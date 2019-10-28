‘The Avant-Guards’ will continue their quest for the championship in new graphic novel

Your favorite women’s art-school basketball team has a tournament to win.

Charlie, Liv, Tiffany, Nicole, Jay and Ashley will continue their quest for the championship in a new “Avant-Guards” original graphic novel by writer Carly Usdin and artist Noah Hayes. The book, from Boom! Studios’ Boom! Box imprint, was announced Monday.

Picking up where “The Avant-Guards” No. 8 left off, the new graphic novel will follow the team from the Georgia O’Keeffe College of Arts and Subtle Dramatics as the players work toward winning their league’s inaugural championship.

And if juggling sports, schoolwork and love were not enough, this concluding arc will see Liv and her friends also try to figure out a way to make sure their league’s first season is not the last.

“I’m so excited that Noah and I get to finish telling the story of our beloved Avant-Guards. The stakes couldn’t be higher — they’re fighting for the championship AND the future of the league,” said Usdin in a statement. “The final installment will include teamwork, romance, lots of surprises and a dunk or two!”

“My favorite thing about the Avant-Guards is how unique all of them are — they each have their own special set of quirks and interests that materialized so quickly for me. I, of all people, should be aware that they’re merely drawings, but part of me feels like Jay or Nicole (or any of them!) could totally be real friends that I have,” added Hayes.

The cover for ‘The Avant-Guards’ original graphic novel. (Noah Hayes / Boom! Studios)

The series, which kicked off earlier this year, introduced readers to Charlie Bravo, a former varsity basketball player turned art-school transfer student. But she soon finds herself pulled back into the sport through the Avant-Guards team by captain (entrepreneur and aspiring actress) Liv Bates.

“Fans will get plenty of drama, romance, and competition as this team of misfit students continue to pursue love and basketball at their historic women’s art college,” said Boom! Studios’ senior editor Shannon Watters in a statement.

“The Avant-Guards” graphic novel is slated for a September 2020 release.