Movies on TV this week: ‘Young Frankenstein’ and more

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 29 - Jan 4, 2020

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Mon. 5 p.m. TNT Tues. 1:30 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Fort Apache (1948) TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

The Great Escape (1963) TCM Sat. Noon

The Gunfighter (1950) TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Sun. 3 p.m. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:52 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:23 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Tues. 9 p.m.

The Seventh Seal (1956) TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Show Boat (1936) TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Sounder (1972) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

The Thin Man (1934) TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Titanic (1997) Paramount Sun. 1:25 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Tues. 2:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) History Wed. 4 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Dec 29 - Jan 4, 2020

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 1 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon VH1 Tues. 8 a.m. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

The Details (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ IFC Tues. Noon

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ E Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Tues. 7 p.m. Bravo Wed. Noon

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ E Sun. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Tues. 6 p.m. KFTR Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7:30 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Bravo Tues. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Tues. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ E Mon. 1 a.m. E Mon. 6 p.m. E Wed. 8:30 p.m. E Wed. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:24 p.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 6 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m.

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Dec 29 - Jan 4, 2020

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 1:35 a.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ TBS Sun. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ POP Tues. 3 a.m. POP Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 1 p.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Encore Wed. 2:02 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:59 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Sundance Wed. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ Encore Wed. 6:47 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Lifetime Mon. 5 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Sun. 5:51 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ KVEA Tues. 7 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 11:20 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ AMC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 3 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon VH1 Tues. 8 a.m. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Sun. 11:15 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TNT Mon. 8:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 4:40 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Mon. 5 p.m. TNT Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:13 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ WGN America Mon. 4 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ E Sun. 10 a.m. E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Freeform Tues. 1:05 p.m. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Tues. 2 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Starz Mon. 1:06 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Encore Tues. 3:48 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 10 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Encore Wed. 4:57 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:39 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ TMC Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Tues. 6 p.m. KFTR Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 11 p.m. Encore Tues. 10 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TBS Tues. 4 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 1:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 7 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Thur. 1:49 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:01 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 8:30 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Tues. Noon

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ LOGO Mon. 9:45 p.m. LOGO Tues. 3 a.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:40 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Paramount Sun. 10:50 a.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Mon. 7:06 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:09 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Wed. 2 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Sat. Noon Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Encore Sat. 9:49 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:52 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 10:28 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ AMC Sat. 8 a.m. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ POP Tues. 5 a.m. POP Tues. 9:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ HBO Thur. 5:05 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ History Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Syfy Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:52 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:23 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Ovation Mon. Noon

The Ring (2002) ★★ EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Sun. 9 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:58 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Starz Sat. 2:52 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 6 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 6 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:45 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 4 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Sun. 3 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:15 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:17 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ POP Fri. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Paramount Tues. 8 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 3:05 a.m. EPIX Wed. 2:35 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ TMC Mon. 10:10 p.m. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 1:25 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Tues. 2:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 7 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:14 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:03 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Wed. Noon EPIX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ MTV Fri. 6 a.m. MTV Fri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ MTV Fri. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Fri. 2 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Mon. 4:07 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ History Wed. 4 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 10:55 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Wed. 6 a.m. KFTR Wed. 9 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Starz Sat. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Ovation Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Dec 29 - Jan 4, 2020

A

Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B (2014) ★★ Alexandra Shipp, Rachael Crawford. The story of the music sensation, from her discovery on the TV show ``Star Search’’ to her tragic death in a plane crash. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Thur. 1 p.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:08 p.m.

The Accountant (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick. A Treasury agent closes in on a brilliant freelance accountant who works for dangerous criminal organizations. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 10:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Thur. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. Noon IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Adam’s Rib (1949) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. Married lawyers clash in and out of court over a woman’s right to shoot her husband and his lover. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Thur. 1 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Address Unknown (1944) ★★★ Paul Lukas, K.T. Stevens. A German-American goes to Nazi Germany with his Jewish partner’s actress daughter, his son’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:10 p.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Sun. 6:30 a.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) ★★ Voices of Kevin Clash, Fran Brill. After a game of tug-of-war causes him to lose his favorite blanket, Elmo must venture into Grouchland to get it back. (G) 1 hr. 13 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Affairs of State (2018) Adrian Grenier, Mimi Rogers. A young campaign aide gets in way over his head when he sleeps with the wife of a presidential candidate, sending him into a downward spiral of corruption and blackmail. He is left fighting not only for his career, but also his life. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:15 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:30 a.m.

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 8 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Air Strike (2018) Bruce Willis, Ye Liu. During World War II, five Chinese people fight their way through Japanese air attacks to protect a military machine. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:05 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Alfie (2004) ★★ Jude Law, Marisa Tomei. A Londoner continues his womanizing ways while working as a chauffeur in New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 2:50 a.m.

Alias Jesse James (1959) ★★ Bob Hope, Rhonda Fleming. The outlaw tries to kill an insurance agent who has been mistaken for him in order to collect on a big policy. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Alien: Covenant (2017) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston. Crew members of the colony ship Covenant encounter a hostile alien life-form after traveling to a dark and dangerous planet on the far side of the galaxy. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:10 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Mon. 7:33 a.m. Starz Mon. 4:20 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 7:25 a.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) ★★ Jason Lee, David Cross. Live action/animated. Musical but mischievous chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore wreak havoc in the life of songwriter Dave Seville. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Fri. Noon

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) ★★ Zachary Levi, David Cross. Live action/animated. Now in the care of Dave Seville’s nephew Toby, chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore enter a battle of the bands contest to save their school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 2:05 p.m.

Amelia (2009) ★★ Hilary Swank, Richard Gere. In the summer of 1937, famed aviatrix Amelia Earhart journeys into history in her attempt to become the first woman to circumnavigate the globe. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 4 a.m.

The American (2010) ★★★ George Clooney, Violante Placido. A hit man pursues a potentially dangerous romance with a local woman while hiding out in a picturesque Italian town. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:55 p.m. Cinemax Mon. 10:25 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Sun. 1:42 p.m.

Anatomy of a Murder (1959) ★★★ James Stewart, Lee Remick. A Michigan lawyer and his colleague defend an Army lieutenant who killed the man who raped the officer’s wife. (NR) 2 hrs. 40 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Derry Robinson, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 a.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Fri. 9:25 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Annihilation (2018) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. As a biologist searches for her missing husband while on an expedition with a secret agency, she discovers a dangerous creature lurking in the wilderness. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Another Earth (2011) ★★★ Brit Marling, William Mapother. Following her release from prison, a morose young woman seeks out the man whose life she shattered in a car accident several years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6 a.m.

Another Thin Man (1939) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit a Long Island estate, where Nick drinks Scotch and solves murders. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Are We There Yet? (2005) ★★ Ice Cube, Nia Long. Hoping to impress a beautiful divorcee, a man takes her two mischievous children on a disastrous road trip. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Armored (2009) ★★ Matt Dillon, Jean Reno. Armored-truck guards turn against one another after their plan to rob their company goes terribly awry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Sun. Noon

Army of Darkness (1992) ★★ Bruce Campbell, Embeth Davidtz. Because of a time warp, a supermarket worker finds himself fighting in medieval England with a chainsaw and a ’73 Oldsmobile. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Wed. 12:39 p.m.

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6 a.m.

El As de Oros (1968) Manuel Capetillo, Antonio Aguilar. Un hombre sencillo se enamora de una hermosa joven de la alta sociedad, que complica su vida. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Así es mi México (1963) Rodolfo de Anda, Begoña Palacios. Un charro y un cantante se enamoran de una bella joven que desea debutar como bailarina en un teatro ambulante. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. 9 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1:10 a.m.

The Aviator (2004) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett. During the 1930s and ‘40s, wealthy industrialist Howard Hughes gains fame as a movie producer, airplane designer and pilot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 46 mins. Starz Thur. 9:03 a.m. Starz Thur. 6:07 p.m.

Away From Her (2006) ★★★ Julie Christie, Gordon Pinsent. A man becomes confused and angry when his wife, an Alzheimer’s patient, seems to prefer the company of another resident at her nursing home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m.

Baby Driver (2017) ★★★ Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey. Coerced into working for a crime boss, a talented getaway driver must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:15 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 9:39 a.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Badman’s Territory (1946) ★★ Randolph Scott, Ann Richards. A Texas sheriff seeks his brother and finds the Oklahoma hide-out of the Dalton and James gangs. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Fri. 4 a.m.

Baggage Claim (2013) ★ Paula Patton, Derek Luke. As her younger sister’s wedding draws near, an unmarried flight attendant embarks on a cross-country search to find a husband of her own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6 p.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Sun. 7:54 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:09 p.m.

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Bangkok Dangerous (2008) ★ Nicolas Cage, Shahkrit Yamnarm. On a mission to carry out a series of contract killings, a hit man becomes a street punk’s unlikely mentor and begins a tentative romance with a shop girl. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 9:35 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 1 a.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:35 a.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sun. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Después de la muerte de sus padres, el joven heredero Bruce Wayne se convierte en un vengador enmascarado que lucha contra las fuerzas del mal en Ciudad Gótica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Tues. 11 a.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 6 p.m. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Baywatch (2017) ★ Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron. When a dangerous crime wave hits the beach, Mitch Buchannon leads his elite squad of lifeguards on a mission to prove that you don’t have to wear a badge to save the bay. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Thur. 10:30 p.m. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Beautician and the Beast (1997) ★★ Fran Drescher, Timothy Dalton. A wacky beautician leaves Queens, N.Y., to tutor a European tyrant’s children in Slovetzia. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:20 a.m.

Before Midnight (2013) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy. On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse and Celine reminisce about their lives together and what different choices might have brought. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 9 a.m.

Beginners (2010) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer. Newfound love elicits a man’s memories of his late father, who came out of the closet at 75 to fully embrace his homosexuality. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Wed. 5:11 p.m.

Bells Are Ringing (1960) ★★★ Judy Holliday, Dean Martin. A busybody telephone operator falls for a writer experiencing a creative slump. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club (2008) Jayceon Taylor, Shari Headley. After eight years in prison, G is released and returns to his old ways on the streets -- until he starts to fall for a policewoman. (R) 1 hr. 16 mins. VH1 Fri. 3:10 a.m.

The Benchwarmers (2006) ★ David Spade, Rob Schneider. A millionaire helps three nerdy buddies form a baseball team to compete against all the mean Little Leaguers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 5:52 p.m. Encore Sat. 10:41 a.m. Encore Sun. 4:23 a.m.

Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) ★★★ James Franciscus, Kim Hunter. A time-warped astronaut lands on ape-ruled Earth and finds telepathic mutants worshiping an atomic bomb. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Beowulf (2007) ★★ Voices of Ray Winstone, Anthony Hopkins. Animated. After destroying the demon Grendel, a mighty warrior faces an even-more-potent enemy in the form of its seductive, vengeful mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 4:30 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Thur. 9:30 a.m.

The Best of Me (2014) ★ Michelle Monaghan, James Marsden. The funeral of a close friend reunites former high-school sweethearts, who find that they are still in love after 20 years apart. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Beyond the Time Barrier (1960) ★★ Robert Clarke, Darlene Tompkins. A pilot crashes through the time barrier into the world of 2024, inhabited by the last remnants of civilization. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 a.m.

The BFG (2016) ★★★ Mark Rylance, Ruby Barnhill. A 10-year-old girl, Queen Victoria and the Big Friendly Giant must devise a plan to get rid of Bloodbottler, Fleshlumpeater and all the other bad giants once and for all. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Tues. 3:10 p.m.

Bicentennial Man (1999) ★★ Robin Williams, Sam Neill. With the help of the family he works for, a robot goes on a 200-year quest to become human. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. POP Tues. 3 a.m. POP Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Tues. 2:35 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:36 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Mon. 10:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 7:45 a.m. Lifetime Fri. 1 p.m.

The Big Sleep (1946) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Big Year (2011) ★★ Steve Martin, Jack Black. Three men race around North America in a prestigious contest to see who can spot the greatest number of bird species in a single year. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9 a.m.

Biker Boyz (2003) ★ Laurence Fishburne, Derek Luke. El rey local de las carreras ilegales de motocicletas toma al hijo de su mecánico fallecido bajo su tutela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

The Birds (1963) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren. A San Francisco playgirl follows a bachelor to Bodega Bay where, for no apparent reason, flocks of birds begin killing the populace. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Sun. 11:39 a.m.

The Birthday Wish (2017) Jessy Schram, Luke Macfarlane. When her boyfriend fails to propose, a woman makes a powerful birthday wish that leaves her surprised at the outcome. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 a.m.

Black ’47 (2018) Hugo Weaving, James Frecheville. In 1847 an Irish mercenary fighting for the British army abandons his post to seek revenge on those responsible for the death of his family. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Fri. 10:15 a.m.

The Black Book (1949) ★★ Robert Cummings, Richard Basehart. An enemy of Robespierre steals the secret book listing his candidates for the guillotine. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Black Knight (2001) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Marsha Thomason. An underachiever in Los Angeles time-travels to 14th-century England and battles an evil king. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 p.m.

Blackout (2018) Pablo Sandstrom, Roland Lane. Two strangers enjoy the last sunrise humanity will ever see. (NR) 14 mins. TMC Mon. 6:45 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Wed. 2:02 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:59 a.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Fri. Noon

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Wed. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Blindspotting (2018) ★★★ Daveed Diggs, Rafael Casal. Collin must make it through his final three days of probation for a chance at a new beginning. His bond with his volatile best friend soon gets tested when Collin sees a police officer shoot a suspect in the back during a chase through the streets. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 2:04 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:45 p.m.

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:35 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:30 a.m.

The Blues Brothers (1980) ★★★ John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd. Joliet Jake and Elwood Blues, brothers on a mission from God, bomb around Chicago in an old police car, reuniting their hot band. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Encore Wed. 6:47 a.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Lifetime Mon. 5 p.m.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) ★★★ Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton. Singer Freddie Mercury defies stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. After leaving Queen to pursue a solo career, Mercury reunites with the band for one of the greatest performances in rock ‘n’ roll history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Boiling Point (1993) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Dennis Hopper. A Treasury agent and a mobster hunt each other according to their separate-but-equal deadlines for success. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 9:45 a.m.

The Book of Eli (2010) ★★ Denzel Washington, Gary Oldman. Un guerrero solitario se enfrenta a muchos peligros, con la esperanza de salvar a la humanidad en una tierra postapocalíptica. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Booty Call (1997) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson. Two longtime friends hope that lust will prevail during a wild double date, in a humorous look at safe sex. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. VH1 Tues. 10:35 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Sun. 5:51 a.m.

Born Yesterday (1950) ★★★ Judy Holliday, William Holden. A scrap-metal tycoon pays a Washington newsman to make his girlfriend couth. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 11 a.m.

The Boss Didn’t Say Good Morning (1937) Narrated by Carey Wilson, Donald Haines. An office worker suffers all weekend because his boss didn’t talk to him. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:11 a.m.

The Boss (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell. After her release from prison, a former CEO battles old enemies while trying to build a brownie empire with her ex-assistant. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 a.m. FX Sun. 2 a.m.

The Bourne Legacy (2012) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz. Las acciones de Jason Bourne podrían provocar el posible fin de los programas secretos de inteligencia, por lo que un agente especializado huye con una investigador cuando sus vidas corren peligro. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KVEA Tues. 9:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:17 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 1 a.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continúa su búsqueda internacional para descubrir su verdadera identidad mientras se mantiene un paso adelante de aquellos que quieren matarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. KVEA Tues. 7 p.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Sat. 8 a.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Bran Nue Dae (2009) ★★ Rocky McKenzie, Jessica Mauboy. A rebellious young man runs away from home but returns after experiencing an amazing journey. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Breakthrough (2019) ★★ Chrissy Metz, Josh Lucas. Trapped underwater for more than 15 minutes, a 14-year-old Missouri boy continues to fight for his life as his adoptive parents and their pastor stay by his bedside and pray for a miracle. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Sun. Noon TBS Sat. 3 p.m. TBS Sun. 2 a.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 11:20 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Fri. 9:30 p.m. POP Sat. 5 p.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Sun. 11:20 a.m. Starz Fri. 7:27 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:44 a.m. Starz Sat. 1:02 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 7:55 a.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 6:40 a.m.

The Broadway Melody (1929) ★★★ Bessie Love, Anita Page. Midwestern sisters go to New York, where one flirts with the other’s dancer boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Buffalo 66 (1998) ★★★ Vincent Gallo, Christina Ricci. Seeking parental approval and revenge on the man who jailed him, a newly released convict involves a teen in his schemes. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m.

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 10:05 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Buried Loot (1935) George Irving, James Ellison. An embezzler breaks out of prison and returns to the spot where he hid his stolen money. (NR) 19 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Bus Stop (1956) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Don Murray. A brash young cowboy gets off the bus in Phoenix and courts a cafe singer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. 3 a.m.

Ca$h (2010) ★★ Sean Bean, Chris Hemsworth. A stroke of good luck turns out to be anything but fortuitous when a couple crosses paths with a sinister stranger. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 5 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

The Campaign (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Zach Galifianakis. Hoping to gain political influence in their North Carolina district, two wealthy CEOs put up a naive candidate to challenge a longtime incumbent congressman. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TBS Tues. Noon

El capitán Mantarraya (1970) Tin Tan, Manuel ‘Loco’ Valdéz. El capitán de un pequeño bote narra sus interesantes aventuras en el mar a un grupo de niños de su aldea. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Capote (2005) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Catherine Keener. Writer Truman Capote researches the brutal murder of a Kansas family to pen the book ``In Cold Blood.’' (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Fri. 2:10 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Car Wash (1976) ★★★ Richard Pryor, Franklin Ajaye. A preacher, a cabby, other customers and employees mingle to disco music at a Los Angeles car wash. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Case 39 (2009) ★ Renée Zellweger, Jodelle Ferland. A social worker saves a girl from abusive parents but finds there is more to the child than meets the eye. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. AMC Sun. 11 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KLCS Sun. 9 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Sun. 9:30 a.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m.

Catfish (2010) ★★★ An unexpected odyssey rolls out when a filmmaker’s brother begins receiving unusually advanced paintings from a girl, supposedly 8 years old. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Central Intelligence (2016) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. A lethal CIA agent and his former classmate encounter shootouts, espionage and double-crosses while trying to save the U.S. spy satellite system. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Tues. 6 p.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Audience Sat. 5 p.m. Audience Sat. 9 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Tues. 12:40 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Chad Connell, Erica Deutschman. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Tina Lifford, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:40 p.m.

Chinese Zodiac (2012) ★★ Jackie Chan, Kwon Sang-Woo. Un cazador de tesoros y su equipo se embarcan en una búsqueda global para encontrar un conjunto de cabezas de bronce del zodiaco chino que fueron robadas de un palacio de Pekín en el siglo XIX. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Thur. 10:25 a.m.

Chopping Mall (1986) ★★ Kelli Maroney, Tony O’Dell. Eight teens are trapped in a shopping mall with three security robots out of control. (R) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Duet (2019) Teryl Rothery, Rome Flynn. Fate brings an ex-music duo together over the holidays, just in time for the annual Yuletide Festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 a.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Chelsea Gilson. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m.

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:15 a.m. Syfy Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. The queen of Egypt seduces Julius Caesar, but when he is killed, she uses Mark Antony as her new protector. (G) 4 hrs. 3 mins. Ovation Mon. 3 a.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 2 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013) ★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. Discovering that his most-famous machine is now creating animal/vegetable hybrids, inventor Flint Lockwood and his friends venture forth to save the world from tacodiles, shrimpanzees and other creatures. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 8 a.m.

Clueless (1995) ★★★ Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash. A Beverly Hills teen plays matchmaker for teachers, transforms a bad dresser and examines her own existence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m. CMT Wed. 11 a.m. CMT Thur. Noon

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 7 a.m. IFC Mon. 7:45 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 a.m.

The Cold Light of Day (2012) ★ Henry Cavill, Verónica Echegui. A vacation in Spain turns nightmarish when a man’s family is kidnapped by agents who are hell-bent on recovering a mysterious briefcase. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Cold Pursuit (2019) ★★ Liam Neeson, Tom Bateman. Nels Coxman’s quiet life as a snowplow driver comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge against a psychotic drug lord named Viking and his sleazy henchmen. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Collateral (2004) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx. A contract killer hijacks a cab and forces the driver to transport him to his assigned jobs in Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. TNT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 10:58 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:20 a.m.

Colorado Territory (1949) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Virginia Mayo. After escaping from jail, outlaw Wes McQueen is convinced by his old partner in crime to do one last heist. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon VH1 Tues. 8 a.m. VH1 Tues. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. Noon Sundance Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Coneheads (1993) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, Jane Curtin. Stranded on Earth, aliens Beldar and Prymaat of Remulak try suburbia with their teenage daughter, Connie. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 7:32 a.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 6:10 p.m.

Conquest of the Air (1936) ★★ Laurence Olivier, Franklin Dyall. The history of aviation is traced from man’s earliest experiments to his final victory over the air. Produced in 1935. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 9:15 a.m.

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Contagion (2011) ★★★ Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon. The world panics as doctors race to find a cure for a rapidly spreading virus that kills those contaminated within days. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:22 a.m.

Contraband (2012) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kate Beckinsale. A former smuggler finds himself back in the game to settle his brother-in-law’s debt to a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

The Cookout (2004) ★ Ja Rule, Tim Meadows. After her son signs a contract with an NBA team, a woman invites friends and family to a wild barbecue at his new mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sun. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Mon. Noon

Coquette (1929) ★★ Mary Pickford, Johnny Mack Brown. A Southern flapper loves a young man who her father wants to kill. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sat. 9:30 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. CMT Wed. 1:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 6 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 9:50 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Thur. Noon

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 58 mins. KLCS Sun. 8 a.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Cymbeline (2014) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Ed Harris. A war erupts between dirty cops and outlaw bikers as a drug kingpin tries to protect his empire. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

D.C. Cab (1983) ★★ Adam Baldwin, Mr. T. Motley Washington cabbies rally to thwart a kidnapping and save their shabby garage. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 11 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. After company downsizing, two former executives decide to open a day-care center for kids in their neighborhood. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Fri. 11 p.m. CMT Sat. 1:15 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. 10:30 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody. A man tries to re-establish family ties by taking his two younger brothers on a train trip across India. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Fri. 10:45 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TNT Mon. 8:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 4:40 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Mon. 5 p.m. TNT Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:45 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 6:25 p.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:25 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 2:33 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 5:50 p.m.

Day of the Dead (1985) ★★★ Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander. Flesh-eating zombies close in on soldiers and scientists holed up in an underground bunker. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:20 a.m.

Daylight (1996) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Amy Brenneman. An ex-EMS chief leads the rescue of New Yorkers trapped by an explosion in the Holland Tunnel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:25 a.m.

Dead Again (1991) ★★★ Kenneth Branagh, Emma Thompson. A private eye and an amnesiac echo a 1940s murder-case couple whom they may have been in a previous life. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Dead Still (2014) Ben Browder, Gavin Casalegno. A photographer must save his son from a supernatural camera that causes bizarre deaths. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4:01 a.m.

Deadly Hollywood Obsession (2019) Sarah Roemer, Jon Prescott. After saving a boy from a kidnapping attempt, a woman is hired to be the boy’s home-school teacher. When the father and the woman start to fall in love, the father’s stalker switches targets. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

Dear John (2010) ★★ Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried. Unexpected consequences await a soldier and his lover, who correspond through the mail over a period of seven tumultuous years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. E Thur. 2:30 a.m. E Fri. Noon

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 3:45 p.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:50 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Deepwater Horizon (2016) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell. Chief electronics technician Mike Williams and other crew members fight for survival when the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig explodes on April 20, 2010, in the Gulf of Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Sun. 11:06 p.m. FX Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Delta Farce (2007) ★ Larry the Cable Guy, Bill Engvall. An Army officer mistakes three buddies for Army Reservists and deploys them to Iraq, but their vehicle is prematurely ejected over Mexico. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:15 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:45 p.m.

Dennis the Menace (1993) ★★ Walter Matthau, Mason Gamble. The comic-strip moppet plays pranks on Mr. Wilson, the crotchety fellow who lives next door. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Descendants (2015) Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth. Ben, the teenaged son of King Beast and Queen Belle, invites the exiled children of defeated villains to attend a prep school with the heroes’ children. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. Disney Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Descendants 2 (2017) Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce. When the pressure to be royally perfect gets to be too much for Mal, she returns to the Isle of the Lost. She discovers that Uma, the daughter of Ursula, has taken over as queen, and that her gang is finalizing plans to bring down the barrier. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Disney Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Tues. 2:35 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Wed. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Details (2011) ★★ Tobey Maguire, Elizabeth Banks. Seemingly blind to the actual cracks in his marriage, a doctor blames a family of destructive raccoons for the problems in his home life. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:12 a.m.

Diamonds Are Forever (1971) ★★★ Sean Connery, Jill St. John. James Bond, Agent 007, saves the world from Blofeld’s space laser and bikini-clad amazons Bambi and Thumper. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 a.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Tues. 1 p.m. VH1 Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 3 p.m.

Dick Tracy (1990) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Madonna. The comic-strip detective woos Tess Trueheart, dodges Breathless Mahoney and chases nicknamed crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:13 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. WGN America Mon. 4 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Die Hard 2 (1990) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia. The sequel’s police hero spots military terrorists while waiting for his wife at a Washington, D.C., airport. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. WGN America Mon. 7 p.m.

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons. Suspended from the police force, John McClane enlists a Harlem shopkeeper to help stop a terrorist bomber. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:15 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze. A doctor’s teenage daughter gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sun. 10 a.m. E Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1 a.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 5:29 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:41 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Dogs of War (1980) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Tom Berenger. Jamie, a mercenary, is hired by a large corporation to help liberate Zangaro, a small African nation, from an iron-fisted despot. Once there, Jamie learns more about the plight of the country’s people and joins the Zangaro people’s fight. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:05 a.m.

Don Jon’s Addiction (2013) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Scarlett Johansson. A New Jersey bartender embarks on his first genuine relationship with a woman, but his constant craving for Internet porn threatens to bring things crashing down. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 7:34 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:44 p.m. Encore Fri. 11:37 p.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 11:35 a.m.

Double Date (2017) Danny Morgan, Georgia Groome. While Jim attempts to lose his virginity before he turns 30, he and his friend Alex meet two beautiful sisters, Kitty and Lulu, who seduce them as part of their plan of virgin sacrifice. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:50 p.m.

Down and Out in Beverly Hills (1986) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Richard Dreyfuss. Newly rich Californians and their dog are charmed by a worldly bum saved from drowning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animated. To find the one thing that will win him the girl of his dreams, a boy delves into the story of a grumpy forest creature who fights to protect his world. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Tues. 1:05 p.m. Disney Fri. 8 p.m. Disney Sat. 10 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BET Tues. 8 a.m. BET Tues. 9 p.m.

Dreaming of Joseph Lees (1999) ★★ Samantha Morton, Lee Ross. To the dismay of her suitor and family, a young woman becomes enamored of a childhood hero. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:25 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Sun. 9 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:05 p.m.

Drunk Parents (2019) Alec Baldwin, Salma Hayek. After one too many drinks, two parents come up with an elaborate plan to hide their ever increasing financial difficulties from their daughter and judgmental social circle. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Thur. 2:08 a.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:35 a.m.

The DUFF (2015) ★★ Mae Whitman, Robbie Amell. A high-school senior sets out to reinvent herself and revolutionize the student body’s social order after learning that a judgmental classmate has given her an embarrassing nickname. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace. A boy’s close encounter with an alien stranded on Earth leads to a unique friendship in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning film. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 p.m.

Eagle Eye (2008) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Michelle Monaghan. Two strangers become pawns of a mysterious woman who threatens their friends and family and uses technology to control their actions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Tues. 2 p.m. Audience Tues. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. 9 p.m.

Elektra (2005) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Terence Stamp. Hired to kill a man and his daughter, an assassin instead protects them while battling formidable adversaries. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Thur. 8:45 a.m.

11:55 (2016) Victor Almanzar, Shirley Rumierk. After being involved in the fatal shooting of a local drug dealer, Nelson returns to the neighborhood he left years ago. When word reaches Nelson that the dealer’s brother wants revenge, Nelson tries to break the cycle of violence that defined him. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Elizabeth Harvest (2018) Abbey Lee, Ciarán Hinds. Newly married, Elizabeth travels with her husband to his vast, luxurious estate. He explains that she can go anywhere she pleases -- except for one locked, forbidden room. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 1:05 p.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. An ex-cop must protect a woman chosen by Satan to be the mother of the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Fri. 7:56 a.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Ralph Fiennes, Juliette Binoche. A Hungarian count’s fling with a British newlywed leads to tragedy in World War II North Africa. (R) 2 hrs. 42 mins. TMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m.

Entrega Inmediata (1963) Cantinflas, Gina Romand. Un humilde cartero es seducido por la dirigente de una red de espionaje y entonces decide hacerse pasar por el agente secreto XU 777. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Wed. 7:38 a.m. Starz Wed. 6:57 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Mon. 1:06 p.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ Jim Varney, Douglas Seale. Nitwit Ernest bails out Santa Claus who is in Florida on a deadline to recruit a new Santa. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. Noon

Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) ★★★ Roddy McDowall, Kim Hunter. Cornelius, Zira and Milo, apes from the future, escape to 1970s Los Angeles and pose a threat. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Sun. 2:57 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m. Syfy Sat. 10:07 a.m.

Every Day (2018) ★★ Angourie Rice, Justice Smith. A 16-year-old girl falls in love with a mysterious spirit who inhabits a different body every day. They soon face the hardest decision of their lives as the realities of loving someone who is a different person every 24 hours starts to take its toll. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:10 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:50 a.m.

Extraction (2015) Kellan Lutz, Bruce Willis. A government analyst launches his own rescue mission when terrorists kidnap his father, a retired CIA operative. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Extraterrestrial (2014) ★★ Brittany Allen, Freddie Stroma. Malevolent aliens interrupt five collegians’ vacation at a remote woodland cabin. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sun. 6:30 a.m.

Fair Game (2010) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Sean Penn. Valerie Plame’s life becomes front-page news when someone leaks her status as a covert CIA operative after her husband, Joseph Wilson, wrote a controversial article for The New York Times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 10 p.m.

A Fantastic Fear of Everything (2012) ★★ Simon Pegg, Amara Karan. Becoming paranoid after his research into serial killers, a writer must confront his numerous demons in order to make it to an important meeting about his screenplay. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Fantastic Four (2015) ★ Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan. Mr. Fantastic, the Thing, the Human Torch and the Invisible Woman must harness their new superhuman abilities to prevent Doctor Doom from destroying the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m. FX Sun. Noon

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:50 p.m.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort. Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Ferias de México (1959) María Antonieta Pons, Germán Valdés. Durante una feria un niño huérfano salva de un tramposo a un jugador y éste lo adopta y lo cría junto con su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 2 p.m. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 7 p.m. IFC Tues. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 2:30 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AXS Fri. 4 p.m. AXS Fri. 8 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Tues. 3:48 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. E Sun. 9 p.m. Bravo Tues. 7 p.m. Bravo Wed. Noon

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E Sun. 6:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 9:30 p.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Thur. 11 a.m.

Fighting Trouble (1956) ★★ Bowery Boys, Adele Jergens. An overambitious shutterbug almost gets his lights put out permanently when he decides to snap a picture of a mob boss. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animada. Con la ayuda de Nemo y Marlin, Dory, el olvidadizo pez, se embarca en la misión de reunirse con su madre y padre. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m.

First Knight (1995) ★★ Sean Connery, Richard Gere. King Arthur loves Guinevere and tries to keep her from the clutches of Lancelot and a land-grabber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 p.m. Ovation Tues. 8 a.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 12:35 p.m. TMC Fri. 6:45 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Fist Fight (2017) ★★ Charlie Day, Ice Cube. Fired from his teaching job for losing his cool, a disgruntled man challenges the colleague who snitched on him to a fight after school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TBS Sun. Noon

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11 a.m. Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Fluidity (2019) Nico Tortorella, Isabella Farrell. Ten millennials search for love in the age of social media. (NR) TMC Sat. 2 a.m.

Fool’s Gold (2008) ★ Matthew McConaughey, Kate Hudson. A treasure hunter drags his estranged wife and her boss on a quest to find 40 chests of lost Spanish gold. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Wed. 4:57 a.m. Encore Wed. 4:02 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:39 p.m.

Forbidden Planet (1956) ★★★★ Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis. An astronaut and crew land on Altair-4 in 2200 and find a mad doctor, his daughter and Robby the robot. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 5 a.m.

Forever My Girl (2018) ★★ Alex Roe, Jessica Rothe. Liam Page is a country music superstar who left his bride Josie at the altar to pursue fame and fortune. Now, he must face the consequences of his actions when he returns to his hometown for the funeral of his best friend from high school. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Fort Apache (1948) ★★★★ John Wayne, Henry Fonda. An Arizona cavalry captain sees his stubborn colonel lead troops into a massacre. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Paramount Sat. 12:35 p.m.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse (1921) ★★★ Rudolph Valentino, Alice Terry. Silent. Julio is a the favorite grandson of a rich landowner in Argentina, but his decision to start a new life Paris as World War I begins places him on the opposite side of the battlefield from his German cousins. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 9:15 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 11:12 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

Freaky Friday (2018) Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff. A woman and her rebellious 16-year-old daughter swap bodies through the magical power of a treasured hourglass. When it accidentally shatters, they must search for a matching hourglass so they can return to their own bodies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Wed. 10 a.m.

Freelancers (2012) ★ Robert De Niro, Forest Whitaker. The son of a fallen police officer joins the NYPD, where he falls in with his father’s former partner and a band of rogue cops. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:05 a.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Paramount Wed. 10:30 a.m. Paramount Wed. 5 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Paramount Wed. 3 p.m. Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 1:45 a.m. Starz Mon. 11:11 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:17 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:10 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Fun in Acapulco (1963) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ursula Andress. A shaken trapeze artist turns cliff diver while working as a singer/lifeguard at a Mexican hotel. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AXS Sat. 10 a.m. AXS Sat. 12:15 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 p.m.

The Future Is Now (1955) Narrated by Dwight Weist. A showcase of products that will be used in the near future. (NR) 15 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 4 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver. Aliens, believing actors to be real heroes, enlist cast members of a sci-fi TV series to help save their people. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:44 a.m.

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne ``The Rock’’ Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:25 p.m. Freeform Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 6:10 p.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10 p.m.

Get Over It (2001) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Ben Foster. After splitting up with his girlfriend, a teenager becomes interested in his best friend’s younger sister. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’ (2005) ★★ Curtis ``50 Cent’’ Jackson, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje. A drug dealer wants to leave his violent life behind and pursue his dream of becoming a rap artist. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 a.m. EPIX Fri. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1:30 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Mon. 6:02 p.m.

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Rooney Mara. A disgraced journalist and an investigator for a security firm probe a 40-year-old murder. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 4:17 p.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. Máximo, general romano, desea volver a casa, pero el emperador Marco Aurelio quiere que herede el imperio. Esto hace que Cómodo ordene matar a su familia. Máximo escapa de la muerte y regresa a Roma como gladiador para vengar la muerte de su familia. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 6 p.m. KFTR Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 12:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Tues. 3:45 p.m.

The Glass Castle (2017) ★★ Brie Larson, Woody Harrelson. Based on a memoir, four children struggle to grow up in a rambling, poverty-stricken, wildly unconventional environment overseen by their dysfunctional yet uniquely loving parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Go Down Death (1944) ★★ Spencer Williams, Myra Hemmings. James Weldon Johnson’s poem inspires a tale of faith and redemption, in which a preacher stands accused of immorality. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:31 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 a.m.

Good Burger (1997) ★★ Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson. Teen misfits at a modest burger joint face competition from a hamburger emporium across the street. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 2:59 p.m. Encore Mon. 11 p.m. Encore Tues. 10 a.m.

A Good Year (2006) ★★ Russell Crowe, Marion Cotillard. A London banker inherits his uncle’s vineyard in Provence, then meets a long-lost cousin from America who claims the property is hers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:20 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. Noon

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Sat. 5 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

The Great Escape (1963) ★★★★ Steve McQueen, James Garner. A group of Allied soldiers dig a tunnel out of a Nazi prison camp, pocketfuls of dirt at a time. (NR) 2 hrs. 52 mins. TCM Sat. Noon

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 4:50 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Tues. 7:59 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 3:20 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Sat. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Green Zone (2010) ★★ Matt Damon, Greg Kinnear. An Army officer and his team of inspectors stumble upon an elaborate coverup as they hunt for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 9:15 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:45 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

Gridiron Gang (2006) ★★ The Rock, Xzibit. A counselor at a juvenile detention facility turns a group of young criminals into a football team to teach them self-respect and responsibility. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Gunfighter (1950) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Helen Westcott. Upstarts challenge the fastest gun in the West, a haunted man trying to escape his reputation. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. History Tues. Noon

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Tues. 1:11 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:36 p.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Tues. 4 p.m.

Happy Feet (2006) ★★★ Voices of Elijah Wood, Robin Williams. Animated. Born without the ability to sing, a young emperor penguin expresses himself and hopes to attract a mate through his amazing dancing talent. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Wed. 1:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 7 a.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7 p.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Mon. 12:25 p.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Haywire (2011) ★★★ Gina Carano, Michael Fassbender. After a successful mission to free a Chinese hostage, a highly trained operative is betrayed and left for dead by someone in her own agency. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 12:08 p.m. Syfy Sun. 4 a.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Fri. 9:30 p.m. E Sat. 7 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Fri. 11:48 p.m.

Heartbreakers (2001) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Love Hewitt. Mother and daughter con-artists try to swindle a cigarette tycoon, but things go wrong when one falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Sat. 10:40 a.m.

Hearts in Atlantis (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Fri. 10:56 a.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 10:45 p.m. HBO Tues. 6 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Her Smell (2018) Elisabeth Moss, Agyness Deyn. Becky Something is a talented but self-destructive musician who seems determined to alienate everyone around her -- even at the cost of her own band’s success. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Mon. 8 p.m. HBO Tues. 1:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 2:05 a.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 1 p.m. IFC Fri. 2 a.m. IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. History Wed. 8:30 a.m.

High Sierra (1941) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Ida Lupino. A mountaintop resort becomes the hideout of gangster Mad Dog Earle as he prepares for his last big heist. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 12:45 p.m.

His Double Life (2016) Emmanuelle Vaugier, Brian Krause. A college student suspects her new stepfather may be having an affair. Her suspicions seem to be confirmed when she sees him with another woman; a woman who is later found dead. She begins to wonder exactly who her mother married. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Hitman (2007) ★★ Timothy Olyphant, Dougray Scott. An assassin’s growing attachment to a traumatized young woman poses a threat to his life, as great as that of the Interpol and Russian agents on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Sun. 9 p.m. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. UNIMAS Wed. 1 p.m. KFTR Wed. 4 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. The world’s top protection agent gets a new client: a hitman who came in from the cold. After being on the opposite ends of a bullet for years, they must team up and have only 24 hours to get to The Hague to bring down a murderous dictator. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. USA Sat. 1:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Lifetime Wed. 9 a.m. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

Hollywood My Hometown (1965) ★★★ A collection of behind-the-scenes film clips features Hollywood actors and actresses in candid moments. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Wed. 2 a.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Hollywoodland (2006) ★★ Adrien Brody, Ben Affleck. A detective uncovers unexpected links to his own personal life as he probes the mysterious death of ``Superman’’ actor George Reeves in 1959. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Thur. 2:16 a.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Wed. 10 a.m. AMC Wed. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 1 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m.

Home of the Brave (2006) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Biel. Three soldiers, including a doctor, have difficulty adjusting to life at home following a long and difficult tour of duty in Iraq. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri. 9:07 a.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Honeymoon in Vegas (1992) ★★★ James Caan, Nicolas Cage. A Las Vegas gambler wins a Hawaii fling with a private eye’s bride during a convention of Elvis impersonators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Sun. 8:01 a.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Wed. 1 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:10 p.m.

House at the End of the Street (2012) ★ Jennifer Lawrence, Max Thieriot. Una madre divorciada y su hija descubren que se mudaron junto a la casa donde una niña asesinó a sus padres y luego desapareció, pero la historia está lejos de cerrarse. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Wed. Noon

House of Flying Daggers (2004) ★★★ Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau. During the Tang dynasty, two lawmen go under cover at a house of pleasure to shake loose the leader of a powerful rebel faction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 2:35 a.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Wed. 11 a.m.

How to Steal a Million (1966) ★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter O’Toole. A detective helps a French art forger’s daughter steal a fake ``Venus.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Tues. 5 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Thur. 1:49 p.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:01 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 8:30 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Tues. Noon

I Died a Thousand Times (1955) ★★ Jack Palance, Shelley Winters. Bank robber Roy Earle pays for a disabled girl’s surgery, then meets his doom in the High Sierra. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 4:30 p.m. IFC Mon. Noon

I Shot Jesse James (1949) ★★ Preston Foster, Barbara Britton. Bob Ford shoots Jesse James in the back, over a woman, and a prospector shoots Bob Ford. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 a.m.

I, Frankenstein (2014) ★ Aaron Eckhart, Bill Nighy. Still alive in modern times, Frankenstein’s creature becomes caught in the middle, as gargoyles and demons wage war for the souls of mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:20 a.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m.

I’ll Take Your Dead (2018) Aidan Devine, Ava Preston. A man who disposes of bodies for gangsters in a nearby city faces a difficult decision when one of the ``corpses’’ turns out to still be alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 6:30 p.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. Noon FXX Thur. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Scrat’s pursuit of an infernal acorn has world-changing consequences for Manny, Diego and Sid. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. Noon Nickelodeon Tues. 2 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Wed. 3 p.m.

Idiocracy (2006) ★★ Luke Wilson, Maya Rudolph. Selected for a human hibernation project, an average soldier awakens 500 years in the future, where society is so dumbed-down that he is the smartest person alive. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:10 a.m.

The Impossible (2012) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor. A couple and their three sons encounter terror, courage and compassion following the December 2004 tsunami that devastated Thailand. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:45 p.m.

In Harm’s Way (2017) Emile Hirsch, Yifei Liu. Following a retaliatory air strike on Tokyo after Japanese forces bomb Pearl Harbor, an Air Force commander makes an emergency landing in China, where he is given shelter by a local widow. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

In the Heart of the Sea (2015) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Benjamin Walker. In 1820, crewmen from the New England vessel Essex face a harrowing battle for survival after a whale of mammoth size and strength attacks with force, crippling their ship and leaving them adrift in the ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:30 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:35 a.m.

In Time (2011) ★★ Justin Timberlake, Amanda Seyfried. Accused of murder, a man must figure out how to bring down a system where time is money, enabling the wealthy to live forever, while the poor must beg for each minute of life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:10 p.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Robert Redford, Demi Moore. A Las Vegas mystery man offers a desperate couple $1 million for a night with the wife. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. LOGO Mon. 9:45 p.m. LOGO Tues. 3 a.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:45 a.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3:40 p.m.

Interstellar (2014) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway. As mankind’s time on Earth comes to an end, a group of explorers begins the most important mission in human history: traveling beyond the galaxy to discover if there is a future for man among the stars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FXX Fri. 2 p.m. FXX Sat. 11 a.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sun. 6:09 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:49 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:46 a.m. Starz Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Iron Man (2008) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard. A wealthy industrialist builds an armored suit and uses it to defeat criminals and terrorists. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:10 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:40 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E Sun. 2 p.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 p.m. UNIMAS Thur. 5 p.m. KFTR Thur. 8 p.m.

Jack Reacher (2012) ★★ Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike. A defense attorney hires an enigmatic ex-Army investigator to tackle the case of a highly trained sniper who apparently murdered five people at random. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TNT Wed. 1 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders. Investigator Jack Reacher goes on the lam to uncover the truth behind a major government conspiracy that involves the death of U.S. soldiers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 3:25 p.m.

Jack the Giant Slayer (2013) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Eleanor Tomlinson. Un joven granjero entra en un reino mágico lleno de gigantes. Deberá defender su tierra de los peligrosos guerreros. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Tues. 4 p.m. KFTR Tues. 7 p.m.

Jackie Brown (1997) ★★★ Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson. A bail bondsman helps a smuggler frame her boss, an arms dealer who plans to kill her. (R) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Starz Sat. 7:17 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:24 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Han pasado 10 años desde que Jason Bourne desapareciera, pero ahora deberá luchar contra una organización que utiliza la tecnología para sembrar el terror. Mientras tanto, una hacker contratada por la CIA y un antiguo agente tratan de localizarlo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Wed. Noon FXX Sat. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:04 p.m.

Java Heat (2013) ★ Kellan Lutz, Mickey Rourke. Following a terrorist attack in Indonesia, a hot-headed American joins forces with a Muslim detective to find the mastermind behind the attack. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 1:50 a.m.

John Wick 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. El legendario sicario John Wick abandona su retiro cuando, debido a un pacto de sangre que le vincula a un colega, se ve obligado a viajar a Roma para enfrentarse a los asesinos más peligrosos del mundo y aniquilar a una organización secreta. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. KVEA Sun. 9 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 p.m.

El Joven del Carrito (1959) Antonio Espino, Maricruz Olivier. Cuando una fábrica de helados es asaltada, el secretario del sindicato es el principal sospechoso. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

Juan Camaney en Acapulco (1998) Luis de Alba, César Bono. Un hombre recibe la pócima de un brujo para ser deseado por las más bellas y sensuales mujeres de Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer (2011) ★★ Jordana Beatty, Heather Graham. A feisty third-grader must think of new ways to have fun after her original plans for an awesome summer go awry. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sat. 9:56 a.m.

Juegos de alcoba (1969) Rodolfo de Anda, Christa Linder. Un hombre inicia un romance con la esposa de su mejor amigo, sin saber que este también es amante de su propia esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, ``Mastering the Art of French Cooking.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:50 a.m. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Jumpin’ Jack Flash (1986) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Stephen Collins. A British spy abroad taps into a New York computer operator’s bank terminal and asks her for help. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:20 p.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 p.m. Freeform Mon. 3:45 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Wed. 10:42 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 3:50 a.m.

Just Wright (2010) ★★ Queen Latifah, Common. A physical therapist falls in love with her patient, a basketball player, but he only has eyes for her best friend. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 11 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Thur. 3:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:35 a.m.

K-9: P.I. (2002) ★★ James Belushi, Gary Basaraba. A newly retired detective and his dog chase burglars who have stolen a high-tech computer chip. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Keeping Up With the Steins (2006) ★★★ Jeremy Piven, Jami Gertz. With his parents caught up in preparations for his lavish bar mitzvah, a boy tries to heal the rift between his father and grandfather. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Fri. 1:10 p.m.

Kick-Ass (2010) ★★★ Aaron Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse. Despite a complete lack of extraordinary powers, a teenager reinvents himself as a superhero and, together with a father/daughter team of vigilantes, takes on a mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:25 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:35 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:20 a.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Kill Switch (2017) Dan Stevens, Bérénice Marlohe. A military experiment to harness unlimited energy goes horribly awry, leaving a pilot with no choice but to fight through an imploding world to save his family and the planet itself. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Sat. 2:08 p.m.

Killer Grandma (2019) Kelly Sullivan, Nana Visitor. Melissa, a happily married woman with an 8-year-old daughter, invites her husband’s mother to live with them. However, Melissa comes to realize that Grandma is unhinged and wants to kidnap Melissa’s daughter to replace her own dead child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

The Killer Next Door (2019) Andrea Bogart, Hannah Barefoot. After her husband dies in a car crash, Julie moves across the country with her son, Matty, to be closer to her late husband’s twin, Alison. Little does she know, Alison blames her for her brother’s death and wants her nephew, Matty, all to herself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Killers (2010) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Katherine Heigl. A woman’s perfect suburban life explodes in a hail of bullets when she learns that her husband is an international superspy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:40 p.m.

Killing Hasselhoff (2016) Ken Jeong, Voice of David Hasselhoff. A man involved in a high-stakes celebrity death pool resorts to desperate measure to pay off a loan shark. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m.

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976) ★ Ben Gazzara, Timothy Agoglia Carey. Los Angeles mobsters force the owner of a sleazy nightclub to kill someone, but it all goes wrong. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Mon. 7:06 p.m. Encore Tues. 12:09 p.m.

King Arthur (2004) ★★ Clive Owen, Keira Knightley. Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table embark on a rescue mission as Saxon hordes prepare to invade. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Sun. 8 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:11 p.m.

King for a Day (1934) Bill Robinson, Ernest Whitman. A talented tap dancer uses his craps skills to win ownership of a musical show to make himself the star. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Members of a film crew encounter prehistoric beasts and a gigantic ape on mysterious Skull Island. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Wed. 11:50 a.m. Starz Wed. 12:02 p.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Sat. 9:53 a.m.

King of the Roaring ‘20s: The Story of Arnold Rothstein (1961) ★★ David Janssen, Mickey Rooney. The gambler marries an actress, avenges his buddy and meets an underworld fate. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 p.m.

King Solomon’s Mines (1937) ★★★ Paul Robeson, Cedric Hardwicke. A noble singing native takes a white hunter into darkest Africa on a search for biblical treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Sat. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 5 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Mon. 2 p.m.

Kiss of Death (1947) ★★★ Victor Mature, Brian Donlevy. A New York hoodlum leads the district attorney to a volatile, grinning gangster. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

A Knight’s Tale (2001) ★★ Heath Ledger, Mark Addy. An English commoner dons the armor of a dead jouster and, with the help of friends, competes against nobles in 14th-century France. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 2 p.m.

Lady Gaga: The Art of Music (2014) Lady Gaga’s explosive, eccentric rise to fame and her reputation for revolutionizing music. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:35 a.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 6:30 a.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Las Canciones Unidas (1960) Pedro Vargas, Lucho Gatica. En una asamblea de la ONU un delegado propone dar a conocer la música de cada país y cada uno presenta una canción. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Last Brickmaker in America (2001) Sidney Poitier, Wendy Crewson. A hardworking laborer loses passion for his work until he becomes a mentor to a 13-year-old boy. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Thur. 3:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:25 a.m.

The Last Stand (2013) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker. A sheriff must take matters into his own hands when a notorious drug lord escapes from FBI custody and comes speeding toward a showdown in the lawman’s quiet border town. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Sun. 10 a.m. UNIMAS Wed. 11 a.m. KFTR Wed. 2 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:07 p.m. Syfy Mon. 10:34 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sat. Noon Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Legend (1985) ★★ Tom Cruise, Mia Sara. Elves and a woodland boy save a princess and a unicorn from the Lord of Darkness and his goblins. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Fri. 1:42 a.m.

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) ★★★ Voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera. Animated. There are big changes brewing in Gotham, but if Batman wants to save the city from the Joker’s hostile takeover, he may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) ★★★ Voices of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks. Animated. The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything. It’s now up to Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to defeat the giant marauders and restore harmony to the LEGO universe. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Les Misérables (2012) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe. In 19th-century France, ex-prisoner Jean Valjean, pursued for many years by ruthless policeman Javert, agrees to care for a factory worker’s daughter. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 10 p.m. HBO Sat. 3:10 p.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 a.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ Jake Johnson, Damon Wayans Jr. Two buddies dress as police officers for a costume party, then must put their fake badges on the line after they become entangled with a real web of crooks and dirty detectives. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 9:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sat. 6 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police partners take on members of a Chinese triad who are smuggling families from the mainland. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sat. 11:49 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los Angeles police detectives crush a guns-to-gangs operation with a wild woman from internal affairs. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sat. 9:49 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 7:52 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 a.m.

Level 16 (2018) Katie Douglas, Celina Martin. Girls in a prison-like boarding school embark on a desperate search to uncover the awful truth behind their captivity. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 1:05 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:25 a.m.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (2019) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. The life and career of singer Linda Ronstadt is traced from her childhood in Tucson through her decades-long career and to her retirement in 2011 due to Parkinson’s disease. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. CNN Wed. 6 p.m. CNN Wed. 9 p.m. CNN Sat. 6 p.m. CNN Sat. 9 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Tues. 11:31 a.m.

Little Black Book (2004) ★★ Brittany Murphy, Holly Hunter. To learn more about his past, a young woman interviews three of her boyfriend’s former sweethearts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Sat. 3 a.m. TBS Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:55 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Justin Long. John McClane grapples with a villain who plans to shut down the United States by attacking the country’s vulnerable computer infrastructure. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Wed. 5:27 a.m. Starz Wed. 3 p.m. Starz Fri. 4:18 a.m. Starz Fri. 5:16 p.m.

The Living Daylights (1987) ★★★ Timothy Dalton, Maryam d’Abo. Secret agent James Bond takes a Czech cellist to her boyfriend, a KGB defector doing business in Afghanistan. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 a.m.

Locos por la Televisión (1958) Tito Guizar, Eduardo Noriega. Un gerente quiere instalar una televisora en el hotel donde trabaja y toma escenas musicales de los huéspedes. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Logan’s Run (1976) ★★ Michael York, Jenny Agutter. In a society where life ends at age 30, a law enforcement officer known as a Sandman flees with another 30-year-old when he learns his number has come up prematurely. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Louisiana Story (1948) ★★★ Joseph Boudreaux, Lionel Le Blanc. A Cajun boy and his parents live in the bayou with alligators and oil drillers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Love Always, Santa (2016) Marguerite Moreau, Mike Faiola. A widow’s daughter writes to Santa Claus, asking for her mother to find love again. When a struggling writer receives the letter, he finds new inspiration and the beginnings of a romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 a.m.

Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade (2012) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. A woman falls for a consultant who helps her coordinate a Thanksgiving parade. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Love Field (1992) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Haysbert. A Dallas hairdresser goes by bus to JFK’s funeral and meets a man on the run with his little girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:45 a.m.

Love on the Slopes (2018) Katrina Bowden, Thomas Beaudoin. Alex, a copy editor from New York, is sent to an extreme sports outpost to write a story for a travel writing competition. Cole, a sports enthusiast, reluctantly agrees to be Alex’s guide as she faces her fears. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Lucky Christmas (2011) Elizabeth Berkley, Jason Gray-Stanford. A woman must retrieve her winning lottery ticket from the glove compartment of her stolen car. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:05 a.m.

Machete Kills (2013) ★★ Danny Trejo, Michelle Rodriguez. The president recruits ex-Federale Machete to take down an eccentric arms dealer who plans to spread war and anarchy throughout the world. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Mad Dog Coll (1961) ★★ John Chandler, Kay Doubleday. Killer Vincent ``Mad Dog’’ Coll moves in on gangster Dutch Schultz in 1920s New York. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. Syfy Mon. 8 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. On the run from a French animal-control officer, Alex and friends hide out in a traveling circus, where they perform death-defying tricks and make some new friends. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Sat. 7:26 a.m.

Maggie Simpson in the Longest Daycare (2012) Animated. At the Ayn Rand Daycare Center, Maggie Simpson protects a caterpillar from her nemesis. (PG) FXX Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Wed. 1 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Ovation Mon. 8 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. E Fri. 7 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. MLB Mon. 5 p.m. MLB Tues. 2:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Contratado como guardaespaldas de una niña, un agente retirado de la CIA se venga de sus secuestradores en México. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 3 p.m. KFTR Wed. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Margin Call (2011) ★★★ Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany. When an analyst uncovers information that could ruin them all, the key players at an investment firm take extreme measures to control the damage. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:10 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:40 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Fri. Noon

Mary Shelley (2017) Elle Fanning, Douglas Booth. Lord Byron challenges his houseguests to write a ghost story, which leads Mary Shelley to begin her novel ``Frankenstein.’' (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Mask (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz. An ancient mask transforms a drab bank clerk into a grinning Romeo with superhuman powers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:28 a.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Mon. 1:40 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m. Freeform Fri. 5:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Tras escapar del laberinto, Thomas y sus compañeros llegan a un recinto militar donde hay otros chicos rescatados y en el que les prometen ayuda. Sin embargo, Thomas percibe que algo sospechoso está ocurriendo. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Mechanic (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Ben Foster. After his mentor is murdered, an elite assassin accepts the man’s son as an apprentice, so that they both may take their revenge. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Mon. 1 a.m. TMC Thur. 12:40 p.m.

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016) ★★ Jason Statham, Jessica Alba. Master assassin Arthur Bishop must kill an imprisoned African warlord, a human trafficker and an arms dealer to save the woman he loves from an old enemy. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Fri. 1 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Memories of Christmas (2018) Christina Milian, Mark Taylor. When Noelle inherits her mother’s house, she finds out that for the past few years her aging mother had been hiring professionals to decorate it for Christmas. Noelle tells the decorator that the deal is off, but he refuses to take no for an answer. (NR) 4 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 7:48 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:09 p.m. Starz Tues. 10:02 p.m.

The Merchant of Venice (2004) ★★ Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons. Antonio borrows money from Shylock to help his friend Bassanio woo the beautiful heiress Portia. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:35 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

The Mexican (2001) ★★ Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts. Para saldar sus deudas con la mafia y casarse con Samantha, Jerry tiene que hacer un viaje a México en busca de una pistola antigua muy valiosa. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 10 p.m. KFTR Sun. 1 a.m.

Miami Vice (2006) ★★ Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx. A case involving drug lords and murder in South Florida turns personal for detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Encore Fri. 5:19 a.m.

Michael Clayton (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Tom Wilkinson. A ``fixer’’ at a corporate law firm faces the biggest challenge of his career when a guilt-ridden attorney has a breakdown during a class-action lawsuit. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016) ★★ Zac Efron, Adam Devine. Two hard-partying brothers bring two wild and uncontrollable women to their sister’s wedding in Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Mimic (1997) ★★ Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam. Married scientists battle killer cockroaches that develop the ability to assume human form. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 6 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 7 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Miss March (2009) ★ Zach Cregger, Trevor Moore. A young man awakens from a four-year coma and discovers that his virginal high-school sweetheart is now a centerfold model in Playboy magazine. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 3:25 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Sat. 8 a.m. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible II (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sat. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m.

Mistress Hunter (2018) Laurelee Bell, Lydia Look. Jackie hires a mistress hunter to come between her husband and his mistress. But when the mistress and her husband wind up dead, Jackie becomes the number one suspect. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animada. Vaiana, una adolescente de las islas del sur del Pacífico, atraviesa el océano y explora el mundo para demostrar que es tan valiente como el resto de su familia. En su periplo se encontrará con Maui, quien en el pasado fue un semidios poderoso. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Wed. 1 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Monkeybone (2001) ★ Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda. Live action/animated. A comatose cartoonist lands in limbo while his simian alter ego takes over his body and escapes to the real world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. King Arthur goes questing on a pretend horse, followed by his lackey clacking coconut shells. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Fri. 9 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. In biblical times a man, mistakenly proclaimed a messiah, finds himself leader of a new religious movement. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Fri. 7 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2 a.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:35 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 7:15 a.m.

Mortal Kombat: Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Sat. 11:45 a.m. IFC Sun. 4:15 a.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:35 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us (2017) ★★ Kate Winslet, Idris Elba. Stranded on a mountain after a plane crash, two strangers must work together to survive the extreme elements of the remote, snow-covered terrain. Realizing that help is not on the way, they embark on a perilous journey across hundreds of miles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Mr. Brooks (2007) ★★ Kevin Costner, Demi Moore. A detective dogs a serial killer’s trail, while the killer’s voyeuristic neighbor blackmails him into continuing his deadly hobby. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:10 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Tues. 5 a.m. POP Tues. 9:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Mon. 10:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:50 p.m.

La mujer murciélago (1968) Maura Monti, Roberto Cañedo. Las aventuras de la Mujer Murciélago la cual es valiente, audaz, justiciera e incluso seductora. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Mule (2018) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Bradley Cooper. Broke and facing foreclosure on his business, a 90-year-old horticulturist takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of a hard-charging DEA agent. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Mon. 6 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Sun. 3 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Jet Li. After his son is tricked into awakening a cursed Chinese emperor, Rick O’Connell and his family seek a way to send the megalomaniac and his 10,000 warriors back to their graves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 6 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Murder in the First (1995) ★★★ Christian Slater, Kevin Bacon. A young lawyer argues inhumane treatment in the murder defense of a 1930s Alcatraz inmate. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Mon. 5:29 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

My Days of Mercy (2017) Kate Mara, Ellen Page. The daughter of a man on death row falls in love with a woman who is on the opposing side of her family’s political cause. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Mon. 3:40 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:02 p.m.

My Father, the Hero (1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

My Favorite Brunette (1947) ★★★ Bob Hope, Dorothy Lamour. A baby photographer plays private eye to help a woman find her uncle, kidnapped by a master criminal. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

My Husband’s Secret Life (2017) Kara Killmer, Brett Donahue. After suffering a miscarriage, Jennifer Jones begins to question her marriage and catches her husband in a few unassuming lies. When a sudden accident throws him into a coma, Jennifer begins to wonder if she ever really knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

My Stepfather’s Secret (2019) Vanessa Marcil, Eddie McClintock. College student Bailey returns home for the summer and is alarmed by her mother’s plans to wed her new boyfriend, Hugo, immediately. Now, with a rushed wedding looming on the horizon, Bailey learns some unsettling details about Hugo’s background. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Mystery Men (1999) ★★ Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo. Aspiring superheroes band together to defeat a villain when real superhero Captain Amazing disappears. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Wed. 3:12 a.m.

Mystic Pizza (1988) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Annabeth Gish. Three teenage girls come of age one summer working in a pizza parlor in Mystic, Conn. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 1:12 p.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Thur. 12:07 p.m.

Narcotics: Pit of Despair (1967) Kevin Tighe, Gerald LeRoy. A former classmate turned dealer lures a troubled high school student into drug addiction. (NR) 29 mins. TCM Sat. 1:20 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed. 1:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 9:15 a.m. IFC Wed. 5:45 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:30 a.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:35 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016) ★★ Seth Rogen, Zac Efron. A man, his pregnant wife and their former neighbor clash with wild and rebellious sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Wed. 8 a.m. FX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Sun. 1 p.m.

New Year’s Eve (2011) ★ Halle Berry, Jessica Biel. Intertwining stories promise love, hope, forgiveness, second chances and more for a number of New Yorkers on the celebrated night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Tues. 9 a.m. CMT Tues. Noon

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Sat. 2 p.m. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 11 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Paramount Wed. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

Night at the Museum (2006) ★★ Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino. A night watchman at a museum of natural history discovers that exhibits come alive after the building closes. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Night Shift (1982) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Michael Keaton. Two nighttime morgue attendants become ``love brokers’’ for prostitutes who have lost their pimp. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Thur. 6:55 p.m. Encore Fri. 3:14 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:39 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. Dios elige a Noé para construir un arca y salvar a los animales y su familia de una inundación apocalíptica. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:50 a.m.

Noel (2004) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Susan Sarandon. A couple, a diner chef, an editor, an orphaned hustler and a former priest find unexpected happiness on the holidays. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TBS Sun. 2 p.m. TBS Mon. 4 a.m.

The Normal Heart (2014) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer. In 1980s New York, a writer and his friends join forces to expose the truth about the emerging AIDs crisis to both the government and the gay community. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sun. 7:25 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues. 10:32 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant. A man’s life changes when an international star walks into his bookshop. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Thur. 5:05 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens. Goofy professor Kelp’s potion turns him into Buddy Love, a lounge singer at ease with a coed and a crowd. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Tues. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Tues. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 4:50 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

Octopussy (1983) ★★★ Roger Moore, Maud Adams. Agent 007 links a fake Faberge egg to smugglers in league with a mad Soviet general. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:50 p.m.

The Old Man & the Gun (2018) ★★★ Robert Redford, Casey Affleck. At the age of 70, Forrest Tucker makes an audacious escape from San Quentin, conducting an unprecedented string of heists that confound authorities and enchant the public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sun. 9:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Paramount Tues. 10:30 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4:45 p.m.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) ★★★ George Lazenby, Diana Rigg. Agent 007 proposes to a contessa and foils SPECTRE chief Blofeld’s agricultural plot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:10 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

One Winter Proposal (2019) Jack Turner, Taylor Cole. Old flames reignite and current flames burn brighter when a foursome returns to the ski lodge where they first found romance. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

One-Eyed Jacks (1961) ★★ Marlon Brando, Karl Malden. An ex-convict bandit finds the partner who betrayed him is now a town sheriff with a wife and daughter. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Open Water (2003) ★★★ Blanchard Ryan, Daniel Travis. Scuba divers struggle to survive in shark-infested waters after their tour boat accidentally leaves them behind. (R) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 4:35 p.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:45 a.m. EPIX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 p.m.

Our House (2018) Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz. A science wiz creates a machine that can bring back dead loved ones, which seems like a great idea -- until the wrong spirits are unleashed. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Out of Sight (1998) ★★★ George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez. The mutual attraction between a federal marshal and an escaped convict interferes with their goals. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Thur. 3 a.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. History Wed. 1 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon EPIX Fri. 6:10 p.m.

La pachanga (1981) Julissa, Claudia Islas. En un edificio, al mismo tiempo se festeja el cumpleaños de una muchacha y se vela a un viejo que murió de frío. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:10 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. History Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:45 p.m. EPIX Fri. 2:35 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 10:05 p.m. Sundance Sat. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:03 a.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 7 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FXX Wed. 10 a.m. FXX Thur. 7 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 1 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:30 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

The Pink Panther (2006) ★★ Steve Martin, Kevin Kline. A bumbling French inspector investigates the murder of a famous soccer coach and the theft of his priceless pink diamond. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 9:40 a.m. TMC Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson. When a scandal threatens to derail the Barden Bellas, the women must get their act together and redeem themselves at the world championships in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 11 a.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 4 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Syfy Thur. 5:45 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (2019) ★★ Voice of Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith. Live action/animated. A young man joins forces with Detective Pikachu to unravel the mystery behind his father’s disappearance. Chasing clues through the streets of Ryme City, the dynamic duo soon discover a devious plot that poses a threat to the Pokémon universe. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Sun. 5:15 p.m. HBO Tues. 11:45 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 p.m.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! (2017) Voices of Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Ôtani. Anime. Ash turns 10 years old and becomes a Pokémon trainer when Professor Oak gives him his first Pokémon. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Disney XD Sun. 6 a.m.

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us (2018) Anime. Five strangers with nothing in common find themselves working together to save the people and Pokemon of Fula City. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. Disney XD Sun. 7 p.m.

Por Mis Pistolas (1968) Cantinflas, Isela Vega. Un farmaceuta se marcha a un pueblo del Oeste para hacerse cargo de una mina que heredó de su abuelo. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Thur. 3:48 a.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2 a.m.

The Prestige (2006) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale. After an illusion goes tragically wrong, two 19th-century magicians engage in a bitter and potentially deadly rivalry. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:08 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:52 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:10 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 3:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1922) ★★★ Lewis Stone, Alice Terry. Silent. An Englishman with an uncanny resemblance to a foreign king is pressed into duty when the monarch is kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1937) ★★★★ Ronald Colman, Madeleine Carroll. Court followers foil a plot by having a British look-alike pose as the king of Ruritania. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

The Prisoner of Zenda (1952) ★★★ Stewart Granger, Deborah Kerr. Court followers foil a royal plot by having a look-alike English tourist pose as the king of Ruritania. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 3:15 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11 a.m.

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) ★★★ Bette Davis, Errol Flynn. Matronly Elizabeth I loves the dashing Earl of Essex, but politics come first. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

The Public Enemy (1931) ★★★ James Cagney, Jean Harlow. Two hoodlums, Tom and Matt, rise up from their poverty-stricken slum life to become petty thieves, bootleggers and cold-blooded killers. But with street notoriety and newfound wealth, the duo feels the heat from the cops and rival gangsters both. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:52 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:23 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. Un agente del FBI se convierte en vigilante luego de que un corrupto ejecutivo ordenara el asesinato de su familia. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 8:30 a.m. KFTR Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985) ★★★ Mia Farrow, Jeff Daniels. A 1930s movie star steps off the screen to join a waitress in the audience. (PG) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 a.m.

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:36 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. Noon

Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story (2019) Ron Artest, Kobe Bryant. NBA player Ron Artest, also known as Metta World Peace, becomes an outspoken advocate for the importance of mental health among athletes. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

El Rapto de las Sabinas (1958) Lorena Velázquez, Tere Velázquez. Historia de la construcción de Roma por Remo y el rapto de las ``Sabinas’’ mujeres de otro país que los Romanos querían. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Real Steel (2011) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly. A small-time boxing promoter and his estranged son reluctantly join together to build and train a robot fighter of championship caliber. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:45 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Mon. Noon

Red Eye (2005) ★★★ Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy. A plane passenger forcibly involves his seatmate in a plot to assassinate a government official. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Red Planet (2000) ★ Val Kilmer, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Earth dies, a team of American astronauts tries to colonize Mars to save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:36 a.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Remittance (2018) Maritte Lee Go, Sean Michael Smith. A Filipino maid takes a job in Singapore to support her family back home. (NR) 10 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Repeat Performance (1947) ★★ Joan Leslie, Louis Hayward. A Broadway star kills her husband on New Year’s Eve, then eerily gets her wish to live the year over. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:20 p.m.

Reportaje (1953) ★★ María Félix, Arturo de Córdova. Una serie de historias breves de corte periodístico, a través de las cuales desfilan estrellas del cine mexicano. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 5 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sun. 1 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1:45 a.m.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone (2017) ★★ Brett Dalton, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. Sentenced to perform 200 hours of community service, a former child star learns valuable new lessons after landing the lead role of Jesus Christ in a stage production by his hometown church. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 a.m.

El rey de México (1955) Adalberto Martínez, Silvia Derbez. Un estibador del mercado de la Ciudad de México recibe una oferta inusual. Un periodista le propone ser el ‘Rey de México’ por unos días. ¿Qué hay detrás de esta propuesta? (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Traicionado por los suyos, abandonado en un planeta abrasado por el sol para que muera, Riddick deberá luchar contra los alienígenas más salvajes que el ser humano ha conocido. Aunque hay otro problema: unos mercenarios quieren su cabeza. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:20 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Wed. 8 a.m.

The Rise and Fall of Legs Diamond (1960) ★★ Ray Danton, Karen Steele. The New York killer goes from mob bodyguard to mob boss to mob target. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animated. Winter sprite Jack Frost must save the day when an evil boogeyman schemes to stop the world’s children from believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other immortal Guardians. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Sun. 9 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Showtime Tues. 6:05 p.m.

Road to Morocco (1942) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Bob Hope. Two shipwrecked stowaways ride a camel and meet a princess, whom they rescue from a desert chief. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Road to Utopia (1945) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Bob Hope. Two vaudeville flops pose as bad guys and join the Klondike gold rush with a saloon singer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

The Roaring Twenties (1939) ★★★ James Cagney, Humphrey Bogart. Three World War I buddies return to New York, where two become bootleggers. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Rock the Kasbah (2015) ★ Bill Murray, Arian Moayed. After discovering a talented teenage singer in Afghanistan, a washed-up American music manager makes it his mission to land her a spot on the television show ``Afghan Star.’' (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sat. 12:20 p.m.

Rocky Balboa (2006) ★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Burt Young. Retired Rocky’s plan to re-enter the ring for a few small matches escalates into a full-fledged bout with the world’s reigning heavyweight. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Fri. 3:31 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:04 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 2 p.m.

Roman Holiday (1953) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn. A young princess, tired of her constraints, runs off with a U.S. newsman in Rome. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017) ★★ Denzel Washington, Colin Farrell. Roman J. Israel is an idealistic defense attorney who joins another law firm after the death of his boss and mentor. Israel’s legacy of activism soon gets put to the test when he takes on the case of Langston Bailey, a young man accused of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Romance of Louisiana (1937) Addison Richards, Erville Alderson. President Thomas Jefferson appointed James Monroe to negotiate with Napoleon to acquire the Louisiana territory from France. When England encourages the United States to take it by force, Napoleon sells it for only $15,000,000. (NR) 18 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Tues. 9 p.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

The Ruins (2008) ★★ Jonathan Tucker, Jena Malone. Tourists fall prey to carnivorous vines ensnaring the ruins of an ancient Mayan temple. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:15 a.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:25 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Fri. 2:35 a.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 p.m.

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017) Adrianne Palicki, Michael Jai White. A police compound is besieged by a cartel after a double agent is brought into custody. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Safe House (2012) ★★ Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds. After barely escaping an attack by mercenaries, a rookie agent and a renegade operative must join forces and figure out who wants them dead. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Saint Judy (2018) Michelle Monaghan, Leem Lubany. Attorney Judy Wood leads a legal battle that changes the law for immigrants who seek asylum in the United States. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 7:14 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:21 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:37 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:10 p.m.

Sally (1929) ★★ Marilyn Miller, Alexander Gray. Sally discovers the joy of dancing while growing up in an orphanage. While working as a waitress, she is hired to impersonate a famous Russian dancer in her Broadway debut. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Tues. 3 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m.

Santo y Blue Demon vs. Drácula y el Hombre Lobo (1973) Santo, Blue Demon. Un mago acaba con Drácula y El hombre Lobo pero ellos prometen volver en cien años y acabar con sus descendientes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Fri. 6:58 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Say It Isn’t So (2001) ★ Chris Klein, Heather Graham. A man searching for his birth mother discovers that his girlfriend might be his sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Scanners (1981) ★★ Stephen Lack, Jennifer O’Neill. A scientist sends a ``scanner’’ to hunt others like him with explosive psychic powers. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Starz Sat. 2:52 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:35 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Wed. 1 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 11:20 a.m. Encore Thur. 12:31 p.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Mon. 2:40 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FXX Wed. 8 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

The Secret of My Success (1987) ★★ Michael J. Fox, Helen Slater. A would-be yuppie from Kansas sorts mail in Manhattan but pretends to be a corporate executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6 a.m.

Seduced by a Killer (2019) Clare Kramer, Mia Topalian. A single mother becomes estranged from her teenage daughter when she starts dating a dangerous older man against her wishes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

See You Yesterday (2017) Eden Duncan-Smith, Dante Crichlow. Two Brooklyn teenage prodigies build makeshift time machines to save one’s brother from being wrongfully killed by a police officer. (NR) 15 mins. Cinemax Thur. 5:44 a.m.

Sense and Sensibility (1995) ★★★ Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman. Suitors romance, then abandon, sisters left destitute by their father’s death in late-1800s England. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m. Showtime Wed. 4:40 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Serenata en México (1956) Rosita Quintana, Luis Aguilar. Un dueto de cantantes rancheros se enamoran, pero se separan cuando uno de ellos es contratado como solista. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Wed. 12:40 p.m.

Seven Keys to Baldpate (1935) ★★ Gene Raymond, Margaret Callahan. An author goes to a secluded inn for a night of uninterrupted writing and is vexed by a host of intruders. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Seven Keys to Baldpate (1947) ★★ Phillip Terry, Jacqueline White. An innkeeper’s secretary tries to scare a mystery writer with whom she has made a bet. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Seven Keys to Baldpate (1930) ★★ Richard Dix, Miriam Seegar. Writer William Magee hopes solitude will vanquish his writers block and he escapes to a remote mountain hideaway, where his privacy is repeatedly trampled by a steady parade of troublemakers hunting for $200,000 hidden somewhere in the inn. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 1:45 a.m.

The Seventh Seal (1956) ★★★★ Max von Sydow, Gunnar Björnstrand. Returning from a Crusade with his squire, a weary knight plays chess with Death. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie Bradshaw and her gal pals find new adventures and surprises while they enjoy companionship, cupcakes and Cosmopolitan in New York. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. E Mon. 1 a.m. E Mon. 6 p.m. E Wed. 8:30 p.m. E Wed. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:18 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:24 p.m.

Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles solve racetrack-related murders with their 4-year-old son and dog, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 11:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 9:05 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 p.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 8 p.m.

She’s All That (1999) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachael Leigh Cook. A cool teen bets a friend that he can transform the school’s geekiest girl into a prom queen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. CMT Wed. 9 a.m. CMT Wed. 4 p.m.

Sherlock Gnomes (2018) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. When Gnomeo and Juliet first arrive in London, their biggest concern is getting their new garden ready for spring. After someone kidnaps their garden gnomes, the duo calls on famous Detective Sherlock Gnomes and his sidekick Watson to solve the case. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

The Shop Around the Corner (1940) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, James Stewart. The more Budapest co-workers fight, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Steve Guttenberg. After a lightning bolt gives it human emotions and intelligence, a military robot escapes and finds refuge at the home of an animal-loving pacifist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Tues. 6 p.m.

Show Boat (1936) ★★★★ Irene Dunne, Allan Jones. A Mississippi riverboat captain’s daughter marries a roving gambler. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Show Boat (1951) ★★★ Kathryn Grayson, Howard Keel. The captain’s daughter marries a gambler who turns performer on a Mississippi riverboat. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Show Boat (1929) ★★★ Laura La Plante, Joseph Schildkraut. A captain’s daughter marries a roving gambler on a Mississippi riverboat. (NR) 2 hrs. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

Showgirls (1995) ★ Elizabeth Berkley, Kyle MacLachlan. A dancer becomes understudy in a Las Vegas show, sleeps with the boss and pushes the star down a flight of stairs. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. LOGO Mon. 7:35 p.m. LOGO Tues. 12:50 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 8 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Fri. 1:09 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:22 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Silver Lake (2018) Alex Boling, Robert Buscemi. A writer feels caught between the chaotic world of his eccentric friends and the more stable world of his girlfriend and her young children. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Thur. 2 p.m. Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9:30 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:40 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

The Singing Detective (2003) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Robin Wright Penn. Hospitalized for a severe skin disease, a bitter writer imagines he is the gumshoe from his novel. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Thur. 2:15 a.m. TMC Sun. 3:10 a.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 6 a.m.

Sleeping With My Student (2019) Gina Holden, Jessica Belkin. New school headmaster Kathy discovers her vacation fling with charming 18-year-old Ian was no accident when he transfers to her school and targets Kathy and her teenage daughter Bree in a deadly scheme. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Sleepless (2017) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Michelle Monaghan. An undercover Las Vegas police officer must race against time to save his kidnapped son from a crew of murderous gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Sun. 5:32 p.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 6:24 a.m.

Slow Burn (2005) ★★ Ray Liotta, LL Cool J. A district attorney must sort out conflicting stories when his assistant DA and sometime lover claims that the dead man in her bed tried to rape her, but a witness tells a different tale. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:50 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Snow Buddies (2008) Dominic Scott Kay, Voice of Jim Belushi. Adorable talking puppies band together to compete in a dog-sled race across Alaska. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 5:58 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Un cazador es enviado por una reina malvada a que capture a una princesa fugitiva, pero el hombre se convierte en su protector y la ayuda en su búsqueda para recuperar el control del reino. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Solace (2015) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Colin Farrell. A psychic and a federal agent hunt a serial killer. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Soldier (1998) ★★ Kurt Russell, Jason Scott Lee. A soldier, trained as such from birth, helps colonists stave off a team of genetically engineered killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:50 p.m.

Song of the Thin Man (1947) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles solve a floating-casino murder with a jazz clarinetist. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Sun. 7:08 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:49 a.m.

Sorrowful Jones (1949) ★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. A Runyonesque bookie receives a gambler’s little daughter as a marker for a bet. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Soul Plane (2004) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tom Arnold. Passengers and crew enjoy a wild party aboard an airliner flying from Los Angeles to New York. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. BET Sat. 5:57 p.m.

Sounder (1972) ★★★★ Cicely Tyson, Paul Winfield. A sharecropper’s wife keeps the family together after he goes to prison in 1930s Louisiana. (G) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Soylent Green (1973) ★★★ Charlton Heston, Edward G. Robinson. Future New Yorkers live on a trademarked food, which two detectives find has a secret ingredient. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 12:41 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:02 a.m.

Spanglish (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Téa Leoni. A single mother becomes a housekeeper for a laid-back chef and his neurotic wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Spare Parts (2015) ★★ George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis. Cuatro adolescentes indocumentados méxico-estadounidenses de Phoenix hacen equipo para construir un robot submarino en la competencia nacional de robótica. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Tom Holland, Michael Keaton. Under the watchful eye of mentor Tony Stark, high school student Peter Parker starts to embrace his newfound identity as Spider-Man to battle the evil Vulture. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. ABC Mon. 8 p.m. KEYT Mon. 8 p.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m.

Spotlight (2015) ★★★ Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton. Journalists from The Boston Globe investigate a cover-up of sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Spy Game (2001) ★★ Robert Redford, Brad Pitt. A CIA agent tries to rescue his one-time protege who awaits execution in a Chinese prison. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2 p.m.

Stakeout (1987) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Emilio Estevez. A Seattle detective watches his partner flirt with an escaped convict’s ex-girlfriend under surveillance. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4 a.m.

A Star Is Born (1976) ★★ Barbra Streisand, Kris Kristofferson. A boozing rock star’s career falls as fast as his unknown lover’s begins to rise. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Mon. 10:15 p.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Wed. 12:45 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) ★★★★ Janet Gaynor, Fredric March. A matinee idol turns to alcohol when his wife’s acting career starts to take off and his own popularity begins to dwindle. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1954) ★★★★ Judy Garland, James Mason. A Hollywood star drinks away his career, as his singer wife becomes famous. (PG) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 3 p.m. Syfy Thur. 8:15 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:17 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m.

Stardust (2007) ★★★ Claire Danes, Charlie Cox. To win the heart of his beloved, a young man ventures into the realm of fairies to retrieve a fallen star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:35 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:26 a.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Thur. 8 a.m.

Stir of Echoes (1999) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe. After being hypnotized at a party, a man has visions of deaths and of a girl who disappeared six months earlier. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 2:20 p.m.

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Vivien Leigh. Tennessee Williams’ Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister, Stella, and brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Sully (2016) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart. After landing US Airways Flight 1549 in New York’s Hudson River, Capt. Chesley ``Sully’’ Sullenberger faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Thur. 11 p.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 4:15 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Thur. 2 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Thur. 4:25 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:13 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:41 p.m.

SuperGrid (2018) Leo Fafard, Marshall Williams. In the near future, mining conglomerates have turned Canada into a wasteland. Two brothers brave the dangerous roads to deliver a mysterious cargo. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Surf’s Up (2007) ★★★ Voices of Shia LaBeouf, Jeff Bridges. Animated. Followed by a documentary film crew, a teenage penguin heads to Pen Gu Island for his first professional surfing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 2 p.m.

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le (2016) Rhyon Nicole Brown, Curtis Hamilton. R&B singer Michel’le lives through the turbulent days of N.W.A, being signed to Ruthless Records and becoming romantically involved with Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Lifetime Thur. 9 a.m.

Suspicion (1941) ★★★ Cary Grant, Joan Fontaine. Alfred Hitchcock directs a thriller about a woman who thinks that her husband is plotting to murder her. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 9 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 6 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Bryan Mills, agente retirado de la CIA, es secuestrado con su esposa en Estambul por la familia de los criminales albaneses a los que mató en París para liberar a su hija dos años antes. Ahora, es precisamente su hija la única que puede salvarlo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. KMEX Sun. 9:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:40 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Tues. 8 a.m.

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994) ★ Denise Richards, Terry Kiser. A teen learns that a scientist implanted her dead boyfriend’s brain into an animatronic dinosaur. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Taxi Driver (1976) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster. A disturbed New York cabby befriends a teenage hooker and frees her from her pimp. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Teen Beach Movie (2013) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. Two young surfers find romance when they magically become part of a movie musical. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Wed. 11:40 a.m.

Teen Beach 2 (2015) ★★ Ross Lynch, Maia Mitchell. When characters from the movie musical ``Wet Side Story’’ get stuck in the real world, teens Brady and Mack must find a way to return them home. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. Disney Wed. 1:25 p.m.

Teen Witch (1989) ★★ Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier. A girl with a crush on the captain of the football team turns into a witch on her 16th birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Mon. 9 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Ten Thousand Saints (2015) Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld. A teen, a pregnant girl and the lead singer of a punk-rock band form their own surrogate family in late-1980s New York. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sat. 1:11 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:42 p.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. TMC Fri. 6:20 a.m.

That’s Dancing! (1985) ★★ Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger. Gene Kelly, Sammy Davis Jr., Mikhail Baryshnikov, Ray Bolger and Liza Minnelli narrate clips, from Busby Berkeley musicals to Michael Jackson performances. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

That’s Entertainment, Part 2 (1976) ★★★ Narrated by Fred Astaire, Narrated by Gene Kelly. Fred Astaire and Gene Kelly bridge sequences featuring about 100 stars from about 75 movies, mostly musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 p.m.

That’s Entertainment! (1974) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Bing Crosby. Fred Astaire, Liza Minnelli, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, James Stewart, Bing Crosby and Peter Lawford show clips from 1928-58 MGM musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

That’s Entertainment! III (1994) ★★★ June Allyson, Cyd Charisse. June Allyson, Cyd Charisse, Lena Horne, Howard Keel, Gene Kelly, Ann Miller, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney and Esther Williams introduce clips from more than 100 MGM musicals. (G) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TCM Tues. 9:45 p.m.

They Fight (2018) Ex-convict Walter Manigan starts an after-school boxing program to steer teens in a positive direction in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. FS1 Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) ★★★★ Sabu, John Justin. A boy thief and a genie in a bottle help a blinded prince recover his kingdom from a grand vizier. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

The Thin Man Goes Home (1944) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles visit his hometown, sober, and link art and corpses to a spy ring. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) ★★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Sophisticated Nick and Nora Charles solve a murder mystery with their wire-haired terrier, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Things to Come (1936) ★★★ Raymond Massey, Ralph Richardson. William Cameron Menzies’ adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel tells of humankind’s efforts to rebuild the war-torn planet. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Wed. 9:02 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:20 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Mon. 6 a.m.

This Is Where I Leave You (2014) ★★ Jason Bateman, Tina Fey. When their father’s last request forces four grown siblings to live together for a week under one roof, they confront their turbulent history and tattered relationships. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Wed. 11 p.m. POP Thur. 1:30 a.m.

This Isn’t Funny (2015) Danielle Panabaker, Mimi Rogers. A comedian with an anxiety disorder falls in love with a traveler who cannot settle down. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:05 a.m. EPIX Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Malekith, un enemigo más antiguo que el universo, regresa a la Tierra para cumplir su plan destructor. Thor debe enfrentarse a un rival al que ni siquiera Odín parece poder detener y, desesperado, libera a su hermano Loki para que lo ayude. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (1957) ★★★ Van Heflin, Glenn Ford. A rancher needing cash is hired to put an outlaw on the train to Yuma prison. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

The Time Machine (2002) ★★ Guy Pearce, Samantha Mumba. Un profesor es impulsado 800,000 años en el futuro por un invento que se mueve de aquí para allá en el tiempo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 5 p.m. KFTR Fri. 8 p.m.

The Time Machine (1960) ★★★ Rod Taylor, Alan Young. H.G. Wells’ time traveler journeys through time, experiencing several civilizations. Oscar-winning special effects. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 p.m. Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Timeline (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Frances O’Connor. Adventurers travel back to 14th-century France to save a professor caught in the middle of a war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 a.m. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:25 p.m. Paramount Sun. 6 p.m. CMT Tues. 2:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce. James Bond and female agent Wai Lin pursue a megalomaniacal tycoon trying to start World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Tues. 7 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 9 a.m.

Tooth Fairy (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Ashley Judd. As penance for dashing a child’s hopes, a rough-and-tumble hockey player must serve time as a genuine tooth fairy. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sat. Noon

Touch of Evil: Extended (1958) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Orson Welles. A U.S. sheriff frames a man for a border-town murder and kidnaps a Mexican’s wife. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sun. 1 a.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 10:20 p.m. HBO Fri. 4:10 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 6:14 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:03 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 8 a.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Stanley Tucci. As humanity picks up the pieces after an epic battle, a shadowy group emerges to gain control of history. Meanwhile, a powerful new menace sets its sights on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Wed. Noon EPIX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. Han pasado dos años desde que los Transformers irrumpieran en la vida de Sam Witwicky. Ahora, el objetivo de Sam es ingresar en la universidad y llevar una vida tranquila, pero se ve otra vez involucrado en la guerra entre Autobots y Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Sun. 12:30 p.m. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Transporter 3 (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Natalya Rudakova. Mob courier Frank Martin and the subject of his assignment, a cynical Ukrainian woman, are fitted with shackles that will explode if they wander too far from his car. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 6:45 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. El exmilitar Frank Martin vive lo que parece ser una vida tranquila, prestando sus servicios como transportador, pero cuando rompe las tres reglas de conducta por las que se rige, la violencia vuelve a adueñarse de su vida. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 5 p.m. KFTR Mon. 8 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m. Ovation Thur. 2 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:45 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FXX Wed. 4 p.m. FXX Thur. 1 p.m.

Tropic Thunder (2008) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A pampered actor and his co-stars must become actual soldiers when the war movie they are filming in Southeast Asia turns into the real thing. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sat. 4:15 p.m.

True Grit (2010) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon. A teenage girl enlists the aid of a boozy, trigger-happy lawman to hunt down her father’s killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:35 a.m.

Trust the Man (2005) ★★ David Duchovny, Julianne Moore. Two New York couples with too much spare time try to navigate through the challenges and pitfalls of love and marriage. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:05 a.m.

The Truth About Lies (2017) Fran Kranz, Odette Annable. A desperate, unemployed man who lives with his mother weaves an ever-growing web of lies to impress a beautiful woman. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 10:15 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:15 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:20 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 6:50 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. MTV Fri. 6 a.m. MTV Fri. 8 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. MTV Fri. 8:30 a.m. MTV Fri. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. MTV Fri. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. MTV Fri. 2 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:10 p.m.

Two Can Play That Game (2001) ★ Vivica A. Fox, Morris Chestnut. A woman uses manipulative tactics to prove she has complete control over her boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:30 a.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 3:15 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013) ★ Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Lance Gross. An ambitious intern at matchmaking firm for millionaires has an extramarital affair with a charismatic client whose boldness and charm mask a dark side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m. Showtime Wed. 5:05 a.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Un sábado más (1986) Pedrito Fernández, Tatiana. Un grupo de jóvenes motociclistas compiten en una carrera peligrosa e inician un apasionado triángulo amoroso. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. GALA Sat. 11 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Mon. 4:07 a.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. History Wed. 4 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Wed. 1:50 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Ryan Paevey, Cindy Busby. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Us (2019) ★★★ Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke. A couple and their two children must fight for survival when four masked strangers descend upon their beachfront home. When the masks come off, the family is horrified to learn that each attacker takes the appearance of one of them. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 3:05 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TBS Tues. 2 p.m. TBS Fri. 10 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m. IFC Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Mon. 11:55 p.m. Starz Tues. 5:42 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:18 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

A View to a Kill (1985) ★★ Roger Moore, Christopher Walken. Agent 007 ties a mad tycoon and his statuesque aide to a plot to flood Silicon Valley. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m.

Vivir a todo dar (1956) Antonio Espino, Martha Mijares. Un hombre que sale de la cárcel protege de la policía a un niño ladrón, y éste agradecido lo lleva a su guarida. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Vow (2012) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Channing Tatum. After his newlywed wife awakes from a coma, a man works to restore her lost memory and rebuild their marriage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Walk the Line (2005) ★★★ Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon. Johnny Cash forms an enduring bond with June Carter and struggles with drug addiction on the way to music stardom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. E Sun. Noon

Walking and Talking (1996) ★★★ Catherine Keener, Anne Heche. Neuroses and angst fill Manhattan yuppie best friends on the eve of one’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:45 a.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Wed. 5:30 a.m.

The Wash (2001) ★ Dr. Dre, Snoop ``Doggy’’ Dogg. Two roommates who work at a car wash must save their kidnapped boss in order to keep their jobs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. VH1 Mon. 2:05 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

We Belong Together (2018) Cassidey Fralin, Ross Fleming. A recovering alcoholic college professor trying to put his life back together meets a seductive new student. She offers him a sensual escape from reality until he realizes she may be insane. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Mon. 12:51 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:05 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Thur. 8 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 p.m.

Weightless (2017) Alessandro Nivola, Julianne Nicholson. After his ex-wife goes missing, a reclusive man must raise his estranged and obese son, attracting unwelcome attention from his small-town community while disrupting his own quiet existence. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Welcome to Marwen (2018) ★★ Steve Carell, Leslie Mann. After surviving a violent assault, Mark Hogancamp creates a miniature World War II town that comes to life with astonishingly realistic dolls. Through this fantasy world, Mark finds the strength to triumph in the real world and face his attackers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Well Groomed (2019) Nicole Beckman. The visually stunning and humorous world of creative dog groomers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 2:45 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Westworld (1973) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Richard Benjamin. Androids go haywire with guests at an adult theme park of the future. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Wet Hot American Summer (2001) ★★ Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce. After their charges have left, staff members of a children’s camp pursue romances that have been brewing all season. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 p.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:55 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Fri. 4:30 p.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Mon. 11:35 p.m. BET Tues. 5:55 p.m.

What’s Your Number? (2011) ★★ Anna Faris, Chris Evans. A pessimistic magazine article prompts an unmarried woman to revisit her numerous ex-boyfriends to find out if one of them could be her true love. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 10:15 p.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Tues. 11:30 a.m. CMT Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Whip Hand (1951) ★★ Carla Balenda, Elliott Reid. A photojournalist and a doctor’s sister catch communists testing germ warfare in Wisconsin. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 1:45 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BET Sun. 7:55 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson. Two basketball hustlers, black and white, count on racial myth to cash in on street games. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Whitney (2015) Yaya DaCosta, Arlen Escarpeta. Singer Whitney Houston skyrockets to fame and has a tumultuous marriage with fellow entertainer Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 11 a.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Why Him? (2016) ★★ James Franco, Bryan Cranston. An overprotective businessman panics after learning that his daughter’s wealthy but socially awkward boyfriend plans to ask for her hand in marriage. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Sat. 1:34 a.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 5:45 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Thur. 5:12 p.m.

Wild Card (2014) ★★ Jason Statham, Sofía Vergara. A bodyguard goes after the sadistic thug who beat his friend, only to find that the object of his wrath is the son of a powerful mob boss. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:55 a.m.

Wildlife (2018) ★★★ Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal. In 1960s Montana, 14-year-old Joe watches powerlessly as his parents’ marriage slowly begins to fall apart. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 5:05 p.m.

Winchester (2018) ★ Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke. To an outsider, Sarah Winchester’s 7-story home looks like a monstrous monument to a disturbed woman’s madness. But Sarah’s actually building a prison -- an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts that have a score to settle with her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 4:45 p.m.

Winchester ’73 (1967) ★★ Tom Tryon, John Saxon. An ex-convict fights his sheriff brother for possession of a prized repeating rifle. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 9:59 a.m.

Winter in Vail (2020) Lacey Chabert. A Los Angeles event coordinator learns that her estranged uncle has recently passed away and left her a chalet in Vail, Colo. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Witness (1985) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis. A hunted Philadelphia detective moves in with an Amish widow and her murder-witness son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (2018) ★★★ Filmmaker Morgan Neville examines the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, the beloved host of the popular children’s TV show ``Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Sat. 4:23 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:50 a.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Thur. Noon

A Word for the Greeks (1951) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. A tour of Athens, Greece, including the Parthenon. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:22 a.m.

World Without End (1956) ★★ Hugh Marlowe, Nancy Gates. An astronaut and his buddies land on 26th-century Earth and find men meek and women friendly. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 7 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Wyatt Earp (1994) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Quaid. The portrait traces him from Southern boy to Western lawman defending boomtowns with his brothers and Doc Holliday. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 11 mins. History Tues. 8 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. El profesor Xavier lidera a Wolverine y otros superhéroes contra Magneto, un mutante que dominará a la humanidad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Professor X and Raven lead a team of young X-Men to stop the immortal mutant Apocalypse from destroying mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. FX Thur. 2 a.m. FX Thur. 2 p.m.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy. The X-Men join forces with their younger selves in order to change the past and save mankind’s future as well as their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Thur. 11 a.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m.

X2: X-Men United (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. Wolverine, Storm y los otros tienen que defenderse luego de que unos militares de derecha invaden su escuela. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 6 a.m. KFTR Wed. 9 a.m.

XXX (2002) ★★ Vin Diesel, Asia Argento. A government agent recruits an athlete to stop an anarchist from using biological and chemical weapons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

You’ve Got Mail (1998) ★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. Professional rivalry threatens to thwart romance when anonymous e-mail pals meet each other. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein (1974) ★★★★ Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle. Respected medical lecturer Dr. Frederick Frankenstein learns that he has inherited his infamous grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. Arriving at the castle, Dr. Frankenstein soon begins to recreate his grandfather’s experiments. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Your Highness (2011) ★ Danny McBride, James Franco. A slacker prince must join his braver brother on a quest to save the brother’s fiancee from an evil wizard. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Wed. 9:25 p.m.

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 3:44 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:22 a.m.

