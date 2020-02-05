Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Kirk Douglas in ‘Spartacus’: An iconic Hollywood role in photos

Kirk Douglas in “Spartacus”
Kirk Douglas in a publicity still from 1960’s “Spartacus.”
(Universal Pictures )
By Jevon Phillips
Susan King
Feb. 5, 2020
5:11 PM
Share

Kirk Douglas, who died today at age 103, was known for many roles, but “Spartacus” was one of his most visible and iconic.

In 1955, he released the first film produced under his own banner, Bryna Productions, which was named after his mother. Bryna also produced the 1957 antiwar film “Paths of Glory,” starring Douglas and directed by a young Stanley Kubrick. Three years later, they collaborated on “Spartacus.”

Here are some images from that film.

“Spartacus,” 1960
(Universal Pictures)
Advertisement

Douglas not only starred in “Spartacus” he he also produced it, and as producer he secretly hired the blacklisted Dalton Trumbo to write the screenplay.

“Spartacus,” 1960
( Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Douglas plays the gladiator leader of a Roman slave revolt in “Spartacus,” directed by Kubrick. The film’s first director was Anthony Mann, but Douglas fired him early in production and brought in Kubrick, who had directed him in “Paths of Glory.”

“Spartacus,” 1960
(Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Woody Strode, left, and Douglas in a scene from “Spartacus.”

‘Spartacus’
(Associated Pres)

Douglas, left, and Strode in “Spartacus.” The film won four Oscars.

“Spartacus,” 1960
(Universal Pictures)

Spartacus had battles on-screen, and Douglas had battles off-screen, including with the Production Code Administration, forerunner of today’s MPAA.

“Spartacus,” 1960
(Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images)

Douglas, front, and John Ireland in a scene from “Spartacus.”

“Spartacus,” 1960
(Universal Pictures)
Advertisement

Known and identified with the role forever, Douglas wrote a memoir entitled “I Am Spartacus!”

Entertainment & ArtsMovies
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jevon Phillips
Follow Us
Jevon Phillips is a producer and writer for the Los Angeles Times.
Susan King
Susan King is a former entertainment writer at the Los Angeles Times who specialized in Classic Hollywood stories. She also wrote about independent, foreign and studio movies and occasionally TV and theater stories. Born in East Orange, N.J., she received her master’s degree in film history and criticism at USC. She worked for 10 years at the L.A. Herald Examiner and came to work at The Times in January 1990. She left in 2016. 
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement