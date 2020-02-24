Plácido Domingo apologizes for ‘hurt that I caused’ as investigation finds misconduct

Fallen opera star Plácido Domingo released a statement to The Times late Monday night apologizing for the behavior that led to a series of sexual harassment allegations last summer and culminated in his resignation as general manager of Los Angeles Opera in October.

“I have taken time over the last several months to reflect on the allegations that various colleagues of mine have made against me. I respect that these women finally felt comfortable enough to speak out, and I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them,” Domingo said.

“I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I have grown from this experience. I understand now that some women may have feared expressing themselves honestly because of a concern that their careers would be adversely affected if they did so. While that was never my intention, no one should ever be made to feel that way.”

The statement came as the Associated Press reported the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents opera performers, was preparing to release findings of an ongoing investigation. The AP, citing anonymous sources, said guild lawyers spoke with more than two dozen people who said they were harassed or had witnessed improper behavior by Domingo. The guild concluded that the investigation “showed a clear pattern of sexual misconduct and abuse of power by Domingo spanning at least two decades,” the AP said.

Some of the allegations against Domingo date back to his tenure at Washington National Opera in Washington, D.C. Domingo was general director of Los Angeles Opera, a company he helped found, from 2003 to last year and performed more than 300 times in 31 roles. The company opened an investigation into his conduct and invited employees to be interviewed, but has not yet announced any findings. President and Chief Executive Christopher Koelsch has assumed the top post of the company, and Domingo has gone on to perform to warm receptions in Europe.

