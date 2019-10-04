Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Comic Andy Dick pleads not guilty in Uber-driver sexual battery case

Comedian Andy Dick
Comedian Andy Dick pleaded not guilty to allegations that he groped a rideshare driver in 2018.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)
By Christi Carras
Nardine Saad
Oct. 4, 2019
1:18 PM
Share

Andy Dick pleaded not guilty on Friday to one count of misdemeanor sexual battery stemming from an incident last year in which he allegedly groped a ride-share driver in West Hollywood, the L.A. County district attorney’s office confirmed.

If convicted of the crime, which allegedly occurred on April 12, 2018, the comedian could face up to 180 days in county jail. His next court date, a pretrial hearing, is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The driver, who filed a report to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, alleged that Dick reached over and grabbed his genitals during an Uber ride, according to TMZ.

This is not the first time Dick has faced sexual misconduct allegations. In August, a New Orleans man whom Dick had accused of assault claimed the 53-year-old had groped and winked at him first, allegedly prompting him to sucker-punch the comic, knocking him unconscious for 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Andy Dick accused of grabbing man’s genitals before getting knocked out, report says
Video of Andy Dick groping Ivanka Trump resurfaces after latest sexual-battery charges
Entertainment & Arts
Andy Dick accused of grabbing man’s genitals before getting knocked out, report says
Comedian Andy Dick is being accused of provoking the man who punched him in New Orleans because he allegedly grabbed the man’s genitals.

In 2018, the “NewsRadio” veteran’s longtime girlfriend was granted a restraining order against him in L.A. after a domestic violence claim. That same year, Dick pleaded no contest to lewd conduct and battery for allegedly squeezing a woman’s buttocks and making lewd comments while passing her on a Studio City street. He struck a plea deal for the incident and avoided jail time.

Another case, settled in 2013, involved Dick allegedly flashing his penis in a Dallas comedy club and rubbing his genitals in a male patron’s face. And in 2008, he was arrested in a drug and battery case, in which he allegedly fondled a teen at a Murrieta, Calif., eatery.

Dick’s attorney was not able to comment immediately on the situation.

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Christi Carras
Follow Us
Christi Carras is a 2019 intern with Arts and Entertainment at the Los Angeles Times.
Nardine Saad
Follow Us
Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement