What’s on TV Friday: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be All White’ on Showtime; Winter Olympics NBC, USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Jeopardy! National College Championship (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Everything’s Gonna Be All White This new three-part documentary series from filmmaker Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”) explores the history of race in America from the perspectives of people of color. 8 p.m. Showtime

RuPaul’s Drag Race Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) guest judges this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1

SPORTS

College Basketball Kent State visits Akron, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; St. Bonaventure visits St. Louis, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits Utah State, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Colorado State, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN; UNLV visits Boise State, 8 p.m. FS1

Women’s hockey First quarterfinal: U.S. versus Czech Republic (tape) 6:40 a.m. USA

Speed skating Men’s 10,000-meter race (tape) 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. USA

Biathlon Women’s 7.5K sprint (tape) 8:30 a.m. USA; women’s 7.5K sprint in biathlon, 5:30 p.m. USA; women’s 7.5K sprint (tape) 8:35 p.m. NBC; men’s 10K sprint (live) 1 a.m. USA

Ski jumping Qualifying for men’s individual large hill (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA

Olympic coverage (tape) 10:30 a.m., 12:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. USA

Speed skating, cross-country Men’s 10,000-meter race in speed skating; the men’s 15K race in cross-country (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Women’s curling U.S. versus China (tape) 11 a.m. USA; Sweden versus Canada (live) 5:05 p.m. CNBC; South Korea versus Russia (tape) 10:30 p.m. USA

Men’s curling Canada versus Switzerland (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC

Hockey game of the day (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Skeleton, snowboarding, Alpine skiing, short track Final runs of the men’s skeleton; the final for the mixed team cross in snowboarding; training for the women’s downhill in Alpine skiing; women’s 1000-meter final and men’s relay semifinal in short track (live) 5, 10:05 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. NBC

Cross-country skiing Men’s 15K classical race, 6:30 p.m. USA; women’s 4x5K relay (live) 11:30 p.m. USA

Men’s hockey Preliminary game: Canada versus U.S. (live) 8 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. USA; Russia versus Czech Republic. (live) Saturday 5:10 a.m. CNBC

Women’s hockey, third quarterfinal Russia versus Switzerland (live) 8:10 p.m. CNBC

Figure skating Rhythm dance (live) Saturday 3 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Jimmy Iovine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winter Olympics. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef George Duran; Paul Brunson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Maddy Brum (“Cheer”); Dr. Sandra Lee (“Dr. Pimple Popper”); chef Joshua Weissman brings a recipe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Super Bowl snacks with chef Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Michael Symon; Buddy Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Ludacris (“Karma’s World”); guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Paris Hilton (“Paris in Love”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto and Scott Eastwood (“I Want You Back”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Double Take”; Kenneth Branagh and Annette Bening; Tara Lipinski; Travis performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The daughters of a nurse who says she is being scammed by an attorney in Mexico. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real K. Michelle (“Scooch”); Dondré Whitfield (“Manslation”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Trump’s handling of presidential documents; trucker blockade in Canada; Russia an Ukraine; Margaret Brennan (“Face the Nation”); Philip Rucker, Washington Post; Errin Haines, the 19th. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Dickerson; Corey Hawkins. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lily James; Sebastian Stan; Quinta Brunson; Eric Bellinger performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jack McBrayer; Alexandra Shipp; Angels & Airwaves performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Old Henry Tim Blake Nelson (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) stars in the title role of director Potsy Ponciroli’s 2021 western about a farmer and his son (Nelson, Gavin Lewis) who take in a wounded stranger (Scott Haze) being pursued by a band of outlaws. Trace Adkins, Stephen Dorff and Richard Speight Jr. also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Cliffhanger (1993) 8 a.m. BBC America

Chicago (2002) 8 a.m. Showtime

The Outriders (1950) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Truman Show (1998) 8:20 a.m. HBO

Life of Pi (2012) 8:58 a.m. Cinemax

Everest (2015) 9 a.m. AMC

Interstellar (2014) 9 a.m. FX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:50 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore

Air Force One (1997) 10 a.m. BBC America

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 10 a.m. FXX

Three Little Words (1950) 10 a.m. TCM

Independence Day (1996) 10:05 a.m. HBO

Eighth Grade (2018) 11 a.m. TMC

Ted (2012) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax

Misery (1990) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

Steel Magnolias (1989) 12:26 p.m. Encore

Dreamgirls (2006) 12:30 p.m. HBO

The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:35 p.m. TMC

Love & Basketball (2000) 2 p.m. VH1

The Last Picture Show (1971) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 3:30 p.m. FX

Point Break (1991) 4:15 p.m. AMC

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Julie & Julia (2009) 4:54 p.m. Starz

Planet of the Apes (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Selena (1997) 5 p.m. VH1

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy

Hitch (2005) 6:30 p.m. E!

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6:30 p.m. IFC

The Perfect Storm (2000) 7 and 11:17 p.m. AMC

Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Paramount

Nightmare Alley (2021) 7:25 p.m. HBO

Casablanca (1942) 8 p.m. KCET

Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. BBC America

Contact (1997) 8 p.m. POP

Just Mercy (2019) 8 and 10:50 p.m. TBS

Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

Death Becomes Her (1992) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Serenity (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Best Man (1999) 9 p.m. E!

Shrek 2 (2004) 9 p.m. Paramount

Westworld (1973) 9:15 p.m. TCM

The Imitation Game (2014) 9:45 p.m. KCET

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 10 p.m. Starz

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 10:10 p.m. Epix

The Rock (1996) 11 p.m. TNT

