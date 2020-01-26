Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Celebrities mourn the late Kobe Bryant

Lakers great Kobe Bryant rehearses with the L.A. Philharmonic on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in preparation for weekend performances at the Hollywood Bowl. Bryant was set to narrate “Dear Basketball.” a letter that he wrote in contemplation of retirement from the game, and was scheduled to be accompanied by the philharmonic under conductor and composer John Williams, background.
Lakers great Kobe Bryant rehearses with the L.A. Philharmonic on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in preparation for weekend performances at the Hollywood Bowl. Bryant was set to narrate “Dear Basketball.” a letter that he wrote in contemplation of retirement from the game, and was scheduled to be accompanied by the philharmonic under conductor and composer John Williams, background.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Sonaiya KelleyStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
2:41 PM
Share

The tragic news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death Sunday sent shockwaves over social media.

Staples Center, the home court of the Los Angeles Lakers, is already awash with fans hoping to pay their respects to the 18-time NBA All-Star who won five NBA championships, two Finals MVPs and one-regular season MVP over the course of 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued the following statement: “Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. This is a moment that leaves us struggling to find words that express the magnitude of shock and sorrow we are all feeling right now and I am keeping Kobe’s entire family in my prayers at this time of unimaginable grief.”

After his basketball career, Bryant became an entrepreneur in the world of media and entertainment and won an Academy Award for the animated film “Dear Basketball.”

Advertisement

A bevy of sports stars and celebrities also mourned the fallen star and took to social media to pay their respects:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sonaiya Kelley
Follow Us
Sonaiya Kelley is a film reporter at the Los Angeles Times. The Bronx, N.Y., native previously served as a digital producer at Essence and Allure magazines and has contributed bylines to Complex, Mashable and Patch.com. An alumna of Stony Brook University’s School of Journalism and the Bronx High School of Science, you can find her on Twitter @sonaiyak and on Instagram @sonaiya_k.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement