Boo! 23 frightfully fun Halloween happenings in SoCal this weekend and next

Do you like scary movies? How about silly musical comedies? Pumpkins? Drag queens? Science, weird or otherwise? Get into the spirit of the season with our curated list of 23 Halloween happenings, ranging from kid-friendly to adults-only, all around SoCal.

Before you go, remember to check for reservation requirements and COVID-19 protocols.

‘Absolutely Halloween!’

Santa Monica Playhouse reprises this family-friendly musical fable that follows a young girl named Candy on a fantastical adventure. 1211 4th St., Santa Monica. 2 p.m, Oct. 22 and 29; 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. $12.50, $15. santamonicaplayhouse.com

‘The Addams Family’

“Desperate Housewives’” Teri Hatcher portrays Morticia as 5-Star Theatricals stages the hit musical comedy based on Charles Addams’ classic cartoons about one very creepy and kooky extended family. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 22, 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. $38 to $91. (800) 745-3000. 5startheatricals.com

American Contemporary Ballet’s ‘Inferno & Burlesque’

The L.A.-based troupe stages these two sexy/spooky company favorites, plus one new surprise piece. Contains brief nudity. 8 p.m. Oct. 21 to 22 and 28 to 29. $60 to $140. (213) 304-3408. acbdances.com

‘Boonion Station’ at Union Station

Bring the kids to this family-friendly offering that features trick-or-treating, a haunted maze, hands-on arts and crafts, dance parties, a costume contest and more. 800 N. Alameda St., downtown L.A. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to 30. Free. unionstationla.com

‘The Boulet Brothers’ Halloween Ball’

The duo best known for hosting the horror-themed drag competition series “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” presents a two-night bash featuring DJs, dancing, drag performers including the legendary Trixie Mattel, a costume contest and more. For ages 21 and older only. The Globe Theater, 740 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Oct. 28 to 29. $40 and up. lahalloweenball2022.bpt.me

‘The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari’ at Walt Disney Concert Hall

Organist Clark Wilson fires up Disney Hall’s massive pipe organ to accompany a screening of Robert Wiene’s silent 1920 horror classic, the sine qua non of German Expressionist cinema. 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. $36 to $46. laphil.com

Danny Elfman at the Hollywood Bowl

The composer/rocker takes the stage for a pair of multimedia-enhanced concerts featuring selections from his scores for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Batman,” etc., plus favorites from his days fronting Oingo Boingo as well as recent solo work. 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 to 29. $59 to $499. hollywoodbowl.com

‘Drácula’ at the Hammer Museum

The UCLA Film & Television Archive and Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles co-present a screening of director George Melford’s Spanish-language version of the 1931 vampire thriller, shot at night during the production of the Bela Lugosi version, on the very same sets. With English subtitles. Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Free; RSVP at cinema.ucla.edu

‘Frankenstein’ with the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra

The orchestra performs Michael Shapiro’s acclaimed 2001 score to accompany a screening of James Whale’s 1931 horror classic based on the Mary Shelley novel about a mad scientist and his monstrous creation. With Boris Karloff. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929. S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. $49 to $109. laopera.org

The Hocus-Focus Film Festival

The new screening series “The Alex Picture Show” kicks off with a weekendlong selection of classic horror flicks including “The Sixth Sense,” “The Omen” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” plus selected shorts by aspiring filmmakers. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Various showtimes, Oct. 28 to 30. $14, $19. (818) 254-8456. thealexpictureshow.com

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

Feel a chill up and down your spine? It might be the terrifying tableaux. Or the infernal immersive environments. Or maybe you just need a sweater. Whichever the case, Griffith Park is the place to be for the return of this annual Halloween attraction. Not recommended for children 12 and younger. 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, L.A. Nightly through Oct. 31. $29.99 to $109.99. losangeleshauntedhayride.com

‘Lucha VaVoom Halloween! Bienvenido a la Twilight Zone’

Masked Mexican wrestlers grapple, comics crack wise, aerialists soar and burlesque performers strut their scantily clad stuff in a special Halloween weekend edition of this saucy variety show for ages 21 and older. The Mayan Theatre, 1038 S. Hill St., downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Oct. 27 to 28. $45 to $90. luchavavoom.com

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch

Pick a peck of pumpkins, tour a delightful village featuring small houses made of pumpkins and enjoy live music plus activities like face-painting, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, mazes, bounce houses and inflatable slides at this family-run and family-friendly offering. 10100 Jefferson Blvd., Culver City. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 30. $10 to $30; some activities may require additional fees. mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

‘Nosferatu’ with the Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble

Secret Movie Club presents a 100th anniversary screening of F.W. Murnau’s silent 1922 vampire flick, with Jack Curtis Dubowsky Ensemble supplying a brand new live score. Million Dollar Theater, 307 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. $18, $25. secretmovieclub.com

Also at the Art Theatre, 2025 E. 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814. 7 p.m. Oct. 31. $18. arttheatrelongbeach.org

‘Nosferatu’ with Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra

Elsewhere, Murnau’s classic screens with the orchestra performing the film’s original score live to picture. Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. $42. (800) 745-3000. bapacthousandoaks.com

Nights of the Jack

Meander along a trail featuring displays of glowing jack-o’-lanterns, watch pumpkin carving demos, enjoy an adult beverage from the “Spookeasy” and/or tasty treats from a variety of food trucks at this family-friendly event. King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas. 6 to 10 p.m. through Oct. 31. $29.99 to $44.99; ages two and younger, free. nightsofthejack.com

‘Pumpkin Palooza’ at Discovery Cube Orange County

This family-friendly festival includes interactive science demos, dance parties, two mazes, a pumpkin patch ... and bumper cars! 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Oct. 20 to 23 and 27 to 31. $10 with regular museum admission ($14.95 to $19.95; ages 2 and younger, free). discoverycube.org

17th Annual ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ Aero Horrorthon

Calling all insomniacs: Strap in for a butt-numbing 12-hour marathon of horror flicks … to be announced! American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7 p.m. Oct. 29 to 7 a.m. Oct. 30. $25, $30. americancinematheque.com

‘Spooky Science’ at Discovery Cube Los Angeles

This offering includes interactive STEM exhibits, tractor rides, etc., and, on weekends only, trick-or-treating, a costume parade and live DJs. 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar. Daily through Oct. 31. $13.95 to $15.95. discoverycube.org

‘The Unholy Three’ with ‘The Unknown’

Retroformat Silent Films offers this double bill of chilling tales from the 1920s, each directed by Tod Browning and starring Lon Chaney, Sr. Presented with live musical accompaniment by Cliff Retallick. Woman’s Club of Hollywood, 1749 N. La Brea Ave., Hollywood. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22. retroformat.org

‘Urban Death: Tour of Terror’

The twisted minds at Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group are ready to scare the bejesus out of you with kid-friendly and adults-only versions of its annual haunted theater attraction. 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. All ages: 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29 to 31; ages 18 and older: 8, 9, 10, 10:45 and 11:30 p.m., Oct. 21 to 22 and 28 to 31. $20, $25. zombiejoes.com

‘Witch!’

Get a front-row seat to the Pendle witch trials of 1612 with this immersive, interactive and site-specific theatrical event. 8 p.m. Oct. 21 to 23 and 27 to 31 and Nov. 4 to 6. $70. eventbrite.com

