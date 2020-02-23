Classical music in L.A. this week: Dvorak and Ives with the LA Phil and more

Here is a list of classical music in L.A. for Feb. 23-March 1:

Bach Odyssey Pianist Angela Hewitt performs works by Bach. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 7 p.m. $39-$99. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org

Dvorak 8 & Ives 2 Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 and Ives’ Symphony No. 2. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$219. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Eurydice LA Opera stages the world premiere of Matthew Aucoin and librettist Sarah Ruhl’s adaptation of Ruhl’s play inspired by the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $19 and up. (213) 972.8001. LAOpera.org

Advertisement

Idealab.4 “Re/Birth” Girlschool presents this intimate, interdisciplinary performance exploring concept of regeneration and change; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival; for ages 18 and up. Hot Shot Muffler, 5507 York Blvd., Highland Park. Sun., 6 and 8:30 p.m. $30 suggested donation. girlschoolla.com

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Works by Mozart, Poulenc, et al., plus contemporary pieces including the U.S. premiere of Mohammad H. Javaheri’s “Unbounded Scream.” First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. kco.la

The Legend of Zelenka Period instrument ensemble Tesserae performs Baroque music by Zelenka, Fasch, Veracini, Heinichen, Goldberg, Pisendel and Hasse. Mount St. Mary’s University, The Doheny Mansion’s Pompeiian Room, 10 Chester Place, L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $10-$30. (626) 818-3163. tesseraebaroque.org

Wayne Marshall The organist improvises on themes by Bernstein and Beethoven and plays works by Messiaen, Ager, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$64. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Advertisement

Restoration Concerts Violinist Tereza Stanislav, pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and cellist Andrew Shulman play pieces by Mozart, Janacek, Brahms and Ravel. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333. friendsofsopaslibrary.org

Roberto Devereux in Concert Concert version of LA Opera’s current production of Donizetti’s musical drama about England’s Elizabeth I and her younger lover. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell, Orange. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $78-$228. (844) 626-8726. muscocenter.org

Hélene Grimaud The pianist plays pieces by Satie, Debussy, Chopin, Silvestrov and Schumann. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $20-$120. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Dvorak 9 & Ives 3 Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “New World” with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, plus Ives’ Symphony No. 3, “The Camp Meeting” and “The Unanswered Question.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $72-$222. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Hadelich Plays Paganini Violinist Augustin Hadelich joins Pacific Symphony under guest conductor Michael Francis for Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1; program also includes Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3 and Rouse’s “Prospero’s Rooms.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Roberto Devereux LA Opera stages Donizetti’s musical drama; with soprano Davinia Rodríguez and tenor Ramón Vargas. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 14. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001. LAOpera.org

Soundwaves Pianist Thomas Kotcheff previews his upcoming performance of Frederic Rzewski’s “Songs of Insurrection.” Santa Monica Public Library, Martin Luther King Auditorium, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. smpl.org

Chaplin’s Smile: A Musical Tribute to Charlie Chaplin Violinist Philippe Quint salutes the silent-era film star in a program featuring classic clips plus music by Chaplin, Debussy, Stravinsky, Brahms and Gershwin. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Fri., 8 p.m. $45-$75. (949) 553-2422. philharmonicsociety.org

Advertisement

Dvorak 9 & Ives 4 Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “New World” with the Los Angeles Master Chorale, plus Ives’ Symphony No. 4 and “The Unanswered Question.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri, 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$252. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Tim Feeney: Two Fables The composer-percussionist and special guests perform experimental works. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Fri., 8:30 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

The Descent of Orpheus to the Underworld The UCLA School of Music presents Charpentier’s rarely performed 17th-century work; part of LA Opera’s “Eurydice Found” festival. UCLA’s William Andrews Clark Memorial Library, 2520 Cimarron St., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 3 p.m. $50; seating is limited. 1718.ucla.edu

Colburn Orchestra Guest conductor Peter Oundjian leads the student ensemble in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 6 plus works by Kodály and Sejourne. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15-$29. (310) 434-3200. thebroadstage.org

Community Music Festival Ensembles from American Youth Symphony perform in this family-friendly offering. The Bridge Theatre @ A Place Called Home, 2901 S. Central Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m. Free. aysymphony.org

Duet of Remembrance: Dreams New West Symphony presents the first entry in a two-part series, concluding April 8-19, that commemorates the Holocaust; program includes Mendelssohn’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Krása’s children’s opera “Brundibár,” and Haas’ Study for Strings; with California Lutheran University Choir, Women’s Chorale and Areté Vocal Ensemble, Los Robles Children’s Choir and members of the Kingsmen Shakespeare Company. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Also at Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Drive, Camarillo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$120; two-concert packages, $54-$216. (866) 776-8400. NewWestSymphony.org

Edendale Up Close Concerts Claremont Clarinet Quartet performs works by Michael Kibbe, Daniel Dorff, et al. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000. edendaleupclose.blogspot.com

Advertisement

Peter and the Wolf Pacific Symphony is joined by Magic Circle Mime Company for a kid-friendly take on Prokofiev’s musical fable. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Requiem: This Earth, Our Home Members of Los Angeles Master Chorale join student singers for this student-created oratorio about climate change. Van Nuys High School Auditorium, 6535 Cedros Ave., Van Nuys. Sat., 1 p.m. Free. lamasterchorale.org

Vienna Piano Trio Pieces by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Ravel. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

The Art of Orchestration Lecture with KUSC’s Alan Chapman. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $15 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

David Higgs The organist plays works by Liszt, Duruflé, Muthel, Dupre, George Shearing and William Albright. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $10 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

UCLA American Jewish Music Festival: Music Crossing Boundaries Inaugural family-friendly event features classical music, klezmer, tango, show tunes, etc.; pianist Inna Faliks, the UCLA Philharmonia & UCLA Chamber Singers, et al. UCLA Shoenberg Music Building, 445 Charles E. Young Drive E., Westwood. Next Sun., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. $15, $20. schoolofmusic.ucla.edu

Women Speak Los Robles Master Chorale presents a program of contemporary music by all-female composers, performed and conducted by women; with vocal ensemble Vox Femina Los Angeles, soprano Elissa Johnston, pianist Vicki Ray, et al. Ascension Lutheran Church, 1600 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $5-$35. (805) 526-7464). losroblesmasterchorale.org

