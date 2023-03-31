Your planners deserve some heat in April. Start with these 15 pop-ups, launches, shows

Van Cleef & Arpels Poetry of Time Pop-up

(Van Cleef & Arpels watch)

Van Cleef & Arpels will host an immersive pop-up that will transform South Coast Plaza’s Jewel Court into a dreamlike walk in an enchanted forest, highlighting some of the maison’s most precious timepieces, such as the mesmerizing Ballet of the Planets and the enchanted Lady Arpels Heures Florales pieces. April 1 to 16. South Coast Plaza, 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. vancleefarpels.com/at/en/watches/poetry-of-time

Ryan Preciado, “Highway Hypnosis,” at Matthew Brown Gallery

Artist, designer Ryan Preciado at Bohnhoff Lumber Co. (Adam Perez / For The Times)

L.A. furniture artist Ryan Preciado presents his first solo exhibition at Matthew Brown Gallery, opening April 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Highway Hypnosis” is an ode to the beauty found in the everyday moments, conversations, intersections and routes Preciado encounters when making his work. Running through May 20. 633 N. La Brea Ave #101F, Los Angeles. matthewbrowngallery.com

Puma x Staple collection

(Puma x Staple)

Wear a piece of L.A. history: Puma and streetwear brand Staple have teamed up for a collection of footwear and apparel inspired by the Asian American student-run publication Gidra, which responded to anti-Asian sentiments at UCLA and in Greater Los Angeles during the civil rights movement. Their second drop includes two Puma Suedes, one rendered in yellow to portray the magazine’s namesake King Ghidorah and one in black and gray tones. Another suede features a peel-away layer, revealing clippings and illustrations pulled directly from the Gidra newspaper underneath. staplepigeon.com/collections/staple-x-puma

atmos X Salomon

(atmos X Salomon)

Tokyo sneaker destination atmos collaborated with cool-kid sports brand Salomon on the new X-T6 “Stars Collide” model. Building on Salomon’s beloved X-T6 silhouette, “Stars Collide” features reflective details and atmos’ heritage star pattern, meant to invoke a celestial collision or night hike spent gazing at the sky. Available April 8 in stores and online. atmosusa.com

Saint Laurent Rive Droite’s ode to French Modernists

(Saint Laurent)

Saint Laurent Rive Droite’s is giving the French Modernists their flowers. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello partnered with galleries in Paris to curate a selection of vintage furniture paying homage to French Art Deco and Modernist design, for an exhibition running through April 14 at the Rive Droite store in L.A. (and Paris). The presentation puts a special emphasis on the work of artist Jean-Michel Frank. 469 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills.

Union Spring 2023

(Nori Rasmussen Martinez / Union Los Angeles )

Union delivers a take on workwear staples for its spring ‘23 collection by pairing unexpected textiles with colorways that break from the style’s traditional neutral color palette. Inspired by those fly ‘70s leisure suits, Union’s offerings include carpenter pants using custom yarn-dyed plaid in olive, blue, pink and brown. The second delivery dropped March 30. unionlosangeles.com

Dawoud Bey & Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

“Two Women at a Parade,” 1978, printed 1979, Dawoud Bey (American, born 1953), Gelatin silver print (Dawoud Bey / Courtesy of Stephen Daiter Gallery)

“Untitled” (Woman and daughter with children), 1990, Carrie Mae Weems (American, born 1953) Gelatin silver print (Courtesy of the artist and Jack Shainman Gallery, New York)

Photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems have been friends and colleagues for more than 40 years while coming up in Harlem, and for the first time, their works will be situated in conversation with each other. While using different techniques, Weems and Bey both present insightful and complementary commentary on race, class, representation and systems of power through a photo series grounded in Black history. April 4 to July 9. The Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles. getty.edu

Self Realization by Supervsn

(Supervsn)

Supervsn Studios releases Self-Realization, the first installment of their SS23 Fellowship collection. Self-Realization features spacious hoodies, dip dyed quilted over shirts and Terry-cloth t-shirts in assured sunrise and earth-toned colorways. supervsn.com/collections/frontpage

Louis Vuitton LV Archlight 2.0

LV Archlight 2.0 (LV Archlight 2.0)

The Louis Vuitton LV Archlight 2.0 returns with an energetic silhouette and multiple colorways. Archlight’s first iteration was inspired by ’90s sports sneakers with raffia and guipure lace, and its successor now draws from more recent trends, ranging from “rebellious gothic vibes’’ to “romantic ‘cottage core.’” Available in Louis Vuitton stores. us.louisvuitton.com

Carhartt WIP x Awake NY

(Mario Sorrenti / Carhartt WIP x AWAKE NY)

(Mario Sorrenti / Carhartt WIP x AWAKE NY)

Carhartt WIP and Awake NY link up in the name of form, function and community for the brands’ collaborative SS23 collection. In the eight-piece capsule, Carhartt’s sturdy silhouettes serve as a canvas for Awake NY’s emblematic flair. Peep the OG Active Jacket, featuring Awake NY’s ornamental flower motifs and bold embroidery, or one of the exclusive knitwear pieces in the collection: a co-branded jacquard cardigan ideal for transitioning into spring. Available April 6. awakenyclothing.com ; us.carhartt-wip.com

Fashion Daze

Look out for Freak City, the fearless L.A. design brand which is showcasing a new capsule collection at Fashion Daze, a group show of designers at the Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. The Freak City collection will be available online once it drops. April 20 and April 21. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, 777 San Manuel Blvd. S., Highland. yaamava.com

The Margins of Dream Language: Experimental Korean Filmmakers

(Eugene Kim)

Korean arts organization GYOPO is hosting a special screening of short films by five female contemporary Korean filmmakers pushing cinema in radical ways. Filmmakers Eugene Mayu Kim, Hechyun Choi, Woojin Kim, Onyou Oh, and Boyoon Choi splice text and spoken word into their films, often as a means to engage with colonial power dynamics. The screening will be followed by a conversation between Seokyoung Yang, Boyoon Choi, and Jae Min Lee. April 23, 1 to 3 p.m. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles. RSVP here

Hiro Clark store opening

(Hiro Clark)

The sophisticated men’s basics brand is coming to East Hollywood. Opening mid-April, the Hiro Clark store will house simple and soft cotton T-shirts and sweatsuits. Opening Mid-April. 677 N. Berendo St., Los Angeles. hiroclark.com

True Colors by Gajin Fujita

(Robert Wedemeyer / Courtesy of artist and L.A. Louver)

Artist Gajin Fujita is showcasing a potent new body of work at L.A. Louver that blends Eastern and Western imagery, textual markings and graphic narrative, and spray paint and gold leaf. Each painting is a meditation on identity, political injustice and human interaction with the natural world over the last three years. Open through May 6. 45 N. Venice Blvd., Venice. lalouver.com

Desert X