Jordan Addison pleads not guilty to DUI charges after being found asleep in Rolls-Royce near LAX

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor drunk-driving charges stemming from his arrest in July, when he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor drunk-driving charges stemming from his arrest in July, when a California Highway Patrol officer found the former USC standout asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce that was blocking traffic near Los Angeles International Airport.

Addison entered not guilty pleas Tuesday on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with 0.08% blood-alcohol level, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records. A pretrial conference hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

If he’s found guilty, Addison could face up to six months in jail, $1,000 in fines and have his license suspended up to 10 months.

Advertisement

According to the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, discipline for first-time violators of law involving alcohol could face a three-game suspension without pay, with some “aggravating circumstances” allowing for a harsher penalty.

“Any disciplinary actions that come my way I’m going to stand tall, face it, get through it and shake back,” Addison said at the start of training camp in late July. “Whatever’s out there for me, I’m going to stand on all 10, take whatever comes with it. I’ll own up to everything, and I feel like anything that come my way is meant to happen or is deserved, so I’ll do what I’ve got to do.”

On July 12 at approximately 11:06 p.m., the CHP received an alert about a disabled vehicle blocking traffic exiting the westbound 105 Freeway to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard. An officer found a white Rolls-Royce stopped in one of the lanes with the driver, identified in the CHP arrest report as Addison, asleep behind the wheel.

Advertisement

After the completion of a DUI investigation, Addison was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

In July 2023, Addison was cited for driving 140 mph in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, Minn. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge, paid a fine and lost his license for six months.

Addison has 36 receptions for 575 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season. The Vikings are 10-2 and could clinch an NFL playoff spot this weekend. The postseason begins with the wild-card round Jan. 11 and concludes with Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.