Dick has faced sexual misconduct allegations. In August, a New Orleans man whom Dick had accused of assault claimed the 53-year-old had groped and winked at him first, allegedly prompting him to sucker-punch the comic, knocking him unconscious for 15 minutes.

In 2018, the “NewsRadio” veteran’s longtime girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him in L.A. after a domestic violence claim. That same year, Dick pleaded no contest to lewd conduct and battery for allegedly squeezing a woman’s buttocks and making lewd comments while passing her on a Studio City street. He struck a plea deal for the incident and avoided jail time.

Another case, settled in 2013, involved Dick allegedly flashing his penis in a Dallas comedy club and rubbing his genitals in a male patron’s face. And in 2008, he was arrested in a drug and battery case, in which he allegedly fondled a teen at a Murrieta, Calif., eatery.

Dick’s attorney was not able to comment immediately on the situation.