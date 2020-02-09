Classic movies in L.A. this week: A salute to John Sayles and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Feb. 9-16:

The Labyrinth: The Testimony of Marian Kolodziej Documentary tells of an Auschwitz survivor and the drawings he made later in life to help process the horrors he experienced. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. the Grove Drive, L.A. Sunday, 4 p.m. Free. (323) 651-3704.

Jeanne C. Finley: Journeys Beyond the Cosmodrome The filmmaker introduces the L.A. premiere of her exploration of the lives of teens in modern-day Kazakhstan. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Monday, 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800.

John Sayles: Independent Salute to the veteran indie filmmaker includes screenings of such Sayles classics as “Return of the Secaucus Seven,” “Matewan,” “Brother From Another Planet,” “Lone Star,” “Limbo,” “Passion Fish” and “Eight Men Out.” UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Also at the Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; and the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Starts Thursday; ends Feb. 29. $8-$15.

Casablanca A rooftop screening of this 1942 classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman kicks off a Valentine’s Day weekend of romantic flicks. The Montalbán, rooftop, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Friday, 7 p.m. $18; two-person love seat, $50. (323) 461-6999.

Creature From the Black Lagoon Scientists discover a fish-like humanoid in the Amazon in this 1954 B-movie thriller. Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. Friday, 7 p.m. $12, $15. (213) 763-DINO.

Lady and the Tramp Disney’s 1955 animated musical about a prize pooch and a mutt who fall in love; with pre-show entertainment by Josephine Beavers & the Ed Vodicka Orchestra at selected screenings. El Capitan Theatre, 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Friday, 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; Saturday, 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; next Sunday, 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. $10 and up.

The Orphic Trilogy This trio of fantasy films by the legendary Jean Cocteau includes 1930’s “The Blood of a Poet” (Fri., 6 p.m.), 1950’s “Orpheus” (Feb. 21) and 1959’s “Testament of Orpheus” (Feb. 28); part of L.A. Opera’s Eurydice Found festival. Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Free with museum admission ($12, $15; students, active-duty military and 18 and under, free). (626) 449-6840.

