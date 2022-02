Movies on TV this week: ‘Almost Famous’ on Epix; ‘8 1/2’ on AMC; ‘Alien’ & ‘Aliens’ Showtime

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 27 - March 5 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 27 - March 5, 2022

Adam’s Rib (1949) TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Alien (1979) Showtime Mon. 7:35 a.m.

Aliens (1986) Showtime Mon. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:35 a.m.

Almost Famous (2000) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Amarcord (1973) TCM Fri. 1:45 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

An American in Paris (1951) TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

The Apartment (1960) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Sat. Noon

Dead Man Walking (1995) EPIX Mon. 5:55 p.m.

8 1/2 (1963) TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Fanny and Alexander (1982) TCM Sun. Noon

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

The French Connection (1971) TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Gentleman’s Agreement (1947) TCM Tues. 7 p.m.

Gigi (1958) TCM Mon. 7 a.m. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

The Good Earth (1937) TCM Sat. 3:30 a.m.

The Graduate (1967) TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sun. 7:58 a.m.

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961) TCM Thur. 5:15 a.m.

The Lion in Winter (1968) TCM Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Lost Weekend (1945) TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Network (1976) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Pride of the Yankees (1942) TCM Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Tues. 1 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Pygmalion (1938) TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Raging Bull (1980) TCM Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Rocky (1976) Cinemax Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

La Strada (1954) TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

The Thief of Bagdad (1940) TCM Sat. 6 a.m.

Tootsie (1982) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

You Can’t Take It With You (1938) TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 27 - March 5, 2022

The A-Team (2010) ★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m. IFC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ E! Fri. 5 p.m. E! Sat. 6:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8 p.m. IFC Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Fri. 5:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Bravo Sat. 7 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m. E! Sun. 1 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014) ★★ BBC America Thur. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Starz Sun. 12:57 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Knives Out (2019) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 11:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Let’s Be Cops (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Loverboy (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Sundance Sat. 6:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Mother’s Day (2016) ★ Bravo Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Mr. 3000 (2004) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 9:15 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:05 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Sorry to Bother You (2018) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Bravo Fri. 12:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 2 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:15 p.m. IFC Sat. 4 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ FX Sun. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 5 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ IFC Fri. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 27 - March 5, 2022

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:50 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Mon. 9:35 a.m. Showtime Tues. 3:35 a.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ TNT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 8 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 9 p.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ TNT Mon. 5:05 p.m. TNT Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ TNT Sun. 2 p.m. TNT Mon. 2:02 p.m. TNT Tues. 9:02 a.m.

Back to the Future (1985) ★★★ TNT Sun. 9 a.m. TNT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Back to the Future Part II (1989) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:04 a.m.

Beaches (1988) ★★ EPIX Thur. 2 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Paramount Fri. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ VH1 Thur. 2 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 2:16 p.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 1 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Wed. 1:35 p.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ HBO Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TNT Wed. 2 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Starz Tues. 1:48 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Showtime Mon. Noon

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ HBO Tues. 7 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Mon. 6:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 9:15 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Sat. Noon

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ AMC Sat. 4 p.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 10 p.m. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:50 p.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 1:55 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 4:15 p.m.

The English Patient (1996) ★★★ TMC Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Tues. 11 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:44 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 1:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 6:10 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ E! Sat. 3:45 p.m. E! Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 5 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ VH1 Sun. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sun. 7 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Sun. 6:57 p.m. HBO Wed. 10:40 a.m. HBO Fri. 7 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4:57 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) ★ AMC Tues. 10:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 5 p.m.

The Graduate (1967) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. Sundance Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Sun. 2 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Hangover Part II (2011) ★★ FX Sun. Noon

Hannibal (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 1:54 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ E! Sun. 11:30 p.m. E! Mon. 7 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ E! Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ E! Sun. 8 p.m. E! Mon. 3:30 a.m. E! Mon. 6 a.m.

Heaven Can Wait (1978) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 4:05 p.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 2:15 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:10 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ POP Mon. 10:20 p.m. POP Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:45 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ Showtime Fri. 10 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 10 p.m.

Iron Man 3 (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:44 p.m. Encore Sun. 11:36 p.m. Encore Mon. 7:02 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 7:58 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Mon. 5:30 a.m.

The King and I (1956) ★★★ TCM Wed. 7:15 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ E! Fri. 8 a.m. E! Fri. Noon

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) ★★★ AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Sun. Noon

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Mon. 11:05 a.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 4 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 2 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 7 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:55 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Freeform Sat. 4:10 p.m.

The Matrix (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Sun. 1 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ TNT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 7:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 3:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 9 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:03 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:36 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Disney Sun. 7:55 p.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ History Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:55 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 10 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 8:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 11:05 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 1 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 4:25 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TNT Sun. 7 a.m. TBS Fri. 8 p.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 7 p.m. FS1 Mon. 4:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 5:35 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:45 a.m.

Short Circuit (1986) ★★ Ovation Tues. 10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 8 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Some Like It Hot (1959) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ TMC Tues. 5:25 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:35 a.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ MTV Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TNT Sun. Noon

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ MTV Sun. 12:55 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Stir Crazy (1980) ★★★ Encore Fri. 3:26 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m.

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 3:54 p.m.

Tootsie (1982) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. Noon AMC Thur. 9:15 a.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ TMC Thur. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 4:05 a.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:48 a.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:12 a.m.

