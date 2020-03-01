Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Inside the Walt Disney Archives’ at the Bowers Museum and more

Donald Duck cel
An animation cel of Donald Duck is among the items on display in the exhibition “Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic” at Santa Ana’s Bowers Museum.
(Holly Brobst / Walt Disney Archives)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
March 1, 2020
6 AM
Share

Here is a list of museum shows in L.A. for March 1-8:

Openings

Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic The story of the movie studio, media company and theme-park empire is told in more than 400 objects including original artwork, costumes, props. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Starts Sat.; ends Aug. 30. Closed Mon. $10-$15; under 12, free. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

Transcendients Community Celebration: Challenging Borders Participatory exhibition features art, music, dance and more. Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo, downtown L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. janm.org

Things to do
Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsThings to Do: Arts & Culture ArtsMuseums & Art
Newsletter
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter

Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Matt Cooper
Follow Us
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement