Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Raphael 2020' at the Norton Simon and more

Raphael’s “Madonna and Child with Book”
Raphael’s “Madonna and Child with Book” will be on display at the Norton Simon Museum.
(Steve Oliver / Norton Simon Art Foundation)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Jan. 10, 2020
12 PM
Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Jan. 12-19:

Openings

An Earth Song, A Body Song: Figures with Landscape from the OCMA Permanent Collection Works by Viola Frey, Daniel Joseph Martinez, et al. OCMAExpand Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Now on view; ends Oct. 4. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 780-2130. ocmaexpand.org

Into the Light Portraits of Holocaust survivors from Palm Springs by photographer Nancy Baron. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Dr., L.A. Now on view; ends March 15. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers): The world you know is a fiction. You know we had to do a remix, right? Vignettes of the Frenglish Empire in North America (1780-1795) Paintings by the artist reimagine concepts of colonialism, empire and westward expansion. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Now on view; ends March 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Things to do

Raphael 2020 The Renaissance master’s early 16th century painting “Madonna and Child with Book” is on display as part of a series of programs commemorating the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Wed.; ends May 18. Closed Tue. $12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse A salute to the late British singer includes iconic outfits, handwritten lyrics, journal entries and more. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Starts Fri; ends April 13. Closed Tue. $13, $15; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Rodin and Women: Muses, Sirens, Lovers Bronzes by the famed French sculptor celebrate the female form. Frederick R. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Starts Sat.; ends March 29. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 506-4851. arts.pepperdine.edu

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
