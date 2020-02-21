What’s on TV This Week: A Miles Davis doc, ‘Better Call Saul’ and more

SUNDAY

The frontier-era drama “When Calls the Heart” returns for a seventh season, followed by the new spin-off, “When Hope Calls.” 8 and 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

They’re going to great lengths for love in a fourth season of the reality series “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” 8 p.m. TLC

The new competition series “Disney Fam Jam” is just like “Dancing with the Stars,” except instead of dancing with the stars, you have to dance with your parents and siblings — as if! 8:23 p.m. Disney Channel

The horror drama “The Walking Dead” schleps back in with its midseason premiere. 9 p.m. AMC

That sinking feeling: Undersea explorers head “Back to the Titanic” in this new docu-special. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Bob Odenkirk returns in new episodes of “Better Call Saul” on AMC. (Greg Lewis / AMC / Sony Pictures Television)

You can’t keep a Goodman down! Bob Odenkirk is back for a fifth season of the “Breaking Bad” spin-off/prequel “Better Call Saul.” With Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito. 10:05 p.m. AMC; also 9 p.m. Mon.

MONDAY

Nick Jonas of Jonas Brothers fame will be swiveling in his chair as the fourth coach alongside the returning Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton on a new season of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also Tue.

The winning baker is revealed in the first season finale of “Girl Scout Cookie Championship.” 8 p.m. Food Network

The 2019 rock doc “David Crosby: Remember My Name” profiles the singer-songwriter best known for his stints in Crosby & Nash, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. 9 p.m. Starz

An African American mother in North Carolina presses her claim that her son’s 2014 death, ruled a suicide by local authorities, was in fact a racially motivated lynching in the documentary “Always in Season” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The remaining presidential hopefuls converge in Charleston, S.C., for the next “Democratic Primary Debate.” 5 p.m. CBS

Actress Laura Linney and journalists Soledad O’Brien and Lisa Ling shake their respective family trees on a new episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Since he’s no longer here to toot his own horn, “American Masters” does it for him when it salutes one of the all-time legends of jazz in the documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Community’s” Joel McHale guest stars as himself on a new episode of the sitcom “black-ish.” 9:30 ABC

WEDNESDAY

“I Am Not Okay With This” says an awkward teen (Sophia Lillis) coping with latent superpowers as well as a same-sex crush on her BFF in this new series based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel. Anytime, Netflix

The drama “SEAL Team” is back in action with new episodes. With David Boreanaz and Jessica Paré. 9 p.m. CBS

Why is there drool on my pillow? Who kicked my blankets onto the floor? Do I have to get up already? These and other “Mysteries of Sleep” are unlocked in this new episode of “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

More couples share their stories of familial and societal obstacles on the road to romantic bliss in Season 2 of the reality series “Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

“Shark Tank” hails some of its most memorable entrepreneurs in the new episode “Greatest of All Time.” 10 p.m. ABC

Amy Hoggart stars in the new series “It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart” on truTV. (truTV)

A correspondent for “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” offers ill-advised advice to everyday Americans, but in a charming British accent, in the new series “It’s Personal With Amy Hoggart.” 10 p.m. truTV; also TBS

THURSDAY

Same guy, new “sleeve”: “The Avengers’ ” Anthony Mackie takes over the role of mercenary turned detective Takeshi Kovacs in Season 2 of the sci-fi thriller “Altered Carbon.” Anytime, Netflix

The aforementioned Joel McHale guest stars as Karen’s (Megan Mullaly) latest love interest on a new episode of the sitcom “Will & Grace.” 9 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

Two troubled teens (Elle Fanning, Justice Smith) in a small Indiana town form an unlikely bond in “All the Bright Places,” a new romantic drama based on Jennifer Niven’s YA novel. Anytime, Netflix

Sprechen sie deutsch? The Weimar-era period thriller “Babylon Berlin” is back for a third season. Anytime, Netflix

Beef, chicken or fish? Long-kept secrets are revealed before, during and “After the Wedding” in this 2019 melodrama starring Michelle Williams, Billy Crudup and Julianne Moore. 8 p.m. Starz

Fab-u-lous! The drag-queen competition series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” sashays its way into a 12th season. 8 p.m. VH1

Imelda Marcos is profiled in the new documentary “The Kingmaker.” (Lauren Greenfield)

Imelda Marcos, former first lady of the Philippines and noted designer-shoe enthusiast, is profiled in filmmaker Lauren Greenfield’s 2019 documentary “The Kingmaker.” 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

If looks could kill, you’d be dead already: Sasha Luss plays the eponymous model/assassin in “Anna,” writer-director Luc Besson’s twisty 2019 Cold war-era action thriller. With Cillian Murphy, Luke Evans and Helen Mirren. 8 p.m. HBO

Her lifelong pen-pal may be looking to write her off — permanently — in the new thriller “Dying to Be You.” With Natalie Dreyfuss and Michael Patrick Denis. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Former “SNL” staff writer and all-around funny fellow John Mulaney takes a third turn hosting “Saturday Night Live.” David Byrne is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Rival bloggers find romance — eventually — in the new TV movie “Bad Date Chronicles.” With Merritt Patterson and Justin Kelly. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel