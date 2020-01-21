What’s on TV Wednesday, Jan. 22: ‘68 Whiskey’ on Paramount

SERIES

Undercover Boss This new episode takes viewers inside the company that produces Dippin’ Dots, where owner Scott Fischer wants to see where his business needs his personal attention. 8 p.m. CBS

Riverdale As Riverdale High prepares for the championship football game against Stonewall Prep, Betty (Lili Reinhart) works on a story about the rivalry between the schools. K.J. Apa also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Schooled Principal Glascott and Lainey (Tim Meadows, AJ Michalka) can’t agree on a dress code, while Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) struggles to salvage his relationship with Julie (guest star Valerie Azlynn), who doesn’t enjoy sports as much as he does. Brett Dier also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) finds that her quest to exonerate her father (Scott Wolf) is at cross purposes with Owen’s (guest star Miles G. Villanueva) pursuit of justice for the victims in this new episode of the mystery series. 9 p.m. CW

Modern Family Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) learns a valuable life lesson when Murray (guest star Paul Dooley), who once lived in Mitchell and Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) home, shows up unexpectedly. Also, Kenneth ( guest star Josh Gad), the Dunphys’ former neighbor turned tech titan, brings a surprise for Phil (Ty Burrell), and Manny’s (Rico Rodriguez) father (Benjamin Bratt) has a big opportunity for his son. Edward Asner also guest stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Party of Five Emilio (Brandon Larracuente) books a job catering a private event, hoping to take the family business to the next level. But the client expects the caterers to dress up and behave in a stereotypical way. Niko Guardado also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Freeform

S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) and the team back up Street (Alex Russell) as he puts his life on the line in a last-ditch attempt to help his foster brother (Cory Hardrict) extricate himself from a violent drug ring in the new episode. Jay Harrington, Lina Esco and Kenny Johnson also star, with guest stars Todd Stashwick, Jon Collin Barclay and Bryan Adrian. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. Voight (Jason Beghe) makes a deal with Darius Walker (recurring guest star Michael Beach) to take down a group of dirty cops who are dealing drugs that were supposed to be destroyed after their confiscation. Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick Flueger and LaRoyce Hawkins also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Expedition With Steve Backshall In the new episode “Greenland: Frozen Frontier,” explorers head to Greenland, where they kayak through the world’s largest fiord during the spring melt. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

68 Whiskey Roback, Davis, and Petrocelli (Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy and Nicholas Coombe) make their way back to base through treacherous desert in this new episode of the wartime comedy set in Afghanistan. Cristina Rodlo and Lamont Thompson also star. 10 p.m. Paramount

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens This new comedy series is inspired by the real-life experiences of its leading lady, Awkwafina. Her character, Nora Lin, is being raised by her father (BD Wong) and grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) in the outer boroughs of New York, along with her cousin (Bowen Yang). 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

Impeachment Trial of President Trump The Senate trial will be covered as breaking news, with analysis and commentary on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and other cable and broadcast outlets. Live coverage of the trial from the Senate floor runs at 1:15 p.m. on CSPAN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning A preview of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on “The Gayle King Grammy Special.” (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Paula Faris. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Billy Bush, (“Extra”); Dr. Noelle Reid. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blair Underwood (“A Soldier’s Play”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Patrick Stewart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tyler Perry. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tia Carrere (“AJ and the Queen”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Matthew Knowles discusses his breast-cancer diagnosis. 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Foods to keep on and off one’s plate; whether CBD can help with stress and anxiety; comfort foods. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jeff Goldblum; Ilana Glazer. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple’s daughter says she got a black eye and busted lip during an argument with her father. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Colin Farrell (“The Gentlemen”); Nikkie de Jager (“NikkieTutorials”); Michael Kiwanuka performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Finesse Mitchell (“Outmatched”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A detox center may have missed signs that could have saved a young mom; apple cider vinegar pills. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Kim Ghattas. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Steve Buscemi. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer Halsey; Leslie Jones; chef Claire Saffitz. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Mulaney; Fortune Feimster. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Colin Farrell; Dave Salmoni; the Weeknd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Elbow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Terry Crews; Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig; Adam Marcello. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Abigail Spencer; Rodrigo Santoro; Michael Palascak. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Georgetown visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Louisville, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Providence visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Denver Nuggets visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Detroit Red Wings visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP

2020 Australian Open Tennis Second round: 6 p.m. and midnight, ESPN2

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.