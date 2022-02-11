What’s on TV Friday: ‘Everything’s Gonna Be All White’ on Showtime; Winter Olympics NBC, USA
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Jeopardy! National College Championship (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Everything’s Gonna Be All White This new three-part documentary series from filmmaker Sacha Jenkins (“Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men”) explores the history of race in America from the perspectives of people of color. 8 p.m. Showtime
RuPaul’s Drag Race Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) guest judges this new episode. 8 p.m. VH1
SPORTS
College Basketball Kent State visits Akron, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Xavier, 4 p.m. FS1; St. Bonaventure visits St. Louis, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits Utah State, 6 p.m. FS1; Fresno State visits Colorado State, 6:30 p.m. CBSSN; UNLV visits Boise State, 8 p.m. FS1
WINTER OLYMPICS
Women’s hockey First quarterfinal: U.S. versus Czech Republic (tape) 6:40 a.m. USA
Speed skating Men’s 10,000-meter race (tape) 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. USA
Biathlon Women’s 7.5K sprint (tape) 8:30 a.m. USA; women’s 7.5K sprint in biathlon, 5:30 p.m. USA; women’s 7.5K sprint (tape) 8:35 p.m. NBC; men’s 10K sprint (live) 1 a.m. USA
Ski jumping Qualifying for men’s individual large hill (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA
Olympic coverage (tape) 10:30 a.m., 12:45 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. USA
Speed skating, cross-country Men’s 10,000-meter race in speed skating; the men’s 15K race in cross-country (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Women’s curling U.S. versus China (tape) 11 a.m. USA; Sweden versus Canada (live) 5:05 p.m. CNBC; South Korea versus Russia (tape) 10:30 p.m. USA
Men’s curling Canada versus Switzerland (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC
Hockey game of the day (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Skeleton, snowboarding, Alpine skiing, short track Final runs of the men’s skeleton; the final for the mixed team cross in snowboarding; training for the women’s downhill in Alpine skiing; women’s 1000-meter final and men’s relay semifinal in short track (live) 5, 10:05 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. NBC
Cross-country skiing Men’s 15K classical race, 6:30 p.m. USA; women’s 4x5K relay (live) 11:30 p.m. USA
Men’s hockey Preliminary game: Canada versus U.S. (live) 8 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. USA; Russia versus Czech Republic. (live) Saturday 5:10 a.m. CNBC
Women’s hockey, third quarterfinal Russia versus Switzerland (live) 8:10 p.m. CNBC
Figure skating Rhythm dance (live) Saturday 3 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Jimmy Iovine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Winter Olympics. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Chef George Duran; Paul Brunson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Maddy Brum (“Cheer”); Dr. Sandra Lee (“Dr. Pimple Popper”); chef Joshua Weissman brings a recipe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Super Bowl snacks with chef Michael Symon. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Michael Symon; Buddy Valastro. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Ludacris (“Karma’s World”); guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jaime Camil. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Paris Hilton (“Paris in Love”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Charlie Day, Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto and Scott Eastwood (“I Want You Back”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Double Take”; Kenneth Branagh and Annette Bening; Tara Lipinski; Travis performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil The daughters of a nurse who says she is being scammed by an attorney in Mexico. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real K. Michelle (“Scooch”); Dondré Whitfield (“Manslation”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Trump’s handling of presidential documents; trucker blockade in Canada; Russia an Ukraine; Margaret Brennan (“Face the Nation”); Philip Rucker, Washington Post; Errin Haines, the 19th. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m.; 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Dickerson; Corey Hawkins. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lily James; Sebastian Stan; Quinta Brunson; Eric Bellinger performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jack McBrayer; Alexandra Shipp; Angels & Airwaves performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Old Henry Tim Blake Nelson (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) stars in the title role of director Potsy Ponciroli’s 2021 western about a farmer and his son (Nelson, Gavin Lewis) who take in a wounded stranger (Scott Haze) being pursued by a band of outlaws. Trace Adkins, Stephen Dorff and Richard Speight Jr. also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Cliffhanger (1993) 8 a.m. BBC America
Chicago (2002) 8 a.m. Showtime
The Outriders (1950) 8:15 a.m. TCM
The Truman Show (1998) 8:20 a.m. HBO
Life of Pi (2012) 8:58 a.m. Cinemax
Everest (2015) 9 a.m. AMC
Interstellar (2014) 9 a.m. FX
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 9:50 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore
Air Force One (1997) 10 a.m. BBC America
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 10 a.m. FXX
Three Little Words (1950) 10 a.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 10:05 a.m. HBO
Eighth Grade (2018) 11 a.m. TMC
Ted (2012) 11:05 a.m. Cinemax
Misery (1990) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Steel Magnolias (1989) 12:26 p.m. Encore
Dreamgirls (2006) 12:30 p.m. HBO
The Spectacular Now (2013) 12:35 p.m. TMC
Love & Basketball (2000) 2 p.m. VH1
The Last Picture Show (1971) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 3:30 p.m. FX
Point Break (1991) 4:15 p.m. AMC
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Julie & Julia (2009) 4:54 p.m. Starz
Planet of the Apes (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Selena (1997) 5 p.m. VH1
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
The Fifth Element (1997) 6 p.m. Syfy
Hitch (2005) 6:30 p.m. E!
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 6:30 p.m. IFC
The Perfect Storm (2000) 7 and 11:17 p.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 7 p.m. Paramount
Nightmare Alley (2021) 7:25 p.m. HBO
Casablanca (1942) 8 p.m. KCET
Jaws (1975) 8 p.m. BBC America
Contact (1997) 8 p.m. POP
Just Mercy (2019) 8 and 10:50 p.m. TBS
Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
Death Becomes Her (1992) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Serenity (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
The Best Man (1999) 9 p.m. E!
Shrek 2 (2004) 9 p.m. Paramount
Westworld (1973) 9:15 p.m. TCM
The Imitation Game (2014) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 10 p.m. Starz
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 10:10 p.m. Epix
The Rock (1996) 11 p.m. TNT
