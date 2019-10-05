Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Ghostbusters’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Oct. 6-13:
Ghostbusters Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis play the titular parapsychologists in Ivan Reitman’s hit 1984 comedy; with Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson. Various theaters. Sun., Thu., 4 and 7 p.m. $12.50. fathomevents.com
The Maltese Falcon Humphrey Bogart plays Dashiell Hammett’s famed detective Sam Spade in John Huston’s classic 1941 thriller; with Mary Astor, Peter Lorre, Sydney Greenstreet, Elisha Cook Jr. Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Tue., 1 p.m. $6. americancinematheque.com
Coco A young boy undertakes a fantastical adventure in the animated 2017 Pixar tale inspired by Mexico’s Day of the Dead. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Thu., 7 p.m.; Fri.-next Sun., 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. $11-$20. (800) 347-6396. elcapitantickets.com
Dracula Bela Lugosi plays the titular vampire in Tod Browning’s 1931 thriller based on the Bram Stoker terror tale. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fri., 8:15 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. (310) 322-2592 oldtownmusichall.org
Halloween Jamie Lee Curtis stars in John Carpenter’s 1978 horror classic about a young woman terrorized by a masked killer; with Donald Pleasence, P.J. Soles. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com
Frankenstein Boris Karloff plays the mad doctor’s monster in James Whale’s 1931 thriller based on the Mary Shelley novel. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Sat., 8:15 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. (310) 322-2592 oldtownmusichall.org
Mad Monster Party? Classic movie monsters assemble in this tune-filled 1967 stop-motion animated comedy featuring the voices of Boris Karloff and Phyllis Diller. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com
2019 Eyeworks Festival of Experimental Animation New, classic and recently restored short films. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 3, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org