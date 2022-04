Movies on TV this week: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again,’ Bravo

Movies on TV the week of April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Advertisement

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of April 3 - 9, 2022

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Almost Famous (2000) Showtime Thur. 2:30 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Dead Man Walking (1995) EPIX Mon. 1:40 p.m.

Far From the Madding Crowd (1967) TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

The 400 Blows (1959) TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Friendly Persuasion (1956) TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) Encore Tues. 6:02 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:43 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:53 p.m.

The Lost Weekend (1945) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Ninotchka (1939) TCM Sat. 10:15 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

The Sea Hawk (1940) TCM Mon. 9:15 p.m.

The Thin Man (1934) KCET Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:15 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Thur. 4:12 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of April 3 - 9, 2022

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sun. Noon

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Bravo Sun. 3 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:45 a.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Bravo Fri. Noon Bravo Sat. 2:10 a.m. E! Sun. 2 a.m. E! Sun. 4 a.m.

Godzilla (2014) ★★ IFC Sun. 6:15 a.m. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 3:15 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:15 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Knives Out (2019) ★★★ Bravo Thur. 10:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 7 a.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Sundance Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Sundance Sat. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Office Space (1999) ★★ EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 a.m. Bravo Sat. 6 a.m. E! Sat. Noon

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 10:30 a.m. USA Wed. 7:30 p.m. USA Thur. 8:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 3 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8 p.m.

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) ★★ IFC Fri. 5 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ E! Sun. 9:30 p.m. E! Mon. Noon Bravo Sat. 5:30 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 p.m.

17 Again (2009) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2 p.m. Bravo Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 8 a.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ AMC Tues. 10:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ IFC Fri. 3 p.m. IFC Sat. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985) ★★ IFC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

U.S. Marshals (1998) ★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m. Bravo Sat. 10:30 a.m. Bravo Sun. 1 a.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 7:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of April 3 - 9, 2022

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ CMT Sun. 2 p.m. CMT Sun. 8 p.m.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ CMT Sun. 4 p.m. CMT Sun. 10 p.m.

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ BBC America Mon. Noon BBC America Mon. 4:30 p.m.

Another 48 HRS. (1990) ★★ Showtime Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) ★★★ TNT Sun. 6:15 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

Back to the Future Part III (1990) ★★★ TNT Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ TNT Mon. 9 p.m. TNT Tues. 5 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 1:13 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8:05 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Showtime Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. E! Sat. 4 p.m. E! Sun. Noon

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11 a.m. IFC Sat. Noon

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 2 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ TBS Sun. 4:30 p.m. TBS Sun. 11:49 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ TBS Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ Encore Fri. 11:36 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:54 a.m.

Bull Durham (1988) ★★★ FS1 Tues. 5 p.m. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:10 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ HBO Sat. 7:45 a.m.

Clash of the Titans (2010) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2:34 p.m.

Cliffhanger (1993) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sun. Noon

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:27 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. TNT Thur. 1:30 p.m. KVEA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Crying Game (1992) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ BBC America Fri. 6 p.m. BBC America Sat. 12:31 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ HBO Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Despicable Me (2010) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ TNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m.

Django Unchained (2012) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 7 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 5 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ TNT Thur. 11 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Encore Wed. 11:32 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:34 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:05 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Fri. 9:15 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 5 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 11 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Showtime Sun. 8:25 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Sun. 10 a.m. Showtime Mon. 5 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 1 p.m.

Free Guy (2021) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:38 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 4 p.m.

Get Shorty (1995) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Groundhog Day (1993) ★★★ Encore Wed. 4:53 a.m. Encore Wed. 1:47 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ AMC Mon. 4:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TNT Fri. 8 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:35 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 8 a.m. Bravo Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Mon. 6:10 a.m. HBO Fri. 8 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 10:50 p.m. EPIX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Indecent Proposal (1993) ★★ TMC Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 6:10 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Starz Thur. 2:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Sundance Sat. 3:45 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 4:05 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Lion King (1994) ★★★ Disney Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Wed. 6 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ TBS Sat. 3 a.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ TBS Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ VH1 Wed. 3 p.m. VH1 Wed. 10 p.m. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ VH1 Wed. 5:25 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. POP Fri. 10:05 p.m. POP Sat. 11 a.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Michael (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 6:13 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 1 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:58 a.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ E! Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Bravo Mon. 11:30 p.m. Bravo Tues. 1:30 a.m. Bravo Fri. 4 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m. E! Sat. 2 p.m. E! Sat. 10 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ AMC Thur. 5:15 p.m. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Over the Hedge (2006) ★★★ TOON Sat. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 4:35 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. Noon

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007) ★★ Freeform Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Police Academy (1984) ★★ IFC Fri. 9:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ BBC America Sat. 8 p.m. BBC America Sun. 1 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ USA Wed. 5 p.m. USA Thur. 6 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7:05 p.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ AMC Sun. 8:44 a.m. Showtime Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Starz Mon. 6:12 p.m. Starz Tues. 6:33 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:53 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:36 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:23 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:41 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ TMC Wed. 9:40 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3 a.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 11 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 10 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Starz Mon. 9:23 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:36 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Starz Thur. 8:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 11:30 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:19 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6:03 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:35 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ EPIX Wed. 9:40 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Sat. Noon

Spider-Man 3 (2007) ★★ TRU Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Sun. 5 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ TMC Fri. Noon

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m.

The Ten Commandments (1956) ★★★ KEYT Sat. 7 p.m. ABC Sat. 8 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ BET Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ HBO Wed. 1:10 a.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ AMC Fri. 8 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Thur. 4:12 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Fri. 4:58 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:37 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:14 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Ovation Sun. 1 p.m.

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 4:28 p.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ TNT Fri. 11 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Movies on TV the week of April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of April 3 - 9 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 3 - 9 as PDF files you can download and print