Kate Middleton announces she has cancer after months of speculation about her health

Catherine, Princess of Wales, says she has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has an undisclosed form of cancer. She announced the news Friday after months of speculation about her condition and whereabouts.

The British princess, in a video announcement posted on her and Prince William’s official Instagram clip, said that after undergoing major abdominal surgery in London in January, she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy to treat it.

“The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said after noting that she had initially been told her condition was non-cancerous.

The 42-year-old added that it has been “an incredibly tough couple of months” and it took a while to go public with her diagnosis because the family needed to take time to inform their young children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte.

“For now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she said, urging anyone battling cancer not to lose faith or hope and adding, “You are not alone.”

The announcement comes days after the princess’s medical records at the London Clinic were allegedly breached by hospital staffers and months after Buckingham Palace announced that her father-in-law, King Charles III, had also been diagnosed with cancer.

