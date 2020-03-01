Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Inside the Walt Disney Archives’ at the Bowers Museum and more

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for March 1-8:

Openings

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic The story of the movie studio, media company and theme-park empire is told in more than 400 objects including original artwork, costumes, props. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 30. Closed Mon. $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

Transcendients Community Celebration: Challenging Borders Participatory exhibition features art, music, dance and more. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. janm.org