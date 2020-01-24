Dolly Parton created this meme, and now celebs are in on the joke too

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” Dolly Parton tweeted Tuesday along with a meme showing four pictures she might use on the social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. And lo, a trend was born.

The #DollyPartonChallenge, as it has come to be known, has since attracted a host of celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, Will Smith, Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Kristin Chenoweth, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Oprah Winfrey and even Parton’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus.

The meme riffs on the different nature of each social-media platform — LinkedIn (professional), Facebook (friends and family), Instagram (living your best life) and Tinder (dating) — and the personalities of the people who participate.

Here’s Dolly’s initial post:

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉 pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

The fourth frame, Tinder, offers the best opportunity for a visual punch line. Or at least a really old snapshot. Or, as Eminem and Lego did — see those below — it’s a chance to go off in a different direction entirely.

“Did I do this right?” the rapper wondered. (Yes, sir, you did.)

“Dolly’s setting worldwide trends shouting out platforms she don’t even use,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram, captioning her four-picture effort with a million hashtags including #myfairygodmotherisaqueen

Celebrities were still having fun with the trend on Friday. Here are some of the best efforts, including some branded and non-human types at the end.

.@DollyParton can do it all, but @SethMeyers is pretty versatile too. pic.twitter.com/Q5OzA3WyJv — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 23, 2020

Which account are you adding him on? 👀 #Twilight pic.twitter.com/W4diBog9I1 — THE TWILIGHT SAGA (@Twilight) January 23, 2020

Get you a rover who can do it all🤖#dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/hMtxVqyqsO — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) January 24, 2020