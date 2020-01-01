What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Deputy’ on Fox

SERIES

Last Man Standing As Mike (Tim Allen) is helping Vanessa (Nancy Travis) deal with empty-nest syndrome, Kristin (Amanda Fuller) announces her pregnancy in the season premiere of the family comedy. 8 p.m. Fox

Restaurant: Impossible In the first of two new episodes, chef Robert Irvine revisits Uncle Andy’s in Portland, Maine, for the first time since 2014. In the second episode, he takes on a small-town Mississippi Italian restaurant that is absolutely filthy. 8 p.m. Food Network

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The final five bakers tackle their last six challenges in the season finale. Emma Bunton and Anthony “Spice” Adams host, and Paul Hollywood and Sherry Yard serve as judges. 9 p.m. ABC

Deputy When the new sheriff of Los Angeles County dies, a quirk in the law that dates back to the days of the Old West elevates a fifth-generation lawman (Stephen Dorff) to fill the vacancy. He’s perfectly at ease taking down bad guys but ill-suited to navigating the complex politics of the department. Bex Taylor-Klaus, Yara Martinez and Brian Van Holt co-star. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway In this new episode, guest mentor stylist Karla Welch challenges the designers to dress her client (host Karlie Kloss) using only materials from clothing donated to Goodwill. 9 p.m. Bravo

Christina on the Coast Christina Anstead launches a new season of her home-improvement series with a premiere that finds her working with a local firefighter. 9 p.m. HGTV

Surviving R. Kelly A gun threat wreaks havoc at a screening of the documentary series in the opener of the two-episode second-season premiere. 9 and 10:05 p.m. Lifetime

SPECIALS

What Is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America’s Most Popular Quiz Show This new special offers a behind-the-scenes look at the taping of the venerable answer-and-question quiz show (which airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on KABC). Alex Trebek — who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — and his wife, Jean, are interviewed. Michael Strahan hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU Series creator and executive producer Dick Wolf and cast members Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino are featured in this new special celebrating prime-time television’s longest-running drama, now in its 21st season. 9 p.m. NBC

MOVIES

Sorrowful Jones Two beloved comedy stars, Bob Hope and Lucille Ball, team up for director Sidney Lanfield’s 1949 makeover of the 1934 Shirley Temple classic “Little Miss Marker,” a Damon Runyon yarn about a little girl (played this time by Mary Jane Saunders) who is left with Hope’s title character as a marker for a bet. Bruce Cabot and William Demarest co-star. 8:15 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The trend of not drinking alcohol during the month of January; genetic testing kits; yoga at home. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Model and author Kathy Ireland. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lizzette Martinez (“Surviving R. Kelly”); Brian Van Holt (“Deputy”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”); Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”); YouTube personality David Dobrik. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth Meyers; Marie Kondo and Beth Behrs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Football Birmingham Bowl: Boston College versus Cincinnati, noon ESPN; Gator Bowl: Indiana versus Tennessee, 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The New Jersey Devils visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the Arizona Coyotes, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

College Basketball Illinois visits Michigan State, 5 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits Colorado, 6 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Washington, 7 p.m. FS1; California visits Stanford, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Detroit Pistons visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime