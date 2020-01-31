What’s on TV This Week: The Super Bowl, Kitten Bowl, Puppy Bowl and more

SUNDAY

Canines cavort at “Puppy Bowl XVI” and felines frolic at “Kitten Bowl VII.” Noon, Animal Planet; 2 p.m. Hallmark Channel

The San Francisco 49ers frolic and the Kansas City Chiefs cavort at “Super Bowl LIV” in Miami. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira rock the halftime show. 3:30 p.m. Fox

More celebs hide their famous faces for a third season of “The Masked Singer.” 7:30 p.m. Fox; also Wed., 8 p.m.

No joke! “Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix leads the field with 11 nominations at “The British Academy Film Awards 2020,” a.k.a. the BAFTAs. Graham Norton hosts from London’s Royal Albert Hall. 9:10 p.m. BBC America

MONDAY

The FBI tries to bring in Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston), the fugitive right-wing extremist responsible for the deadly bombing at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, in the new fact-based series “Manhunt: Deadly Games.” Anytime, Spectrum On Demand

They’re taking Thin Mints, Samoas, etc. to a whole new level in the new baking competition “Girl Scout Cookie Championship.” Alyson Hannigan hosts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Chef Marcus Samuelsson chows down on Italian food in Philadelphia on a new “No Passport Required.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Below Deck” begets a wind-powered spinoff, “Below Deck Sailing Yacht.” 9 p.m. Bravo

Tracy Edwards, left, and Mikaela Von Koskull in the 2019 documentary “Maiden.” (Tracy Edwards / Sony Pictures Classics)

The 2019 documentary “Maiden” salutes Tracy Edwards, the onetime cook who captained an all-female crew to victory in a grueling nine-month, 33k-mile yachting race in the 1980s. 9 p.m. Starz

Hot enough for you? “Independent Lens” looks back at the deadly heatwave that descended upon Chicago in July 1995 in the new episode “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code.” 10 p.m. KOCE

A wide-ranging criminal scheme that targeted fast-food company McDonald’s popular 1990s-era Monopoly game — we suspect the Hamburglar — is recalled in the six-part docu-series “McMillion$.” 10 p.m. HBO

TUESDAY

Thanks, buddy! A veteran comic is here to affirm your life choices in the new stand-up special “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great.” Anytime, Netflix

Broadcast networks and cable-news outlets will offer live coverage as President Trump delivers the annual “State of the Union” address before a joint session of Congress. 6 p.m., various channels

President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

A trio of trailblazing scientists learn about their respective family trees on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Sibling real-estate agents Leslie and Lyndsay do whatever it takes to sell “Unsellable Houses” in this new series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

The new special “Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour” finds the aforementioned Colombian pop star performing for her legions of adoring fans. 10 p.m. HBO

WEDNESDAY

The new docu-series “The Pharmacist” follows one grieving Louisiana father’s crusade to hold accountable those responsible for the ravages of the opioid-addiction crisis. Anytime, Netflix

The new special “Survivor at 40: Greatest Moments and Players” looks back on two-decades worth of outwitting, outplaying and outlasting. 8 p.m. CBS

A paleontologist goes to “Polar Extremes” to examine the prehistoric fossil record in the Arctic and Antarctica on this new episode of “Nova.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Host Josh Gates visits to the beaches and battlefields of D-Day in Normandy on the season premiere of “Expedition Unknown.” 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

All in all, it’s just another brick in the wall in the new competition series “LEGO Masters.” Will Arnett, the voice of LEGO Batman, is the host. 9 p.m. Fox

There’s something sinister on “The Wind” in this 2018 supernatural thriller set in the Old West. With Caitlin Gerard and Julia Goldani Telles. 9 p.m. Showtime

Your intrepid host goes spelunking south of the border in Mexico on a new “Expedition With Steve Backshall.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Viewers get to play detective in the new interactive mystery drama “Interrogation.” With Peter Sarsgaard, David Strathairn and Vincent D’Onofrio. Anytime, CBS All Access

The shocking story of disgraced former NFL quarterback Michael Vick concludes in Part 2 of “Vick” on “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN, 11:30 p.m. ESPN2

“SNL’s” Vanessa Bayer guest stars as the Andy Samberg cop comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” kicks off a seventh season. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Lucy Hale stars in the new series “Katy Keene” on The CW. (Barbara Nitke / The CW)

She’s gonna make it after all: “Pretty Little Liars’ ” Lucy Hale plays an aspiring fashionista in N.Y.C. in the new series “Katy Keene.” 8 p.m. The CW

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is back on the case in Season 3 of “The Sinner.” With Matt Bomer and Chris Messina. 9 p.m. USA

Meet the parents: Fran Drescher and Steven Weber play an older couple forced by dire straits to cohabitate with their son’s family in the new sitcom “Indebted.” 9:30 p.m. NBC

“The Sopranos’ ” Edie Falco is Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, a no-nonsense NYPD veteran who takes a job as L.A.’s top cop, in the new series “Tommy.” 10 p.m. CBS

A determined woman (Rosario Dawson) returns to her Texas hometown to try to solve her sister’s murder in the new mystery drama “Briarpatch.” With Alan Cumming. 10 p.m. USA

FRIDAY

A former child star looks back on his tortured relationship with his troubled father in “Honey Boy.” Shia LaBeouf wrote and costars in the poignant 2019 drama based on his own life. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Alison Brie stars in the new drama “Horse Girl” on Netflix. (Netflix)

“Glow’s” Alison Brie plays a shy craft-store employee slowly losing her grip on reality in the new psychological thriller “Horse Girl.” With Molly Shannon and Paul Reiser. Anytime, Netflix

Hell hath no fury like a pop star scorned in “My Valentine” on the horror anthology “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu

“Lost’s” Henry Ian Cusick joins the cast of “MacGyver” in the action drama’s Season 4 premiere. 8 p.m. CBS

One of the original Queens of Comedy holds court in the new stand-up special “Mo’Nique & Friends: Live From Atlanta.” 10 p.m. Showtime

He delivers: The Guy (Ben Sinclair) is back to see to all your cannabis needs in new episodes of “High Maintenance.” 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

After a one-and-done season in 2001, “XFL Football” reboots with the Dragons vs. the Defenders and the Wildcats vs. the Roughnecks. 11 a.m. ABC; 2 p.m. Fox

Please, call me “Ma.” A lonely woman (Octavia Spencer) invites a group of teens to party at her house, then things get weird, in this uneven 2019 thriller. 8 p.m. HBO

“The Neighbor in the Window” seems like a nice lady, but she’s giving “The Sopranos’ ” Jamie-Lynn Sigler the creeps in this thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Work it! RuPaul hosts and Justin Bieber performs on “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A matchmaker meets her match in the TV movie “Matching Hearts.” With Taylor Cole and Ryan Paevey. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Flamenco-influenced Spanish pop star Rosalía tears up the stage on “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE