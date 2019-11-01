Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘Harriet’ director on bringing ‘a tremendous hero’ to life

“Harriet”
Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in “Harriet,” a Focus Features release.
(Glen Wilson / Focus Features)

Host Mark Olsen sits down with “Harriet” director and co-writer Kasi Lemmons about creating a biopic based on the life of abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman.

By Paige HymsonPodcast Producer 
Nov. 1, 2019
4:30 AM
Share

In the new film “Harriet,” director and co-writer Kasi Lemmons brings Harriet Tubman’s story to life on the big screen. The movie, released November 1, is based on the true events of Tubman’s life as an abolitionist leader. The cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe and Joe Alwyn.

In this week’s episode of “The Reel,” Lemmons tells podcast host and film critic Mark Olsen that she’s not surprised it had taken so long to make a big-screen biopic of Tubman.

“We still have a lot of work to do in terms of women represented in movies. And this is a black woman in a period piece,” Lemmons said.

Advertisement

Subscribe to “The Reel” podcast

Lemmons also elaborates on using research to accurately tell Tubman’s story. She says she read multiple books and all the research she could find on the subject so that she could get the story right.

Cynthia Erivo , right, and Kasi Lemmons
Kasi Lemmons, left, and Cynthia Erivo are the director and star behind “Harriet” a biopic about Harriet Tubman.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

“Lots of times we see a field of black people picking cotton, for instance,” said Lemmons. “I wanted to get into the nuance.”

Advertisement

Lemmons, whose directorial debut was the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou,” also discusses how she landed the opportunity to direct “Harriet.” Listen to the full episode to hear more about why she’s grateful to have made a movie that chronicles the legendary freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman.

“We’ve been allowed access to certain heroes. But we need access to Harriet because she’s such a tremendous hero. We, as women, we need those heroes. As African American’s we need those heroes and as Americans, frankly. She’s such an inspirational character.”

Check out other episodes of The Reel here

Entertainment & ArtsThe Reel Podcast
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Paige Hymson
Follow Us
Paige Hymson is a podcast producer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the Washington Post as a digital producer, where she produced video and live interviews with reporters and guests. She also worked at CNN in Washington, D.C., where she worked in live control rooms and produced content for many of CNN’s daily news shows. Hymson is a graduate of the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism and is originally from Cherry Hill, N.J.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement