What’s on TV Thursday, Feb. 13: ‘Young Sheldon’ on CBS

SERIES
Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) meets Dale’s (Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife (guest star Reba McEntire). Iain Armitage, Wallace Shawn and Zoe Perry also star in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS
Katy Keene Thanks to Pepper’s (Julia Chan) blog, everyone seems to know that Katy’s (Lucy Hale) personal life is in a rut. Also, after landing an extra job at a record store to pay the bills, Josie (Ashleigh Murray) learns that the business may close soon. Jonny Beauchamp also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
Last Man Standing Vanessa (Nancy Travis) turns to Mike and Carol (Tim Allen, Erika Alexander) for advice on her state assembly campaign. 8 p.m. Fox
Grown-ish The girls decide to throw a baby shower for Nomi (Emily Arlook), but the mood sours when the guest of honor reveals shocking news about the circumstances of her pregnancy. Halle Bailey, Andrew Liner, Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa also star. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform
Outmatched Kay and Mike (Maggie Lawson, Jason Biggs) are surprised when the kids (Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton, Connor Kalopsis) suggest they be allowed to move out of the house. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Genevieve (Maeve Press) is sent to the principal’s office again after promising Matilda (Kayla Cromer) she wouldn’t make a scene. Josh Thomas also stars. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
The Unicorn Natalie (Makenzie Moss) is caught in the middle when Wade (Walton Goggins) has a date with the mother of one of her friends that ends badly. Rob Corddry, Omar Miller, Princess K. Mapp also star, with guest stars Paula Newsome and Julie Berman. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Project Runway Tie-dyeing is back, and designers need to create their own textiles to elevate the style from casual to couture wear. 9 p.m. Bravo
Wife Swap The unscripted series is rebooted. 9 p.m. Paramount
Indebted While trying to get Asher (Anders Garrett) into a program for gifted students, Dave (Adam Pally) makes some questionable decisions without approval from Rebecca (Abby Elliott). Also, Stew (Steven Weber) starts driving for a ride-share service to earn some extra cash and Joanna (Jessy Hodges) is one of his first passengers. Fran Drescher also stars in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. NBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Cam performs; retired golfer David Feherty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zach Woods; James Marsden. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Jason Lee (“Hollywood Unlocked”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan James Marsden (“Sonic the Hedgehog”); Lucy Hale (“Katy Keene”); Valentine’s Day for children. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Issa Rae and Lakeith Stanfield. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jason Biggs (“OutMatched”); Valentine’s Day decor. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Alfonso Ribeiro (“Catch 21"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Scott Bakula. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Fran Drescher (“Indebted”); Ambyr Childers (“You”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC, 1:07 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Women’s exes post their intimate photos and videos online and blackmail them to take them down. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Amy Poehler; Rebecca Romijn. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An adoption imposter tricks couples into believing she has a baby for them and then disappears. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lauren Graham (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jake Borelli and Karamo. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Nurses drug patients to lighten workload; allergic reaction; extreme time out; boosting metabolism. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Nick Kroll (“Olympic Dreams”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Will Arnett. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rosario Dawson; Logan Lerman; Megan Thee Stallion performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert James Marsden; Sam Heughan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Huey Lewis; Sam Hunt performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Patrick Stewart; June Diane Raphael. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell; Nat Faxon and Jim Rash; Cam performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natasha Leggero; Moshe Kasher. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Memphis visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN; Wichita State visits University of Central Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN; Washington visits USC, 6 p.m. ESPN2; San Francisco visits Santa Clara, 6 p.m. SportsNet; Arizona visits California, 7:30 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Stanford, 8 p.m. ESPN2; San Diego visits Pepperdine, 8 p.m. SportsNet
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Calgary Flames visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. FS Prime and TNT
