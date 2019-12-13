The week ahead in SoCal dance: ‘Nutcracker’ mania

Dance performances in Southern California for Dec. 15-22 includes several different productions of holiday favorite “The Nutcracker.”

Holidays Around the World Mexican ballet folklorico, Bollywood dance, German folk dances, Chinese lion dance, live music and more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Free. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The British choreographer’s acclaimed reimagining of the Tchaikovsky dance fable returns. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; Tue.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; ends Jan. 5. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. CenterTheatreGroup.org

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre returns with its spectacular staging of the holiday favorite, with Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s classic score; featured dancers include Misty Copeland. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.; Wed.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 22. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The Nutcracker California Dance Ensemble performs. Calabasas Performing Arts Education Center, 22855 W. Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas. Sun., 1 and 5:30 p.m. $22-$37; discounts available. CaliforniaDanceEnsemble.org

The Nutcracker Conejo Civic Ballet performs. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 1:30 p.m. $20-$36. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from San Francisco Ballet, Ballet West and Joffrey Ballet. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s locally touring production of the holiday favorite. Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Sun., 2 p.m. Also at Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full symphony orchestra. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 22. $34-$115. (877) 852-3177. longbeachballet.com

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production. Royce Hall, UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Sun., noon and 5 p.m. Also at Dolby Theatre (with live orchestra), Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., noon; Dec. 24, 3 p.m. $34-$109; Dolby only, $44-$131; 10% discount for students, children, seniors and military. (310) 998-7782. (Also in Redondo Beach, Dec. 28-29) losangelesballet.org

The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. Luckman Theatre, Cal State L.A., 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $42-$64. (800) 838-3006. Maratdaukayev.com

The Nutcracker Palos Verdes Ballet performs. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $28, $39. (310) 544-0403. palosverdesballet.org

The Nutcracker Pasadena Dance Theatre performs. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $22-$68. (626) 683-3459. PDTNutcracker.com

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite in this intimate and immersive show. Metropolis Los Angeles, Upper Level, 877 S. Francisco St., downtown Los Angeles. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $55-$137. acbdances.com

Animate Space: Syncopated Ladies Sibling tap-dance duo Chloe and Maud Arnold perform a show inspired by the current CAAM exhibit “L.A. Blacksmith.” California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. Free. RSVP at eventbrite.com

Fiesta Navidad Mariachi Los Camperos and dance troupe Chiquina Palafox celebrate the holiday traditions of Mexico. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

An Irish Christmas Traditional music and step dancing. Scherr Forum Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $42-$50. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

The Nutty Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet’s family-friendly spoof of the holiday favorite. Bridges Auditorium, Pomona College, 450 N. College Way, Claremont. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org

Great Russian Nutcracker Moscow Ballet’s touring company performs the Tchaikovsky favorite. The Wiltern Theatre, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat., 3 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. $40-$166. (800) 745-3000. nutcracker.com

The Nutcracker Coast City Ballet performs. Huntington Beach Historic Theater, 1905 Main St., Huntington Beach. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 p.m. $22-$26. (714) 963-9771. coastcityballet.com

The Nutcracker Pacific Festival Ballet performs with guest dancers from New York City Ballet. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat.-next Sun., 2 and 7 p.m. $27-$43. (800) 745-3000. ticketmaster.com

The Nutcracker South Bay Ballet performs. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $24, $36. (310) 329-5345. southbayballet.org

Celtic Angels Christmas Family-friendly celebration features the Celtic Knight Dancers and the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $40-$60. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Christmas With the Celts Traditional Irish music and step dancing, plus seasonal favorites. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $16-$38.50. (562) 944-9801. lamiradatheatre.com

Creola Dancer-choreographer Candice Clarke performs. The Colony Theatre, 555 N. 3rd St., Burbank. Next Sun., 3 and 5:30 p.m. $25. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

The Nutcracker Anaheim Ballet performs with Symphony Irvine. City National Grove of Anaheim, 2200 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. Next Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $25-$45. (714) 712-2700. anaheimballet.org

