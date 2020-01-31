What’s on TV Saturday, Feb. 1: ‘This Old House: Paradise’ on PBS

SERIES

This Old House: Paradise Host Kevin O’Connor, contractor Tom Silva and trade professionals Richard Trethewey, Jenn Nawada and Mark McCullough launch a four-episode special season set in the fire-ravaged community of Paradise, Calif., where they help families rebuild, Noon KPBS, KLCS, KVCR. Sister series “Ask This Old House” airs at noon KLCS; 12:30 p.m. KPBS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode helps prepare for the Super Bowl with Chicago-style Deep Dish Pizza at Gino’s East in Los Angeles. Also featured are fried chicken at Fuku in Santa Monica and a Rueben quesadilla. 7:30 p.m. CW

Batwoman On the Kane sisters’ birthday, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) contend with demons from their past in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat. Also, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. 9 p.m. CW

Seven Worlds, One Planet A new episode of this nature series travels to South America, where pumas in the Andes stalk a llama-like creature called the guanaco and rarely seen bears forage for mini avocados. In the Amazon region, birds make death-defying flights through a gigantic waterfall and poison-dart frogs show a less fearsome side as they care for their babies. David Attenborough narrates. 9 p.m. AMC; BBC America; Sundance

Austin City Limits Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish performs for the full hour in this new episode. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

Saturday Night Live JJ Watt hosts with musical guest Luke Combs. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Legends of the Big Game This Super Bowl eve special recalls some of the biggest stars of past NFL Championships. 7 p.m. CW

NFL Honors Ceremonies in Miami recognize the NFL’s best players from the 2019 season. 8 p.m. Fox and 10 p.m. NFL

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl III Adorable, adoptable canines compete for the Lombarky Trophy in this cute new special. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration 2020 Rickey Smiley hosts this annual special. This year it features performances by Donnie McClurkin, Fred Hammond, L’Andria Johnson, Melvin Crispell III, the NFL Players Choir, Travis Greene and the group Comississioned. 8 p.m. BET

The Great Brady Heist This new documentary chronicles the disappearance of Tom Brady’s jersey following the New England Patriots’ improbable Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons. 9:30 p.m. FS1

Super Bowl LIV Music Fest DJ Khaled, Maroon 5, Guns N’ Roses and others perform in Miami. 11 p.m. Fox

Cat Bowl II Beth Stern, Larissa Wohl and Cameron Mathison co-host this special spotlighting a group of adorable cats. 11 p.m. Hallmark

MOVIES

Alita: Battle Angel Rosa Salazar (“Man Seeking Woman”) provides the voice of the cyborg heroine, who awakens in an unfamiliar body. Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali and Jackie Earle Haley are also heard in this 2019 animated feature. 8 p.m. HBO

Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story Based on actual events, this 2020 drama stars Nia Vardalos as a woman whose husband dies of a heart attack. She comes under suspicion when her second husband (Mike Dopud) is found dead of an apparent suicide. 8 p.m. Lifetime

A Valentine’s Match After getting fired from her big-city job, a woman (Bethany Joy Lenz) goes back to her hometown and helps her mother (Mary-Margaret Humes) coordinate the community’s annual Valentine Festival in this new romance. Luke Macfarlane also stars. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Best of Enemies Robin Bissell made his feature film directorial debut with this 2019 historical drama starring Taraji P. Henson as civil rights activist Ann Atwater, who clashed bitterly with KKK leader C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell) until the two agreed in 1971 to co-chair a two-week community meeting about school desegregation. Anne Heche and Wes Bentley also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies In 19th century England, Elizabeth Bennet (Lily James), mistress of martial arts and weaponry, teams with zombie killer Mr. Darcy (Sam Riley) to battle the undead in this 2016 adaptation of Seth Grahame-Smith’s 2009 literary mash-up of Jane Austen and horror flicks. 9:45 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; chef Dale Talde. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Kobe Bryant. (N) 4 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning James Taylor. Mike Wolfe (“American Pickers”). Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”). Director Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Panel: Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa); Brianne Pfannenstiel, the Des Moines Register; Jennifer Psaki; Andrew Gillum; Scott Jennings. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace From Miami. Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Alan Dershowitz. NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris. Super Bowl panel: Michael Strahan, Fox Sports; Howie Long, Fox Sports; Terry Bradshaw, Fox Sports; Jimmy Johnson, Fox Sports. Iowa panel: Brit Hume; Marie Harf; Karl Rove. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Trump Administration’s peace proposal for Israel; the USMCA deal; President Trump’s 2020 election strategy: Jared Kushner, White House senior advisor. Polarization in America: Author Ezra Klein (“Why We’re Polarized”). (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Roger Goodell, NFL. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Steve Bannon. House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. House Impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Iowa caucuses: Anthony Salvanto; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.). Panel: Cornell Belcher; O. Kay Henderson, Radio Iowa; Rich Lowry; Anna Palmer, Senior Politico. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter Impeachment coverage: Sam Donaldson; Jill Filipovic; Julian Zelizer. Iowa news overshadowed by impeachment coverage: Alexi McCammond, Axios; Astead Herndon; author Art Cullen, the Storm Lake Times (“Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper”). The White House versus John Bolton; Robby Soave, Reason. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon; Capri Cafaro; Bret Baier; Martha MacCallum; Jim Gray. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Frontotemporal dementia; scientists work to combat a climate catastrophe; author John Green. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Xavier visits Seton Hall, 8 a.m. Fox; Indiana visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Ole Miss visits LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Villanova, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits Notre Dame, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Connecticut visits Memphis, 10 a.m. CBS; Michigan State visits Wisconsin, 10 a.m. Fox; Louisville visits NC State, 11 a.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits West Virginia, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Providence visits Butler, 11 a.m. FS1; DePaul visits Marquette, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, noon ABC; Texas Tech visits Kansas, 1 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Baylor, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Gonzaga visits San Francisco, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Fordham visits Dayton, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Kentucky visits Auburn, 3 p.m. ESPN; Houston visits Cincinnati, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Pepperdine visits Loyola Marymount, 3 p.m. SportsNet; St. Louis visits Saint Joseph’s, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Duke visits Syracuse, 5 p.m. ESPN; Bradley visits Loyola-Chicago, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) visits BYU, 7 p.m. ESPN2; Cal State Fullerton visits UC Irvine, 7:30 p.m. KDOC; Colorado visits USC, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC; the Lakers visit the Sacramento Kings, 7 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; FS Prime

