Classical music in L.A. this week: Yuja Wang, ‘Roberto Devereux’ and more

Here is a list of classical music performances in L.A. for Feb. 16-23:

Bradford House Chamber Concerts The Aviara Piano Trio plays pieces by Beethoven and Brahms. Bradford House, 136 Palm Circle, Placentia. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (714) 993-2470. thebradfordhouse.orgw

Culver City Symphony Orchestra Principal guest conductor Andrew Shulman leads the orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Sally Beamish’s “The Day Dawn,” and Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring violinist Audrey Park. The Robert Frost Auditorium, 4401 Elenda St., Culver City. Sun., 3 p.m. $10, $20; students K-12 free with paying adult. (310) 645-5961. culvercitysymphony.org

Eurydice LA Opera stages Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl’s musical inspired by the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Thu., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 23. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

The Felici Piano Trio Works by Mozart, Beethoven, Arensky. Ruth B. Shannon Center for the Performing Arts, 6760 Painter Ave., Whittier. Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (562) 907-4203. shannoncenter.org

Janácek & Schumann Pianist Orli Shaham and members of Pacific Symphony play chamber music by Janácek, Schumann, Mozart and Ticheli. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $72 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Colburn Chamber Orchestra plays works by Britten, Mozart and Grieg. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

Music in the Mansion Tenor Xavier Prado and soprano Camila Lima perform. Greystone Mansion, Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850. beverlyhills.org

Andrea Roberto The guitarist plays pieces by Bach, Haydn, Telemann, et al. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

South Bay Chamber Music Society Bach’s Circle plays pieces by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi and Fasch. Pacific Unitarian Church, 5621 Montemalaga Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sun., 3 p.m. Free. sbcms.net

St. Timothy Sunday Concerts New series launches with chamber music for strings and piano by Beethoven, Mozart, et al. St Timothy Catholic Church, 10425 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. Free ($20 suggested donation). (213) 377-8366. sttimothyla.org

Sundays with Coleman Elias String Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven, Beamish and Mendelssohn. Caltech, Beckman Auditorium, 332 S. Michigan Ave., Pasadena. Sun., 3:30 p.m. $20-$55. (626) 793-4191 colemanchambermusic.org

The Weimar Republic: Germany 1918-1933: Salonen Conducts The Seven Deadly Sins Conductor laureate Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and a cohort of singers and actors in musical-theater works by Brecht/Weill and Hindemith. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$185. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Winter Musicale: Winds of the Western World Fundraiser for Baroque Music Festival: Corona Del Mar features wind concertos by Vivaldi, Telemann and Fasch. St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road, Newport Beach. Sun., 5 p.m. Free with donation of $125 of more. bmf-cdm.org

Yuja Wang Works by Bach, Berg, Albeniz, Scriabin, Wagner and Chopin. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $69-$155. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Brendan White and violinist Jacqueline Suzuki play works by Bach and Liszt. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241. glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Joep Beving The Dutch pianist and composer performs. The Lodge Room, 104 N. Ave. 56, Highland Park. Thu., 8 p.m. $32, $35. lodgeroomhlp.com

Dvorak 7 & Ives 1 Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7 and Ives’ Symphony No. 1 . Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$219. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

In Focus: Beethoven + Strauss Members of Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra play septets by Beethoven and Richard Strauss. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Also at Rothenberg Hall, The Huntington, Rothenberg Hall, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. $49 and up; college students, $8. (213) 622-7001. laco.org

Yuja Wang The pianist plays works by Bach, Brahms, Chopin, Scriabin, et al. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $30 and up. (949) 553-2422. PhilharmonicSociety.org

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Mozart, Poulenc, et al., plus contemporary pieces including the U.S. premiere of Mohammad H. Javaheri’s “Unbounded Scream.” USC’s Cammilleri Hall, 3620 McClintock Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. Also at Pasadena City College, Westerbeck Recital Hall, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m.; and First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. kco.la

Alexi Kenney The violinist performs. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Fri., 8 p.m. $24-$55. (949) 480-4278. soka.edu

Dvorak 8 & Ives 2 Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and Ives’ Symphony No. 2. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$219. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Roberto Devereux LA Opera stages Donizetti’s musical drama about England’s Elizabeth I and her younger lover; with tenor Ramón Vargas and soprano Davinia Rodríguez. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Idealab.4 “Re/Birth” Girlschool presents this intimate, interdisciplinary performance exploring regeneration and change; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival; for ages 18 and up. Hot Shot Muffler, 5507 York Blvd., Highland Park. Sat.-next Sun., 6 and 8:30 p.m. $30 suggested donation. girlschoolla.com

The Lantern Festival Lunar New Year celebration co-presented by Pacific Symphony features local music and dance groups, traditional arts and crafts and more. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and Argyros Plaza, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free; advance tickets required. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Mardi Gras Madness Long Beach Symphony Pops and guest conductor Matt Catingub are joined by vocalist Ginai and drummer Steve Moretti for a celebration of the music of New Orleans. Long Beach Arena, Pacific Ballroom, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; students, $10. (542) 436-3203. longbeachsymphony.org

Schubert + Song California Chamber Orchestra performs Schubert’s Symphony No. 1, Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” and Gwyneth Walker’s “The Light of Three Mornings.” Gershwin Performing Arts Center, Murrieta Mesa High School, 24801 Monroe Ave., Murrieta. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$35. (800) 595-4849. CalChamberOrchestra.org

Vicente Chamber Orchestra Mozart’s Symphony No. 40, Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides” Overture, and Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Cello with violinist Michelle Kim and cellist Han Bin Yoon. First Presbyterian Church of Santa Monica, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 4 p.m. $10, $35. vicentechamberorchestra.com

William Hagen and Albert Cano Smit in Recital Violinist Hagen and pianist Smit play pieces by Stravinsky and Prokofiev. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $15, $30. (213) 621-1050. colburnschool.edu

Bach Odyssey Pianist Angela Hewitt performs works by the German composer. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

LACMA’s Sundays Live Colburn Sinfonietta performs Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. St. James’ in the City, 3903 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234. lacma.org

The Legend of Zelenka Period instrument ensemble Tesserae performs Baroque music by Zelenka, Fasch, Veracini, Heinichen, Goldberg, Pisendel and Hasse. Mount St. Mary’s University, The Doheny Mansion’s Pompeiian Room, 10 Chester Place, L.A. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. (626) 818-3163. tesseraebaroque.org

Wayne Marshall The organist improvises on themes by Bernstein and Beethoven and plays works by Messiaen, Ager, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Restoration Concerts Violinist Tereza Stanislav, pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and cellist Andrew Shulman play pieces by Mozart, Janacek, Brahms and Ravel. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

