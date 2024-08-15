Dolly Parton announces makeup line ‘Dolly Beauty’ featuring lipsticks named after her hit songs

Dolly Parton launched her new makeup brand, “Dolly Beauty,” which will include four shades of lipsticks named after some of her hit songs.

Dolly Parton is working “9 to 5” with a new brand launch.

The 78-year-old country singer is launching her makeup line “Dolly Beauty,” which will include her Heaven’s Kiss lipstick collection with each item named after one of her hit songs.

Parton teased the brand on Tuesday in an Instagram post, with a picture of her sitting in a makeup chair and holding a tube of lipstick.

“I feel glamorous on the inside, so I want to look like it on the outside… something is coming @dollybeauty,” Parton wrote in the caption.

In an interview with WWD, the “Rockin’ Years” singer said the collection will be inclusive with lipsticks coming in a “Coat of Many Colors.”

“I like to name my products after songs,” Parton told WWD. “It’s important to create things that people that do wear makeup can enjoy. You have to have a variety of colors.”

The “Jolene” singer also revealed that her desire to be beautiful inspired her to make “Dolly Beauty.”

“I’ve always said I never leave a rhinestone unturned,” Parton said to WWD. “I’ve wanted to be pretty my whole life like most girls, especially country girls that have a dream of glamor. I started creating my own little makeup things at home when I was just a kid, and I’ve been known for wearing makeup — usually too much — for years.”

Before her new makeup line, Parton released a fragrance line called “Scent From Above” in 2021. The singer told WWD that releasing her perfume was just the stepping stone she needed.

“I’ve always wanted my own wig line,” Parton said. “But I always loved makeup, and when we did the fragrance, makeup seemed like the next step. Through the years, we’ll be doing different products with makeup, and eventually, we may do hair care or this or that. Anything that has to do with beauty — new dreams come every day.”

“Dolly Beauty” will launch Aug. 22, and will be available through the brand’s website.