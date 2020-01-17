What’s on TV Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday Talk Shows: ‘Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story’

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode features a more healthful take on Philly cheesesteaks. Also, a visit to More Than Waffles in Encino. 8 p.m. The CW

Seven Worlds, One Planet This new series documents Earth’s seven continents and how they shape the distinctive animal behavior and biodiversity found in their many environments. Narrated by David Attenborough, the seven-part project uses the ultimate in high-tech filming to capture such firsts as scenes of grave-robbing hamsters in Europe and a Sumatran rhino singing. The premiere visits Australia, where some of the wildlife portrayed has been severely impacted by recent wildfires. 9 p.m. AMC; BBC America; IFC; Sundance

MOVIES

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Michael Dougherty directed and co-wrote this 2019 sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla,” which finds the human race pinning its hopes on the giant lizard to defeat two other formidable monsters, King Ghidorah and Rodan. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”), Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, Aisha Hinds and David Strathairn star. 8 p.m. HBO

Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story Niecy Nash stars in this fact-based drama — as a woman who becomes emotionally unstable following a 1998 miscarriage and walks into a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital posing as a nurse and takes newborn Kamiyah Mobley from the arms of her mother, Shanara (Ta’Rhonda Jones) and raising the baby as her own, until the girl (Rayven Symone Ferrell) learns the truth in her late teens, 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. Lifetime. The news documentary “Beyond the Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story With Robin Roberts” follows at 10:03 p.m.

Love on Iceland During a trip with some of her college friends to Iceland, a woman (Kaitlin Doubleday, “Empire”) encounters an old boyfriend (Colin Donnell, “Chicago Med”) in this 2020 romance. Patti Murin, Donnell’s real-life wife also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

WEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Costume designer Paul Tazewell. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Laura Dern; members of Mumford & Sons; author Sarah DiGregorio. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment; Iran: Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Impeachment: House Impeachment Manager Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). Panel: Mary Katharine Hamm; Karen Finney; Terry McAuliffe; Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Putin’s power grab: Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic; author Alexander Gabuev (“Russia”). Iran’s Supreme Leader’s speech: Karim Sadjadpour; Ariane Tabatabai. Australia’s wildfires: Kevin Rudd, former Prime Minister of Australia. The economy: Ruchir Sharma. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Donald Trump Jr. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation House Impeachment Manager: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.). Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Gary Cohn; Jan Crawford. Panel: Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Susan Page, USA Today; Ed O’Keefe; Weijia Jiang. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.). Panel: Carol Leonnig; Philip Rucker; former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Hugh Hewitt. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Endurance athlete Colin O’Brady. Panel: Karl Rove; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Coverage of the impeachment trial: Dahlia Lithwick, Slate; Joe Lockhart; Margaret Sullivan, the Washington Post. New restrictions on access for reporters: Sarah Wire, Los Angeles Times; Meridith McGraw, Politico. The Fox-President Trump feedback loop: Matt Gertz, Media Matters. The Twitter primary: Jon Favreau (“Pod Save America”); Peter Hamby, (“Good Luck America”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Gillian Turner; Ray Suarez; Lara Logan; Joe Trippi; Gayle Trotter. (N) 8 a.m. FNC; midnight

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

60 Minutes Great white sharks; the wolves of Yellowstone National Park; photographer Joel Sartore. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Arsenal FC versus Sheffield United FC, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Newcastle United FC versus Chelsea FC, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Burnley FC versus Leicester City FC, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP

College Basketball Loyola Marymount visits San Francisco, 1 p.m. SportsNet; UC Riverside visits UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m. KDOC. Also, Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Virginia Tech, 9 a.m. FS Prime; La Salle visits Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Butler visits DePaul, 10 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Auburn visits Florida, 10:30 a.m. CBS; Kansas visits Texas, 11 a.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Maryland, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits Georgetown, 11 a.m. FS1; Clemson visits NC State, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Colorado visits Arizona, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Richmond visits George Mason, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Oregon visits Washington, 12:45 p.m. CBS; Kentucky visits Arkansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits Wichita State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Creighton, 1:30 p.m. FS1; George Washington visits Massachusetts, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Louisville visits Duke, 3 p.m. ESPN; Northern Iowa visits Bradley, 3 p.m. ESPN2; LSU visits Ole Miss, 5 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN2

College Football East-West Shrine Game, Noon NFL; NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: American versus National, 4 p.m. NFL

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 12:30 p.m. ABC; the Lakers visit the Houston Rockets, 5:30 p.m. ABC

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.



