Cory Booker exits presidential race, but he still has girlfriend Rosario Dawson’s vote

After Sen. Cory Booker dropped out of the presidential race Monday, his girlfriend, Rosario Dawson, declared her continued love and support.

The actress took to Twitter to praise the New Jersey lawmaker hours after he became the latest Democratic candidate to announce that he’d be suspending his campaign, further narrowing the once-crowded field leading up to the 2020 election showdown with President Donald Trump.

“Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday,” Dawson, whose screen credits include “Rent,” “Sin City,” “Jane the Virgin” and Netflix’s “Defenders” franchise, tweeted in response to Booker’s announcement. “On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you.”

Cory, you continue to inspire me everyday. On this journey you and your remarkable team have represented the best in us and I know you will continue to. Thank you. I see you. I love you. https://t.co/b5sWCw88g0 — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) January 13, 2020

The couple have been romantically linked since January 2019, and their Washington-Hollywood connection has been of special interest since Booker declared his presidential bid and “universal love” platform last February: His potential election would have made him the second bachelor-president in U.S. history. The first unmarried president was James Buchanan.

Advertisement

Booker, 50, and Dawson, 40, first met in 2017 at a fundraiser for former Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, but had been involved in other relationships at the time. During a March 2019 CNN town hall, Booker revealed that he had to muster up the courage to ask for her phone number and called her an “incredible girlfriend” as he shook off speculation about a wedding in the White House.

She also confirmed the romance to TMZ that month. Since then, Dawson has appeared at Booker’s campaign-trail events, and the two have made repeat cameos of the lovey-dovey variety on each other’s social media accounts.

But Dawson’s effusive praise didn’t hold much of a candle to Trump’s immediate burn of the former Democratic hopeful. POTUS took to Twitter to troll Booker on Monday, writing: “Really Big Breaking News (Kidding): Booker, who was in zero polling territory, just dropped out of the Democrat Presidential Primary Race. Now I can rest easy tonight. I was sooo concerned that I would someday have to go head to head with him!”