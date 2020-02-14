What’s on TV Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday Talk Shows: ‘Them that Follow’ on Showtime

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode samples modern Middle Eastern food with Sweet Pillar Food bloggers. Also, a visit to American Beauty steakhouse. 8 p.m. CW

Seven Worlds, One Planet The new episode “Europe” explores some of the 12,000 limestone caves in Slovenia, home to a rare creature called the olm, a blind salamander. In a Vienna cemetery, a fight breaks out among grave-robbing wild hamsters. Elsewhere, wolves wander through the forests and baby bears roam the woods. 9 p.m. AMC; BBC America; IFC; Sundance

MOVIES

The Thing About Harry Peter Paige (“Queer as Folk”) directed and has a featured role in this 2020 romantic comedy where two high school classmates — a jock, Sam (Jake Borelli) and Harry (Niko Terho), who recently came out of the closet — share a car ride to their Missouri hometown for a friend’s engagement party. Britt Baron and Karamo Brown costar. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

You Can’t Take My Daughter After being raped by an acquaintance (Hunter Burke), a North Carolina law student (Lyndsy Fonseca) discovers she is pregnant and decides to keep the child, even as the father continues to stalk and harass her. After her daughter is born she leaves the state, but he finds them and sues for custody. Kirstie Alley also stars in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Secret Ingredient A bakery owner’s (Erin Cahill) fiancee (Brendan Penny) ended their engagement to attend culinary school in Paris. Now he’s back, their chemistry is still intact, but she is wary about taking another chance with him, when they both compete in a Valentine’s Day bake-off TV show. Adam Hurtig and Amy Groening costar in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Them That Follow Olivia Colman (“The Crown”) heads an eclectic cast in this 2019 thriller set in a remote Appalachian community. As a wedding day approaches, a woman (Colman) discovers that the bride-to-be (Alice Englert), the daughter of their Pentecostal preacher (Walton Goggins), is pregnant — and the father is not the groom. Kaitlyn Dever, Jim Gaffigan and Thomas Mann costar. 10 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Good Morning America Cooking with Dan Souza; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Tommy Davidson. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Air Supply; Harrison Ford (“The Call of the Wild”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper 2020 elections: Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn). 2020 elections: Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Marc Short, chief of staff to the vice president. 2020 elections: James Clyburn (D-S.C.). (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Coronavirus in China, the U.S. and the rest of the world: Anna Fifield, the Washington Post; Rana Foroohar, Financial Times; Dr. Colleen Kraft, Emory University School of Medicine. Iran and Saudi Arabia: Author Kim Ghattas (“Black Wave: Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the Forty-Year Rivalry That Unraveled Culture, Religion, and Collective Memory in the Middle East”). Morality in U.S. foreign policy from FDR to DJT: Author Joseph S. Nye Jr. (“Do Morals Matter?: Presidents and Foreign Policy From FDR to Trump”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.); Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.); former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn). Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Health. Panel: Eliana Johnson, Washington Free Beacon; Ed O’Keefe; Paula Reid; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Panel: Peter Alexander; María Teresa Kumar; Danielle Pletka; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week Presidendial candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). Panel: Pierre Thomas; MaryAlice Parks; Franco Ordoñez, NPR; Julie Pace, Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway. Singer-songwriter-author Ben Folds (“A Dream About Lightning Bugs: A Life of Music and Cheap Lessons”). Panel: Guy Benson; Donna Brazile; Michael Anton; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering post-impeachment coverage of President Trump: Philip Bump, the Washington Post; Joan Walsh; Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic. Coverage of President Trump: Authors Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay (“Sinking in the Swamp”). McClatchy’s bankruptcy; Julie K. Brown, the Miami Herald; Ken Doctor, Newsonomics. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Joe Trippi; Charles Gasparino; David Bossie; Philippe Reines. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes The massive, deadly bush fires in Australia; the latest revival of musical “West Side Story.” (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Washington visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN2; UC Irvine visits Hawaii, 9 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Purdue visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Oklahoma visits Kansas, 9 a.m. ESPN; Syracuse visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Dayton visits Massachusetts, 9:30 a.m. NBCSP; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State, 10 a.m. CBS; Ole Miss visits Kentucky, 11 a.m. ESPN; Texas visits Iowa State, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Wake Forest visits Miami, 11 a.m. FS Prime; Georgetown visits Butler, 11:30 a.m. Fox; La Salle visits St. Louis, 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Notre Dame visits Duke, 1 p.m. ESPN; LSU visits Alabama, 1 p.m. ESPN2; George Washington visits George Mason, 1:30 p.m. NBCSP; Maryland visits Michigan State, 3 p.m. ESPN; Auburn visits Missouri, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Utah Valley visits New Mexico State, 3 p.m. FS Prime; DePaul visits Creighton, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits North Carolina, 5 p.m. ESPN; Northern Iowa visits Loyola-Chicago, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Gonzaga visits Pepperdine, 7 p.m. ESPN; Colorado visits Oregon State, 7 p.m. FS1

XFL Football The New York Guardians visit the DC Defenders, 11 a.m. ABC; the Tampa Bay Vipers visit the Seattle Dragons, 2 p.m. Fox

Track and Field U.S. Outdoor Championships, from Albuquerque. Day 2, 1 p.m. NBC

MLS Soccer Toronto FC visits LA Galaxy, 3 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The Kings versus Colorado Avalanche, 5 p.m. NBC

2020 NBA All-Star Saturday Night A skills challenge, a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest featuring NBA players. From Chicago, 5 p.m. TNT

