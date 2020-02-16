Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Margaret,’ ‘Dr. Strangelove’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for Feb. 16-23:

Alphaville A secret agent undertakes a series of missions in a dystopian society controlled by a giant computer in Jean-Luc Godard’s black-and-white 1965 sci-fi/film noir mash-up. With Eddie Constantine, Anna Karina. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; also at Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; and Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com

Bubba Ho-Tep A nursing home resident (Bruce Campbell) who thinks he’s Elvis battles a murderous mummy in Don Coscarelli’s 2002 horror comedy. With Ossie Davis. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Wed., 9 p.m. $15. drafthouse.com

The Sound of Music Julie Andrews stars in this beloved 1965 musical about a novitiate who leaves the convent to become governess to an Austrian widower’s large brood. With Christopher Plummer. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Wed., 2 p.m. $8. thenewbev.com

Advertisement

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb The Cold War between the U.S. and the Soviet Union heats up Stanley Kubrick’s dark 1964 comedy. With Peter Sellers, George C. Scott, Sterling Hayden, Slim Pickens. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Thu., 1 p.m. $8. americancinemathequecalendar.com

Hollywood Cartoon Jamboree Classic animated shorts featuring Felix the Cat, Betty Boop, Popeye, et al. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fri., 8:15 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. oldtownmusichall.org

Il Cinema Ritrovato on Tour Traveling version of the Cineteca di Bologna’s annual film-preservation showcase includes restored versions of such classics as Sergio Leone’s 1968 western “Once Upon a Time in the West,” Louis Malle’s 1957 thriller “Elevator to the Gallows” and Jane Campion’s 1993 drama “The Piano.” Loyola Marymount University, Mayer Theater, 1 LMU Drive, Westchester. Starts Fri.; ends Feb. 26. Free; reservations recommended. sftv.lmu.edu

Margaret Director’s cut of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2011 drama starring Anna Paquin as a young student whose life is upended after she inadvertently causes a fatal bus accident; with Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Fri., 6 p.m.; Sat., 3:15 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

Advertisement

En la palma de tu mano (In the palm of your hand) Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles presents this black-and-white 1951 film noir starring Arturo de Córdova as a fraudulent clairvoyant. In Spanish with English subtitles. Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $8-$12. lacla.org

Shot on Videotape: Social Issue Dramas Preserved by UCLA Two rare TV programs exploring life in communities of color: KCET’s “Canción de la Raza (Song of the People)” from 1968; and ABC’s “If You Give a Dance You Gotta Pay the Band” from 1972, with Donna Bryan and Laurence Fishburne. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

