The Envelope Live Oscars screening series

1The Envelope Live screening series showcased Genndy Tartakovsky’s Oscar-contending “Primal: Tales of Savagery,” from the Adult Swim series.
2The Envelope Live Screening Series presents a Q&A on the new Facebook Watch show adapted from a popular podcast.
3The Envelope Live Screening Series presents the official Israeli Oscar submission, “Incitement.”
4The emotional father-and-son road trip in the Oscar-contending “Homeward” reflects modern and longstanding issues in Ukraine.
5The stars of Oscar contender “Downton Abbey” say the movie turned it up “to 11" compared to the TV series
6Tracy Edwards and documentary director Alex Holmes share stories from “Maiden” at the Envelope Live Screening Series in Hollywood.
7Longtime friends and collaborators Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas still had things to discover about each other while making “Pain and Glory.”
8“The Report” filmmakers chronicle a Dianne Feinstein staffer’s efforts to systematically debunk the CIA’s case for using torture during the War on Terror
9“The Awakening of Motti Wolkenbruch” warmly depicts an Orthodox Jewish community in Switzerland.
10Filmmakers Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble spent four years in a national park in Kenya to document elephants, which they say are disappearing at an alarming rate.