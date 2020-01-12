Movies opening in L.A. this week: ‘Bad Boys for Life,’ ‘Doolittle’ and more

Jan. 17

Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunite for one last go-round as Miami narcotics detectives. With Vanessa Hudgens, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, Joe Pantoliano. Written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, Joe Carnahan; story by Craig, Carnahan. Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah. (2:03) R.

Disturbing the Peace

A small-town lawman in Texas faces off against an outlaw biker gang. Guy Pearce, Devon Sawa, Kelly Greyson, Michael Sirow. Written by Chuck Hustmyer. Directed by York Alec Shackleton. (1:31) R.

Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr. headlines as the veterinarian who can talk to the animals in this effects-laden adventure tale. With Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, Tom Holland. Written by Stephen Gaghan, Dan Gregor, Doug Mand; story by Thomas Shepherd; based on the character created by Hugh Lofting. Directed by Gaghan. (1:46) PG.

The End of Quantum Reality

Documentary explores the life and work of physicist and philosopher Wolfgang Smith. Directed by Katheryne Thomas. (1:26) NR.

Feedback

The host of a late-night radio program in London has his show hijacked by a pair of masked and armed assailants. With Eddie Marsan, Paul Anderson, Ivana Baquero. Written by Pedro C. Alonso, Alberto Marini. Directed by Alonso. (1:37) NR.

The Host

A London banker on the lam encounters a mystery woman in Amsterdam. With Maryam Hassouni, Mike Beckingham, Dougie Poynter. Written by Finola Geraghty, Brendan Bishop, Laurence Lamers; based on a story by Lamers; adapted by Zachary Weckstein. Directed by Andy Newbery. (1:42) R.

Intrigo: Death of an Author

A writer murders his wife but fears she might still be alive when her body is never found. With Ben Kingsley, Benno Furmann, Tuva Novotny. Written by Daniel Alfredson, Birgitta Bongenhielm, based on the novel by Hakan Nesser. Directed by Alfredson. (1:46) R.

Touch the Stars

IMAX documentary tracks the progress of NASA’s space probes, orbiters and landers across the solar system and beyond. Directed by Luke Ployhar. (0:40) NR.



Troop Zero

A young girl in 1977 Georgia forms her own Girl Scout-like troop in hopes of winning a talent competition. With Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan, Allison Janney. Written by Lucy Alibar. Directed by Bert & Bertie. (1:34) PG.

VHYes

A 12-year-old boy records late-night TV shows as well as his own videos over his parents’ old wedding tape in this 1980s-set comedy shot on VHS. With , Mason McNulty, Kerri Kenney, Thomas Lennon, Tim Robbins, Susan Sarandon, Charlyne Yi. Written by Nunzio Randazzo, Jack Henry Robbins. Directed by Robbins. (1:12) NR.

The Wave

A lawyer undertakes a psychedelic after being dosed with a hallucinogen while out on the town with a coworker. With Justin Long, Tommy Flanagan, Donald Faison, Katia Winter, Sheila Vand. Written by Carl W. Lucas. Directed by Gille Klabin. (1:30) R.

Weathering With You

A teenage runaway befriends a girl who can control the weather in this anime tale set in Tokyo. With the voices of Kotaro Daigo, Nana Mori. Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1:54) PG-13.

The White Sheik

Re-release of Federico Fellini’s 1952 romantic comedy about a couple each caught up in their own separate fantasies while honeymooning in Rome. With Alberto Sordi, Leopoldo Trieste, Brunella Bovo, Giulietta Masina. Written by Fellini, Tullio Pinelli; story by Fellini, Pinelli, Michelangelo Antonioni. In Italian with English subtitles. (1:23) NR.

