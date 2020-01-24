Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Dolly Parton created this meme, and now celebs are in on the joke too

Dolly Parton in 2002
Dolly Parton kicked off a meme this week that has lots of celebrities playing along.
(M. Spencer Green / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Jan. 24, 2020
2:15 PM
“Get you a woman who can do it all,” Dolly Parton tweeted Tuesday along with a meme showing four pictures she might use on the social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And lo, a trend was born.

The #DollyPartonChallenge, as it has come to be known, has since attracted a host of celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Kristin Chenoweth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oprah Winfrey and even Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

The meme riffs on the different nature of each social-media platform — LinkedIn (professional), Facebook (friends and family), Instagram (living your best life) and Tinder (dating) — and the personalities of the people who participate.

Here’s Dolly’s initial post:

The fourth frame, Tinder, offers the best opportunity for a visual punch line. Or at least a really old snapshot. Or, like Eminem and Lego did — see those below — it’s a chance to go off in a different direction entirely.

“Did I do this right?,” the rapper wondered. (Yes, sir, you did.)

“Dolly’s setting world wide trends shouting out platforms she don’t even use,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram, captioning her four-pictures effort with a million hashtags including #myfairygodmotherisaqueen

Celebrities were still having fun with the trend on Friday. Here are some of the best efforts, including some branded and non-human types at the end.

View this post on Instagram

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

View this post on Instagram

I’d swipe right

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

View this post on Instagram

Eenie, meenie, miney, mo.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by @dollyparton, of course!

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

View this post on Instagram

Wow. So versatile.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

View this post on Instagram

This seems about right

A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on

Christie D’Zurilla
Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.
