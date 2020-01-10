Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Raphael 2020' at the Norton Simon and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Jan. 12-19:

Openings

An Earth Song, A Body Song: Figures with Landscape from the OCMA Permanent Collection Works by Viola Frey, Daniel Joseph Martinez, et al. OCMAExpand Santa Ana, South Coast Plaza Village, 1661 W Sunflower Ave., Santa Ana. Now on view; ends Oct. 4. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (714) 780-2130. ocmaexpand.org

Into the Light Portraits of Holocaust survivors from Palm Springs by photographer Nancy Baron. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Dr., L.A. Now on view; ends March 15. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Umar Rashid (Frohawk Two Feathers): The world you know is a fiction. You know we had to do a remix, right? Vignettes of the Frenglish Empire in North America (1780-1795) Paintings by the artist reimagine concepts of colonialism, empire and westward expansion. Vincent Price Art Museum, East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park. Now on view; ends March 7. Closed Sun.-Mon. Free. (323) 265-8841. vincentpriceartmuseum.org

Raphael 2020 The Renaissance master’s early 16th century painting “Madonna and Child with Book” is on display as part of a series of programs commemorating the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Starts Wed.; ends May 18. Closed Tue. $12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

Beyond Black: The Style of Amy Winehouse A salute to the late British singer includes iconic outfits, handwritten lyrics, journal entries and more. The Grammy Museum, 800 W. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Starts Fri; ends April 13. Closed Tue. $13, $15; 5 and under, free. (213) 765-6800. grammymuseum.org

Rodin and Women: Muses, Sirens, Lovers Bronzes by the famed French sculptor celebrate the female form. Frederick R. Weisman Museum, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Starts Sat.; ends March 29. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 506-4851. arts.pepperdine.edu