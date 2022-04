Movies on TV this week: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars,’ TNT

Movies on TV the week of April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 10 - 16, 2022

Almost Famous (2000) Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) TMC Sun. 1 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Goodbye Again (1961) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) Freeform Sat. 7:55 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Mon. 4:10 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Stagecoach (1939) TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

A Star Is Born (1937) TCM Thur. 3:15 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Mon. Noon

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) HBO Sat. 3:25 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Tues. 6 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 10 - 16, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:09 a.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

The Change-Up (2011) ★★ Bravo Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Copshop (2021) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Divergent (2014) ★★ BBC America Wed. 9 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Everest (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Bravo Thur. 10:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 5 p.m. Bravo Sat. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Bravo Sat. 6 p.m. Bravo Sun. Noon

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Hard to Kill (1990) ★★ Sundance Sat. 2 p.m.

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 10:45 a.m. E! Sun. 4 p.m. Bravo Mon. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ IFC Sat. 5:45 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10 p.m.

Runaway Jury (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. Noon Sundance Sat. 11 a.m. Sundance Sun. 1 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:45 a.m. Sundance Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Bravo Sun. 2 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ BBC America Mon. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 10 - 16, 2022

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ CMT Sat. 3:45 p.m. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Sat. 5:45 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 8:09 a.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ AMC Thur. Noon

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 1 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ IFC Fri. 6 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 10 a.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4:05 p.m. TBS Mon. 12:01 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1:02 p.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TNT Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TNT Sat. 3 p.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Sat. 10 a.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Fri. 12:12 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 9:43 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TNT Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Ben-Hur (1959) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 9 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 10:51 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:20 p.m.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 2:45 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Mon. 9:05 a.m. HBO Thur. 7:05 a.m.

Brave (2012) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 3:45 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5:45 p.m. Sundance Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TNT Thur. 8 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. FS1 Wed. 4 p.m.

The Call of the Wild (2020) ★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. Noon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9:40 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ POP Fri. 10:10 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ HBO Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 11 p.m. Ovation Sat. 2 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Showtime Tues. 4:30 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) ★★★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:50 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 11:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:35 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 2 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. Noon

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 1 a.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 10 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 2:30 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 1:45 p.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ TNT Mon. 11 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Fri. 9:05 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7:05 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:15 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:54 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1:15 p.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Golden Child (1986) ★★ EPIX Wed. 3:40 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Tues. 6:44 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Mon. 5 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 a.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TBS Sat. 2:45 p.m. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 2:03 p.m. USA Sat. 4:01 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:02 a.m. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:31 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8 a.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 6 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:30 a.m. USA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ E! Sun. 8 a.m. E! Sun. 1:15 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Sat. 5:05 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ NEWSNTN Sat. 10:30 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ NEWSNTN Sat. 7 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 11:54 a.m. Syfy Tues. 12:54 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 10:55 p.m. EPIX Mon. 11:10 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 4 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Fri. 1 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 7:46 a.m. Encore Sun. 6:46 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. 12:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Mon. 3 p.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ FX Mon. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m.

The LEGO Movie (2014) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Little Mermaid (1989) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:55 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 11 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TNT Thur. 4 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TNT Thur. 2 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ MTV Sat. 2 p.m. MTV Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ MTV Sat. 4:15 p.m. MTV Sat. 11 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 2:20 p.m.

Mr. Mom (1983) ★★ Encore Fri. 2:34 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Paramount Wed. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:50 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 4 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Mon. 4:10 a.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ TOON Sun. 6 a.m. TOON Sun. 7 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Pocahontas (1995) ★★ Freeform Sun. Noon

Predator (1987) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 1 a.m. BBC America Fri. 6 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E! Sun. 6:30 p.m. E! Sun. 9:15 p.m.

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9 p.m. EPIX Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Showtime Sun. 7 a.m. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Revenge of the Nerds (1984) ★★ AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Starz Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 11 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Starz Sat. 10:31 a.m. Starz Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Starz Sat. 12:26 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ TMC Thur. 10 p.m. Showtime Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Spectre (2015) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Fri. 11 a.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Starz Tues. 9:40 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:13 p.m. Starz Fri. 8:47 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ VH1 Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Time Bandits (1981) ★★★ TCM Thur. 10 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 11:25 a.m. Syfy Sat. 12:10 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Sun. 3 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ MTV Thur. 2:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Sun. 12:45 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sat. 7:50 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ MTV Thur. 5:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 12:47 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Sat. 7:07 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:41 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Wed. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ POP Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Mon. 11:24 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Disney Thur. 7:30 p.m.

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Movies on TV the week of April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 10 - 16 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 10 - 16 as PDF files you can download and print