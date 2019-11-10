Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Ford v Ferrari’ and more

Friday, Nov. 15

Atlantics

A young Sengelese woman is tormented by the loss of her true love at sea. With Mama Sané, Amadou Mbow. Written by Mati Diop, Olivier Demangel. Directed by Diop. In Wolof, French and English with English subtitles. (1:47) NR.

Bluebird

Documentary spotlights a storied Nashville nightclub where aspiring singers and songwriters go to try to break into the country music business. With Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Connie Britton, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill. Directed by Brian A. Loschiavo. (1:23) NR.

Charlie’s Angels

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska are the titular trio in writer-director-costar Elizabeth Banks’ reboot of the action franchise based on the 1970s TV series. With Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Patrick Stewart. Story by Evan Spiliotopoulos, David Auburn. (1:59) PG-13.

Crown Vic

An LAPD officer hunts two cop killers over the course of one long night. With Thomas Jane, David Krumholtz, Josh Hopkins, Bridget Moynahan, Scottie Thompson, Gregg Bello. Written and directed by Joel Souza. (1:40) R.

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops

Documentary follows two San Antonio cops assigned to a mental health unit as they put compassionate policing practices into action. Directed by Jennifer McShane. (1:36) NR.

Everybody’s Everything

Documentary profiles emo rapper Lil Peep. Directed by Sebastian Jones, Ramez Silyan. (1:56) NR.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

A large Italian American family tries to keep an old-country tradition alive in this romantic comedy. With Skyler Gisondo, Madison Iseman, Ray Abruzzo, Joe Pantoliano, Paul Ben-Victor. Written and directed by Robert Tinnell. (1:39) NR.

Ford v Ferrari

Matt Damon is American car designer Carroll Shelby and Christian Bale is British racer Ken Miles in this fact-based drama about the duo’s efforts to challenge Italian automotive legend Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. With Jon Bernthal, Caitriona Balfe, Tracy Letts, Josh Lucas, Ray McKinnon. Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, Jason Keller. Directed by James Mangold. (2:32) PG-13.



The Good Liar

Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren square off as an elegant if elderly grifter and his not-so-easy mark in this suspense thriller. With Russell Tovey, Jim Carter. Written by Jeffrey Hatcher, based on the novel by Nicholas Searle. Directed by Bill Condon. (1:49) R.

I Lost My Body

A pizza delivery boy’s severed hand makes its way across Paris trying to reunite its owner in this animated tale. With Hakim Faris, Victoire Du Bois. Written by Jérémy Clapin, Guillaume Laurant; based on a novel by Guillaume Laurant. Directed by Clapin. In French with English subtitles. (1:21) NR.

Line of Duty

A disgraced cop goes rogue to try to rescue the police chief’s kidnapped daughter. With Aaron Eckhart, Dina Meyer, Ben McKenzie, Giancarlo Esposito. Written by Jeremy Drysdale. Directed by Steven C. Miller. (1:38) R.

Lost in America

Documentary on the crisis of youth homelessness in the U.S. With Rosario Dawson, Jewel, Tiffany Haddish, Miley Cyrus, Halle Berry. Written and directed by Rotimi Rainwater. (1:45) NR.

No Safe Spaces

Comic Adam Carolla and conservative radio host Dennis Prager explore the debate over free speech in America in this documentary. With Tim Allen, Van Jones, Alan Dershowitz, Ben Shapiro, Cornel West. Directed by Justin Folk. (1:35) PG-13.

Radioflash

A teen and her family in the Pacific Northwest try to survive after an electromagnetic pulse plunges the region into darkness. With Brighton Sharbino, Dominic Monaghan, Will Patton, Fionnula Flanagan. Written and directed by Ben McPherson. (1:43) NR.

The Report

Adam Driver portrays real life investigator Daniel J. Jones, whose inquiry led to dark truths about the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program after Sept. 11. With Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C. Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney, Jon Hamm. Written and directed by Scott Z. Burns. (1:59) R.

Scandalous: The Untold Story of the National Enquirer

Documentary explores the tabloid’s decades-long run as a purveyor of news and gossip. Directed by Mark Landsman. (1:36) NR.

The Shed

A teen discovers a murderous creature lurking in a tool shed on his abusive grandfather’s property. With Jay Jay Warren, Timothy Bottoms, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, Frank Whaley. Written and directed by Frank Sabatella. (1:38) NR.

16 Bars

Four prisoners in a Richmond, Va., jail collaborate with Arrested Development rapper Todd “Speech” Thomas to create an album based on their experiences in this documentary. Directed by Samuel Bathrick. (1:34) NR.

To Kid or Not to Kid

Documentary explores the lives of women who have chosen to remain childless. Directed by Maxine Trump. (1:15) NR.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi

A ruler in 19th-century India leads her people in rebellion against the British East India Company. With Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett, Nathaniel Parker, Ben Lamb, Jodhi May, Derek Jacobi. Written by Swati Bhise, Devika Bhise, Olivia Emden. Directed by Swati Bhise. (1:43) R.

Waves

A suburban African American family pulls together in the face of loss. With Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lucas Hedges, Taylor Russell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sterling K. Brown. Written and directed by Trey Edward Shults. (2:25) R.

White Snake

A woman with amnesia faces supernatural forces when she embarks on an epic journey to uncover her past in this animated prequel. Written by Damao. Directed by Amp Wong, Zhao Ji. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (1:39) NR.

Ximbi Xombix

A grunge band is mind-controlled into playing alternative K-pop reggae at a virtual music festival. With Claudia Pak, Tareq Alumalifi, Dr. Israel. Written and directed by Dae Hoon Kim, a.k.a. Sand O’ Man. (1:38) NR.