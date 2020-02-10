What’s on TV Tuesday, Feb. 11: ‘This Is Us’ on NBC

SERIES

The Flash Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) are looking forward to spending a romantic dinner date together on Valentine’s Day, but those plans are interrupted by the unexpected appearance of Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff), a formidable old foe. Also, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the romantic holiday spirit and tries to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old flame. 8 p.m. CW

The Conners On the night of the New Hampshire primary this rebooted comedy airs a live episode in which ABC’s coverage of the primary is on the television in the family’s living room. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Emma Kenney also star with guest star Katey Sagal. 8 p.m. ABC

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Questlove, S. Epatha Merkerson and Ava DuVernay explore the unexpected ways the lives of their ancestors were impacted by slavery. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bless This Mess Rio (Lake Bell) plans the perfect farm wedding, but when the bride (guest star Nicole Richie) arrives in Bucksnort, her reaction could affect their friendship forever. Dax Shepard, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode of the rural comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

This Is Us Kate (Chrissy Metz) finds strength in unexpected places in the conclusion of the three-episode story arc. Austin Abrams, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star.9 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Sara, Ray and Ava (Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh and Jes Macallan) crash a high school reunion to stop a serial killer in this new episode of the time-traveling drama. 9 p.m. CW

Mixed-ish Rainbow (Arica Himmel) goes on her first real date with Bryce (Luca Luhan) on Valentine’s Day. Tika Sumpter also stars. 9 p.m. ABC

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) tries to find Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) a meaningful gift for Valentine’s Day. Jenifer Lewis, Miles Brown also star in this new episode.

9:30 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

For Life This new legal drama was inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., who became a successful attorney after being wrongfully accused and convicted of being the criminal mastermind of a drug ring. Nicholas Pinnock stars as an inmate who becomes a lawyer representing other inmates in their cases while trying to get his own life sentence overturned. Joy Bryant, Tyla Harris, Indira Varma, Mary Stuart Masterson and Timothy Busfield also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new documentary “Battle for Hong Kong” explores how that once-thriving international city has devolved into a combat zone over the course of a single year. 10 p.m. KOCE

Cherish the Day Filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us”) created this new anthology drama, which chronicles the relationship of a Los Angeles couple (Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller). The premiere introduces them as they meet and fall in love in Los Angeles. Cicely Tyson also stars. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

New Hampshire Primary Coverage and analysis of voting and results will be handled as breaking news by several cable news channels and broadcast networks. Dedicated coverage begins at 6 a.m. on MSNBC; 2 p.m. CNN; 3 p.m. Fox News and 5 p.m. Fox Business

MOVIES

Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes The life and career of boxing legend Muhammad Ali are chronicled from the perspective of his long relationship with Emmy-winning talk-show host Dick Cavett, on whose late-night series he appeared 14 times. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Madeline Levine. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Homemade Valentine’s gifts with Martha Stewart; Dan White. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America 50 Cent; Nicholas Pinnock; Sam Heughan; Caitriona Balfe; Allison Pataki; Backstreet Boys perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Michael Peña (“Fantasy Island”); Becky Lynch, WWE; Rodney Peete (“American Rescue Dog Show”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Constance Wu (“Fresh Off the Boat”); Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“For Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Guest co-host Bari Weiss; presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Scott Wolf (“Party of Five”). 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nick and Vanessa Lachey (“Love is Blind”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show A cult-member mom refuses to reveal the whereabouts of her missing children; robocall scam alert. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Justin Hartley; Abby Elliott. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man has five online girlfriends he has never met, to whom he is giving his retirement savings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Robin Roberts; former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade; Jerry Harris. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Joy Bryant; Ravi Patel. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Eating hard-boiled eggs to sleep; Dr. Judy’s advice to supercharge creativity. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jim Carrey. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Constance Wu; Backstreet Boys; Skip Marley; H.E.R. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Louis-Dreyfus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Amy Poehler; David Sedaris; SuperM performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Anna Faris; Michael Peña; Lou Sanders. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers RuPaul; Stacey Abrams; Maria Bamford; Elijah Wood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Nico Santos; Sabrina Jalees. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Kentucky visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN; NC State visits Syracuse, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Illinois, 6 p.m. ESPN; Notre Dame visits Virginia, 6 p.m. ESPN2; New Mexico visits San Diego State, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Clippers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Boston Celtics visit the Houston Rockets, 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.