Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘Noir City: Hollywood’ festival and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for March 1-8:

Happiness Jane Adams, Lara Flynn Boyle, Cynthia Stevenson, Jared Harris, Philip Seymour Hoffman and Dylan Baker star in this pitch-black 1998 comedy directed by Todd Solondz. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sun., 9 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure Paul Reubens presents a 35th-anniversary screening of the 1985 comedy featuring his wacky man-child alter ego. The Wiltern, 3790 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7:30. $39-$59. livenation.com

Touch of Evil 1998 restoration of filmmaker Orson Welles’ 1958 crime thriller set in a Mexican border town; with Welles, Charlton Heston and Janet Leigh. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sun., 6:30 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

Advertisement

The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie Guests at a dinner party face a stream of bizarre interruptions in Luis Buñuel’s Oscar-winning 1972 surrealist fable; in French and Spanish with English subtitles. With Fernando Rey. Lumiere Cinema, the Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Tue., 2 p.m. $5, $6. (310) 274-6860. lumierecinemala.com

Image Movers: UCLA Asian American Studies Center 50th Anniversary Film Festival Three-weekend, two-venue showcase features new and classic Asian American and Pacific Islander-themed movies and documentaries including Justin Lin’s acclaimed 2003 indie drama “Better Luck Tomorrow,” 1973’s “Enter the Dragon” starring Bruce Lee, and 1937’s “Daughter of Shanghai” starring Anna May Wong. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood; and James Bridges Theater, UCLA, 235 Charles E. Young Drive, Westwood. Starts Fri.; ends March 21. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

Starship Troopers It’s humanity versus a species of intelligent insectoid creatures in Paul Verhoeven’s effects-laden 1997 sci-fi fable. With Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Denise Richards, Jake Busey, Neil Patrick Harris, Michael Ironside. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Fri., 2 p.m. $8. (800) 838-3006. thenewbev.com

Thelma & Louise Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis star in Ridley Scott’s 1991 drama about two gal pals on the lam. With Harvey Keitel, Brad Pitt. Catalina Island Museum, Brown Family Digital Theater, 217 Metropole Ave., Avalon, Catalina. Fri., 7 p.m. $12. (310) 510-2414. catalinamuseum.org

Advertisement

Noir City: Hollywood 22nd annual film noir festival includes such classics as 1946’s “Gilda” with Rita Hayworth and Glenn Ford, Fritz Lang’s 1931 crime drama “M” starring Peter Lorre, David Mamet’s 1987 caper “House of Games” with Lindsay Crouse and Joe Mantegna, and Ki-young Kim’s influential 1960 Korean-language thriller “The Housemaid.” American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood; other venues. Starts Fri.; ends March 15th. $12 and up. americancinematheque.com

Isaac Julien: Better Life (Ten Thousand Waves) The filmmaker presents the L.A. premiere of the single-channel version of his 2010 installation inspired by the drowning deaths of 23 undocumented Chinese workers in Britain. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Dear Fredy Documentary salutes Fredy Hirsch, a gay Jewish man who helped thousands of children in concentration camps during the Holocaust; in Hebrew with English subtitles. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; RSVP required. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Women to the Polls: A Suffrage Film Festival This month-long showcase gets underway with filmmaker Alice Guy Blaché’s 1912 silent “Making an American Citizen” and 1947s’ “The Shocking Miss Pilgrim” starring Betty Grable. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Next Sun., 1 p.m. Free. (213) 368-1616. suffragefilmfestival.com

