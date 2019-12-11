7 best things to do in L.A. including ABT’s ‘The Nutcracker’ with Misty Copeland

This week’s culture consumption can be laden with seasonal offerings including American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker,” Pasadena Symphony’s “Holiday Candlelight” and the panto-style show “A Snow White Christmas.” The musical duo She & Him and Patton Oswalt bring good cheer to DTLA, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” returns to the Chance Theatre in Anaheim, and the Musco Center for the Arts celebrates “A Southern California Christmas.” If holiday shows just aren’t your thing, there’s a literary-charged work from Heidi Duckler Dance.

Of snowflakes and sugar plums

American Ballet Theatre returns with its spectacular staging of that holiday favorite “The Nutcracker,” with Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s score and a cast of dancers that includes homegrown star Misty Copeland. ABT artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky supplies the choreography. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday; other dates through Dec. 22. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

David Lockington leads Pasadena Symphony’s annual “Holiday Candelight” concert. (Kay E. Kochenderfer / Pasadena Symphony and Pops)

Feel the warmth

For this year’s edition of “Holiday Candlelight,” music director David Lockington and the Pasadena Symphony offer a program of seasonal favorites — with a little help from singer Sarah Uriarte Berry, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Donald Brinegar Singers and L.A. Bronze Handbell Ensemble. All Saints Church, 132 N. Euclid Ave., Pasadena. 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday. $20 and up. (626) 793-7172. pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Olivia Sanabia plays the lead role in the new holiday panto “A Snow White Christmas” at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. (Curtis Brown)

Who’s the fairest of them all?

A classic fairy tale gets a silly, song- and dance-filled makeover in “A Snow White Christmas.” Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child plays the evil witch in this family-friendly show presented in the style of a raucous British panto. Neil Patrick Harris provides an onscreen performance as the magic mirror. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St. 7 p.m. Friday, 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; other dates through Dec. 22. $28 and up. (626) 449-7360. thepasadenacivic.com

Heidi Duckler Dance, including Himerria Wortham, stages the new site-specific work “What Remains” at the Wende Museum in Culver City. (Keanu Narciso)

What’s past is prologue

Heidi Duckler Dance unveils its latest work, “What Remains.” The myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, the writings of poet Rainer Maria Rilke and a short story by Christa Wolf inspire this site-specific mix of dance and opera. The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday. $35, $50. heididuckler.org

M. Ward and Zooey Deschanel, a.k.a. She & Him, perform a pair of holiday shows this weekend in downtown L.A. (August deWilde)

Three for the show

She & Him, the whimsical duo consisting of “New Girl” actress-singer Zooey Deschanel and alt-folk singer-songwriter M. Ward, will sing seasonal favorites and more in a two-night stand as part of their “She & Him Christmas Tour.” Special guest: comedian Patton Oswald. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. $40.50-$100.50. axs.com

Working for Peanuts

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the stage adaptation of the beloved animated TV special featuring the characters created by Charles M. Schulz, is back for another year. Chance Theater, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 1, 2:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; other dates through Dec. 29. $21-$35; discounts available. (888) 455-4212. ChanceTheater.com

Troll the ancient yuletide carol

The Orange Community Master Chorale and dozens of other local singers, dancers and musicians share the stage as part of the third-annual holiday celebration “A Southern California Christmas.” Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. $25-$58. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

